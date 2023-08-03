This presentation contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations regarding UAC of Nigeria PLC, its subsidiaries and associate businesses ("UAC", the "Company" or "Group") future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects, operating markets and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expects", "intend" "estimate", "project", "target", "risks", "goals" and similar terms and phrases have been used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in forward-looking statements. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally. UAC cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements. For additional information with respect to UAC's financial performance, reference should