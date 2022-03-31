Log in
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
03-29
12.1 NGN    --.--%
09:56a UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN Corporate Announcement
PU
09:17a UAC OF NIGERIA : Appointment of non executive director
PU
03/30 UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN FY2021 Audited Financial Statements
PU
UAC of Nigeria : UACN Corporate Announcement

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
UAC of Nigeria PLC hereby announces as follows:

A Dividend of 65 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on June 7, 2022.

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:03 UTC.


All news about UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
09:56a UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN Corporate Announcement
PU
09:17a UAC OF NIGERIA : Appointment of non executive director
PU
03/30 UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN FY2021 Audited Financial Statements
PU
03/30 UAC OF NIGERIA : Corporate action announcement
PU
03/30 UAC OF NIGERIA : Earnings release
PU
03/30 UAC OF NIGERIA : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/08 UAC OF NIGERIA : Corporate governance report - 2021
PU
02/28 UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN Investor Presentation at the 2021 EFG Hermes Conference (Mar 2022)
PU
02/08 UAC OF NIGERIA : Appointment of group general counsel/company secretary
PU
02/08 UAC OF NIGERIA : Appointment of group general counsel/company secretary
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 88 857 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 864 M 83,9 M 83,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 1 396
Free-Float 87,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Dele Ijaiya-Oladipo Group Finance Director
Daniel Owor Agbor Non-Executive Chairman
Emmanuel Agu Head-Information & Technology
Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa Director & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC27.37%84
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.38%360 390
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.37%87 118
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY32.12%50 229
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.75%48 261
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.98%44 466