UAC of Nigeria PLC
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024
Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024
Content
Page
Investor relations statement
1
Unaudited financial statements
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
2
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
3
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
4
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
6
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Statement on Investor Relations
UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com. The Company's Group Finance Director can also be reached through electronic mail at: investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.
1
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024
3 month to
3 months to
March 2024
March 2023
Notes
N'000
N' 000
Continuing operations
Revenue
3
40,556,254
24,620,095
Cost of sales
7
(31,461,808)
(21,341,235)
Gross profit
9,094,446
3,278,860
Dividend income
4
-
-
Other operating income
5
340,175
165,778
Impairment (loss)/writeback on financial assets
6
(60,917)
12,004
Selling and distribution expenses
7
(2,541,563)
(1,969,017)
Administrative expenses
7
(3,430,884)
(2,187,887)
Operating profit/(loss)
3,401,257
(700,262)
Finance income
8
6,509,720
430,206
Finance cost
8
(1,373,619)
(661,947)
Net finance income/(cost)
5,136,101
(231,741)
Share of profit/(loss) from associates using the equity method
15
493,117
(4,783)
Profit/(Loss) before tax
9,030,475
(936,786)
Income tax expense
9a
(3,112,061)
(222,343)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
5,918,414
(1,159,129)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss
Net changes in fair value of financial assets
Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of associates using the equity method
14
27,000
30,000
15
(71,460)
8,575
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of tax
(44,460)
38,575
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period net of tax
5,873,954
(1,120,554)
Profit/(Loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
5,412,162
(857,453)
Non controlling interests
506,252
(301,675)
5,918,414
(1,159,129)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
5,367,702
(818,879)
Non controlling interests
506,252
(301,675)
5,873,954
(1,120,554)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed
in Kobo per share):
Basic earnings per share
From profit/(loss) for the period (Kobo)
185
(29)
Diluted earnings per share
From profit/(loss) for the period (Kobo)
185
(29)
2
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2024
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Notes
N' 000
N' 000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
26,333,205
26,210,902
Intangible assets and goodwill
12
3,074,846
3,198,009
Investment properties
13
1,190,629
1,190,629
Equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income
14
358,015
266,311
Investments in associates
15
9,987,628
9,565,970
Debt instrument at amortised cost
16
5,796,060
4,019,173
Right of use assets
18
1,724,540
1,739,955
Trade and other receivables
20
2,146,881
2,146,881
Finance lease receivable
20.1
10,372
10,372
Total non-current assets
50,622,175
48,348,202
Current assets
Right of return assets
17
5,616
44,322
Inventories
19
37,395,808
26,917,295
Trade and other receivables
20
14,120,942
10,791,678
Finance lease receivable
20.1
-
443,640
Cash and cash equivalents
21
27,484,056
25,269,620
Total current assets
79,006,422
63,466,555
Non-current assets held for sale
32
492,678
530,714
Total assets
130,121,275
112,345,471
Equity and Liabilities
Ordinary share capital
30
1,463,065
1,463,065
Share premium
14,647,616
14,647,616
Fair value reserve
(42,141)
2,319
Equity settled share based payment reserve
638,599
586,809
Other reserve
91,923
91,923
Retained earnings
39,383,740
33,955,558
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
56,182,801
50,747,290
Non controlling interests
2,940,554
2,434,302
Total equity
59,123,355
53,181,592
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
18
649,306
1,144,087
Borrowings
22
2,409,345
2,460,021
Government grant
25
-
62,053
Deferred tax liabilities
23
4,596,239
2,907,273
Employee benefits
29
61,074
59,611
Provisions
28
40,034
40,034
Total non-current liabilities
7,755,999
6,673,079
Current liabilities
Current income tax liabilities
9
6,689,737
5,275,193
Refund liabilities
17
6,240
71,832
Lease liability
18
961,031
373,409
Current portion of borrowings
22
28,895,358
24,988,599
Trade and other payables
24
17,737,807
13,726,664
Contract liabilities
26
3,054,050
2,206,101
Dividend payable
27
5,774,611
5,768,706
Government grant
25
116,540
73,748
Provisions
28
6,548
6,548
Total current liabilities
63,241,921
52,490,800
Total liabilities
70,997,920
59,163,879
Total equity and liabilities
130,121,275
112,345,471
The financial statements and the notes on pages 6 to 28 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 29 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Dan Agbor
Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju
Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo
Chairman
Group Managing Director
Group Finance Director
FRC/2013/NBA/00000001748
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806
FRC/2021/001/00000022822
3
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024
-
Attributable to owners of the Company
Equity Settled
Share-based
Share
Share
Fair value
Other
Payment
Retained
Non controlling
Notes
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Earnings
Total
Interests
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Total equity at 1 January 2024
1,463,065
14,647,616
2,319
91,923
586,809
33,955,558
50,747,290
2,434,302
53,181,592
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
5,412,162
5,412,162
506,252
5,918,414
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
(44,460)
-
-
-
(44,460)
-
(44,460)
Net changes in equity settled share-based payment
-
-
-
-
51,790
-
51,790
-
51,790
Transaction with Equity holders
Statute barred dividend
-
16,020
16,020
16,020
Dividend declared
27
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March 2024
1,463,065
14,647,616
(42,141)
91,923
638,599
39,383,740
56,182,801
2,940,554
59,123,355
Total equity at 1 January 2023
1,463,065
14,647,616
67,815
91,923
342,870
25,350,422
41,963,711
3,316,500
45,280,211
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(857,453)
(857,453)
(124,312)
(981,765)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
38,575
-
-
-
38,575
-
38,575
Net changes in equity settled share-based payment
-
-
60,985
-
60,985
-
60,985
Transactions with Equity holders
Dividend declared
27
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March 2023
1,463,065
14,647,616
106,390
91,923
403,855
24,492,970
41,205,820
3,192,188
44,398,007
-
-
4
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024
The Group
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Notes
N' 000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
31
64,537
(413,477)
Corporate tax paid
9
(8,550)
-
Net cash flows generated from/(used in) operating activities
55,987
(413,477)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
11
(970,753)
(663,215)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
116,654
64,032
Proceeds from sale of Intangible asset
-
384
Proceeds from disposal of investment properties
-
350,000
Proceeds on disposal of non-current asset held for sale
38,036
-
Investment in equity instruments measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
14
(64,704)
(7,159)
Lease prepayment
18
(36,001)
-
Interest received
537,736
342,922
Net cash flows (used in)/generated from investing activities
(379,032)
86,964
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of lease liability principal
18
(77,555)
(51,333)
Proceeds from borrowings
22
19,651,127
872,347
Repayment of borrowings
22
(15,915,136)
(2,932,097)
Interest paid on loans
22
(1,142,879)
(343,853)
Unclaimed Dividend refunded by registrar
27
5,905
-
Statute barred dividend received
16,020
-
Net cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities
2,537,482
(2,454,936)
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
25,271,926
16,197,688
Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents
2,214,437
(2,781,449)
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period
21i
27,486,363
13,416,239
5
UAC of Nigeria Plc
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024
1. General information
UAC of Nigeria PLC (the "Company") is a company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria. The Company is a public limited company listed on The Nigerian Exchange Limited and its registered office is at 1-5 Odunlami Street, Marina, Lagos.
UAC of Nigeria PLC and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") is a diversified business with activities in the following principal sectors: Animal Feeds and Other Edibles, Paints, Packaged Food and Beverages, Quick Service Restaurants, Logistics and Real Estate.
2. Summary of Material Accounting Policies
2.1 Basis of Preparation
This condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 March 2024 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for investment property measured at fair value; financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income; Inventories measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value; Long term employee benefits measured at present value of the obligation and Equity settled share based payment expenses measured at fair value at the grant date.
2.2 Accounting Policies
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those for the period ended 31 December 2023.
2.3 Estimates
The preparation of interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
2.4 Financial Risk Management
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the Group's financial performance.
This condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the company's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023. There have been no changes in the risk management structure since year end or in any risk management policy.
2.5 Securities Trading Policy
In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) UAC of Nigeria PLC maintains an effective Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares. The Policy is regularly reviewed and updated by the Board. The Company has made specific inquiries of all the directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the policy during the period.
2.6 Management Assessment of Internal Control
The management of UAC of Nigeria PLC and its subsidiary companies are responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. The group's internal control system was designed to provide reasonable assurance to the Board of Directors regarding the preparation and fair representation of published financial statements. The Group's internal controls were assessed within the reporting period and were deemed to be effective as of 31 March 2024.
2.7 New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.
6
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024
3. Segment Analysis
The Group
The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the Executive Committee (EXCO), made up of the management of the Company. The EXCO reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources.
Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports.
The Group has identified the following as segments:
Animal Feeds & Other Edibles- Made up of business units involved in the manufacturing and sale of livestock feeds and edible oil.
Paints - Made up of a business unit involved in the manufacturing and sale of decorative and protective paints.
Packaged Food & Beverages - Made up of a business unit involved in the manufacturing and sale of bottled water, snacks and ice-cream.
QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) - Made up of a business unit involved in the making and sale of snacks and meals.
Others - This is a non-reportable segment made up of the corporate head office.
The following measures are reviewed by Exco; with Profit Before Tax taken as the segment profit. - Revenue from third parties
- Operating profit - Profit before tax
- Property, plant and equipment - Net assets
Animal Feeds &
Paints
Packaged Food
QSR
Others
Total
Other Edibles
& Beverages
31 March 2024
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
Revenue from contracts with customers
19,693,898
8,505,762
12,156,803
818,784
353,625
41,528,871
Rental income
-
-
-
-
51,008
51,008
Total Revenue
19,693,898
8,505,762
12,156,803
818,784
404,633
41,579,879
Intergroup revenue
(523,384)
-
(143,370)
-
(356,871)
(1,023,625)
Revenue from third parties
19,170,514
8,505,762
12,013,433
818,784
47,762
40,556,254
Operating profit/(loss)
1,554,035
1,062,410
1,127,942
(208,322)
(134,809)
3,401,257
Profit/(loss) before tax
462,298
1,902,888
2,164,980
(275,407)
4,775,714
9,030,475
Property, plant and equipment
12,290,920
2,473,065
9,798,577
911,286
859,357
26,333,205
Net assets/(liability)
10,228,991
9,244,642
11,220,739
(2,528,246)
30,957,229
59,123,355
7
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024
Animal Feeds &
Paints
Packaged Food
QSR
Others
Total
Other Edibles
& Beverages
31 March 2023
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
Revenue from contracts with customers
15,101,406
3,971,244
5,406,710
941,609
163,941
25,584,909
Rental income
-
-
-
-
58,035
58,035
Total Revenue
15,101,406
3,971,244
5,406,710
941,609
221,975
25,642,943
Intergroup revenue
(810,757)
-
(62,108)
-
(149,983)
(1,022,848)
Revenue from third parties
14,290,649
3,971,244
5,344,601
941,609
71,992
24,620,095
Operating profit/(loss)
(832,467)
390,894
67,214
(152,478)
(173,425)
(700,262)
Profit / (Loss) before tax
(1,279,161)
576,496
(6,491)
(195,307)
(32,323)
(936,786)
Property, plant and equipment
11,947,170
2,143,424
8,545,515
1,134,752
831,393
24,602,254
Net assets/(liability)
11,068,949
6,988,736
8,233,691
(1,181,432)
19,110,700
44,220,643
Entity wide information
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Analysis of revenue by category:
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
40,508,492
24,565,306
Rental income
47,762
54,789
40,556,254
24,620,095
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Analysis of revenue by geographical location:
N'000
N'000
Nigeria
40,556,254
24,620,095
Others
-
-
40,556,254
24,620,095
Concentration risk
The Group is not exposed to any concentration risk, as there is no single customer with a contribution to total revenue of more than 10%.
8
