UAC of Nigeria : UACN Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
Content
Page
Corporate information
1
Investor relations statement
2
Financial Highlights to the Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
3
Directors' report
4
Certification pursuant to section 405(1) of Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020
11
Statement of directors' responsibilities
12
Audit committee report
13
Independent auditors' report
14
Audited financial statements
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
20
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
21
Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
22
Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows
24
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
25
Other national disclosures
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
89
Statement of value added
90
Five year financial summary - Group
91
Five year financial summary - Company
92
Corporate Information
Board of Directors
Mr. Daniel Owor Agbor
Non-Executive Chairman
Mr. Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju
Group Managing Director
Dr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa
Chief Operating Officer
Mrs. Babafunke Adesua Ijaiya-Oladipo
Group Finance Director
Mr. Khalifa Adebayo Biobaku
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Babatunde Oladele Kasali
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Bolaji Adekunle Odunsi
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Suzanne Olufunke Iroche
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola
Independent Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary/Group General Counsel
Ayomipo Wey
Email: info@uacnplc.com
Registered Office
UAC House,
1-5 Odunlami Street,
Marina, Lagos
Company Website
www.uacnplc.com
Bankers
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Access Bank PLC
FSDH Merchant Bank Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank
Union Bank of Nigeria PLC
United Bank for Africa PLC
Zenith Bank PLC
Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited
Coronation Merchant Bank Limited
Independent Auditor
KPMG Professional Services,
KPMG Tower,
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,
Victoria Island, Lagos
Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)
The Registrar
Africa Prudential PLC
220B Ikorodu Road,
Palmgrove,
Lagos
Phone: 0700 AFRIPUD or 0700 237 47783
Email: cxc@africaprudential.com
Tax Identification Number (TIN)
01767079-0001
Investor Relations Statement
UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link:
. The
https://www.uacnplc.com
Company's Group Finance Director can also be reached through electronic mail at: investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.
Financial Highlights to the Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
Group
Company
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
N'000
N'000
change
N'000
N'000
change
Revenue
109,270,399
101,376,839
8
1,008,941
877,457
15
Operating (loss)/profit
(2,383,926)
5,013,916
n/m
441,687
1,481,042
30
Net finance income/(cost)
(2,084,834)
(10,107)
20,528
289,021
1,006,204
(71)
(Loss)/profit before minimum tax
(4,365,316)
4,108,373
n/m
730,708
2,487,246
(71)
Minimum tax
(456,730)
(78,721)
480
-
-
-
Income tax credit/(expense)
822,543
(1,440,493)
n/m
(48,880)
(142,622)
66
(Loss)/profit after tax for the year from continued operations
(3,542,773)
2,667,880
n/m
681,828
2,344,624
(71)
(Loss)/profit after tax for the year from discontinued operations
6,508
(2,105)
(409)
-
-
-
(Loss)/profit for the year
(3,536,265)
2,665,775
n/m
681,828
2,344,624
(71)
Total equity
45,280,211
50,838,306
(11)
31,286,674
31,805,046
(2)
Total equity and liabilities
93,827,606
98,931,756
(5)
40,620,810
41,068,205
(1)
Cash and cash equivalents
16,196,969
11,409,946
42
4,957,606
4,303,878
15
Earnings/(loss) per share (kobo) - Basic
(107)
62
n/m
24
81
(71)
Dividend per share (kobo) - Proposed/actual
25
65
(62)
25
65
(62)
NGX quotation as at December 31 (kobo)
1,025
950
8
1,025
950
8
Number of shares in issue ('000)
2,926,131
2,881,296
2
2,926,131
2,881,296
2
Market capitalisation as at December 31 (N'000)
29,992,843
27,372,312
10
29,992,843
27,372,312
10
n/m - Not meaningful
