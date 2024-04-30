UAC of Nigeria PLC -Q1 2024 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: UACN

Mar-24 Dec-23 Δ Quick Ratio 0.7x 0.7x (0.0x) Current Ratio 1.2x 1.2x 0.0x Gearing 53% 52% 134 bps Total Assets / Equity 2.2x 2.1x 0.1x Net Debt / EBITDA 0.9x 0.2x 0.7x Free Cash Flow(N'm) (798) 3,862 (4,660)

Group Performance and Financial Review:

Revenue in Q1 2024 increased 65% YoY to ₦41 billion supported by sales growth in all segments apart from Quick Service Restaurants. The comparable period last year in 2023 was impacted by constrained demand driven by reduced trading days due to the election and cash scarcity.

Gross profit increased by 177% to ₦9.1 billion. Gross profit margin expanded 911 basis points to 22.4% on account improvement in production efficiency, disciplined procurement and supply chain management particularly in the Animal Feeds segment and the Packaged Food segment, as well as effective pricing across all companies to mitigate the impact of inflation on input costs.

Operating Profit of ₦3.4 billion in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: ₦700 million operating loss) and operating profit margin expanded 1,123 basis points to 8.4%. Improved profitability was a result of cost saving initiatives implemented which more than offset rising operating costs. Operating expense of ₦6 billion was 44% higher compared to Q1 2023 reflective of broader inflationary pressure as well the effect of the Naira depreciation on expenses pegged to foreign currency. The most significant increases were distribution expenses, electricity and power costs, and personnel costs driven by higher haulage rates, electricity tariffs and diesel prices, as well as cost of living adjustments for employees. In response to escalating costs, our companies implemented initiatives to improve operational efficiency which resulted in lower opex/sales ratio (216bps improvement YoY) of 14.7% in Q1 2024 from 16.9% in Q1 2023.

The Group recorded a Net finance income of ₦5.1 billion in Q1 2024 compared to a net finance cost of ₦232 million in Q1 2023. Finance income was positively impacted by higher cash, higher yields on investments as well as gains in the treasury portfolio. Share of profit from associate companies of ₦493 million, compared to ₦5 million loss in Q1 2023 driven by expansion of MDS Logistics' transport business as well as profit from UPDC PLC, our real estate business.

Profit before tax was ₦9 billion, compared to a loss before tax of ₦937 million in Q1 2023. Total Profit for the period was ₦5.9 billion compared to a loss after tax of ₦1.2 billion in Q1 2023. Earnings per share of 185 Kobo in Q1 2024 compared to 29 Kobo loss per share recorded in Q1 2023.

Annualised Return on Equity for Q1 2024 was 38.5%, compared to negative 8.3% in Q1 2023. Annualised Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was 27.1% (Q1 2023: negative 5.5%).

Segment Performance¹

Revenue (₦m) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ % vs 2023 Animal Feeds and Other Edibles 19,694 15,101 30.4% Paints 8,506 3,971 114.2% Packaged Food and Beverages 12,157 5,407 124.8% Quick Service Restaurants 819 942 (13.0%) Earnings /(Loss) before Interest & Tax - EBIT (₦m) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ % vs 2023 Animal Feeds and Other Edibles 1,554 (832) n/m Paints 1,062 391 171.8% Packaged Food and Beverages 1,128 67 1578.1% Quick Service Restaurants (208) (152) (36.6%) Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax - PBT (₦m) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ % vs 2023 Animal Feeds and Other Edibles 462 (1,279) n/m Paints 1,903 576 230.1% Packaged Food and Beverages 2,165 (6) n/m Quick Service Restaurants (275) (195) (41.0%)

1) Performance of the corporate head office not included in the table as it is not allocated to any segment