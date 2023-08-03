UAC of Nigeria PLC

H1 2023 Results

03 August 2023

Fola Aiyesimoju- Group Managing Director FunkeIjaiya-Oladipo- Group Finance Director

Disclaimer

2

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations regarding UAC of Nigeria PLC, its subsidiaries and associate businesses ("UAC", the "Company" or "Group") future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects, operating markets and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expects", "intend" "estimate", "project", "target", "risks", "goals" and similar terms and phrases have been used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in forward-looking statements. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally. UAC cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements. For additional information with respect to UAC's financial performance, reference should

be made to the Company's periodic filings with the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and The Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contents

3

Operating context

4

Performance highlights

7

H1 2023 financial performance

13

Outlook

18

Appendix 1: Additional financial information

21

Operating Context

Macroeconomic conditions remain challenging with low growth, record high

inflation, high interest rates, and naira devaluation

5

Real GDP Growth

Exchange Rate ₦:$

5.0%

4.0%

4.0%

3.1%

3.5%

3.5%

1.9%

2.3%

2.4%

0.1%

0.5%

(3.6%)

(6.1%)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

CBN rates Parallel

800

600

400

200

0

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Jan-22Feb-22Mar-22Apr-22May-22Jun-22Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23

Inflation (%)

Interest rate (MPR) (%)

22.2%

22.4%

22.6%

18.5%

18.5%

21.9%

22.0%

18.0%

18.0%

21.8%

17.5%

21.5%

17.5%

21.1%

21.3%

20.8%

20.6%

16.5%

19.7%

15.5%

15.5%

18.6%

14.0%

14.0%

14.0%

17.7%

13.0%

13.0%

16.8%

11.5%

11.5%

11.5%

11.5%

15.9%

15.6%

15.7%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 08:39:02 UTC.