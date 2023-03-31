Advanced search
UAC of Nigeria : UACN Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

03/31/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
UAC of Nigeria PLC

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year

ended 31 December 2022

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Content

Page

Corporate information

1

Investor relations statement

2

Financial Highlights to the Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

3

Directors' report

4

Certification pursuant to section 405(1) of Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020

11

Statement of directors' responsibilities

12

Audit committee report

13

Independent auditors' report

14

Audited financial statements

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

20

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position

21

Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity

22

Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

24

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements

25

Other national disclosures

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

89

Statement of value added

90

Five year financial summary - Group

91

Five year financial summary - Company

92

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Daniel Owor Agbor

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr. Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju

Group Managing Director

Dr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa

Chief Operating Officer

Mrs. Babafunke Adesua Ijaiya-Oladipo

Group Finance Director

Mr. Khalifa Adebayo Biobaku

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Babatunde Oladele Kasali

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Bolaji Adekunle Odunsi

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Suzanne Olufunke Iroche

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola

Independent Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary/Group General Counsel

Ayomipo Wey

Email: info@uacnplc.com

Registered Office

UAC House,

1-5 Odunlami Street,

Marina, Lagos

Company Website

www.uacnplc.com

Bankers

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Access Bank PLC

FSDH Merchant Bank Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank

Union Bank of Nigeria PLC

United Bank for Africa PLC

Zenith Bank PLC

Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited

Independent Auditor

KPMG Professional Services,

KPMG Tower,

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,

Victoria Island, Lagos

Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)

The Registrar

Africa Prudential PLC

220B Ikorodu Road,

Palmgrove,

Lagos

Phone: 0700 AFRIPUD or 0700 237 47783

Email: cxc@africaprudential.com

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

01767079-0001

1

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Investor Relations Statement

UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com. The

Company's Group Finance Director can also be reached through electronic mail at: investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.

2

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Financial Highlights to the Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

Group

Company

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

N'000

N'000

change

N'000

N'000

change

Revenue

109,270,399

101,376,839

8

1,008,941

877,457

15

Operating (loss)/profit

(2,383,926)

5,013,916

n/m

441,687

1,481,042

30

Net finance income/(cost)

(2,084,834)

(10,107)

20,528

289,021

1,006,204

(71)

(Loss)/profit before minimum tax

(4,365,316)

4,108,373

n/m

730,708

2,487,246

(71)

Minimum tax

(456,730)

(78,721)

480

-

-

-

Income tax credit/(expense)

822,543

(1,440,493)

n/m

(48,880)

(142,622)

66

(Loss)/profit after tax for the year from continued operations

(3,542,773)

2,667,880

n/m

681,828

2,344,624

(71)

(Loss)/profit after tax for the year from discontinued operations

6,508

(2,105)

(409)

-

-

-

(Loss)/profit for the year

(3,536,265)

2,665,775

n/m

681,828

2,344,624

(71)

Total equity

45,280,211

50,838,306

(11)

31,286,674

31,805,046

(2)

Total equity and liabilities

93,827,606

98,931,756

(5)

40,620,810

41,068,205

(1)

Cash and cash equivalents

16,196,969

11,409,946

42

4,957,606

4,303,878

15

Earnings/(loss) per share (kobo) - Basic

(107)

62

n/m

24

81

(71)

Dividend per share (kobo) - Proposed/actual

25

65

(62)

25

65

(62)

NGX quotation as at December 31 (kobo)

1,025

950

8

1,025

950

8

Number of shares in issue ('000)

2,926,131

2,881,296

2

2,926,131

2,881,296

2

Market capitalisation as at December 31 (N'000)

29,992,843

27,372,312

10

29,992,843

27,372,312

10

n/m - Not meaningful

3

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 18:27:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
