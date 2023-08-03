UAC of Nigeria : UACN H1 2023 Results Presentation (3 August 2023)
Today at 04:40 am
UAC of Nigeria PLC
H1 2023 Results
03 August 2023
Fola Aiyesimoju- Group Managing Director FunkeIjaiya-Oladipo- Group Finance Director
Disclaimer
2
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations regarding UAC of Nigeria PLC, its subsidiaries and associate businesses ("UAC", the "Company" or "Group") future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects, operating markets and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expects", "intend" "estimate", "project", "target", "risks", "goals" and similar terms and phrases have been used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in forward-looking statements. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally. UAC cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements. For additional information with respect to UAC's financial performance, reference should
be made to the Company's periodic filings with the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and The Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contents
3
Operating context
4
Performance highlights
7
H1 2023 financial performance
13
Outlook
18
Appendix 1: Additional financial information
21
Operating Context
Macroeconomic conditions remain challenging with low growth, record high
inflation, high interest rates, and naira devaluation
UAC of Nigeria Plc is a diversified group organized around 5 areas of activity:
- production and sale of animal feed (63.5% of net sales). The group also produces cereals and edible oils;
- manufacturing of food products (21.1%): soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, snacks, ice cream, etc.;
- manufacturing and sale of paints (12.3%);
- fast food services (1.8%);
- other (0.9%): primarily financial services, logistics services and development and management of residential and commercial real estate assets.
All sales are in Nigeria.