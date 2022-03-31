UAC of Nigeria : UACN Corporate Announcement

UAC of Nigeria PLC hereby announces as follows:
A Dividend of 65 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on June 7, 2022.
View Statement
Disclaimer
UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:03 UTC.