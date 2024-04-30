UAC of Nigeria Plc

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

1. General information

UAC of Nigeria PLC (the "Company") is a company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria. The Company is a public limited company listed on The Nigerian Exchange Limited and its registered office is at 1-5 Odunlami Street, Marina, Lagos.

UAC of Nigeria PLC and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") is a diversified business with activities in the following principal sectors: Animal Feeds and Other Edibles, Paints, Packaged Food and Beverages, Quick Service Restaurants, Logistics and Real Estate.

2. Summary of Material Accounting Policies

2.1 Basis of Preparation

This condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 March 2024 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for investment property measured at fair value; financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income; Inventories measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value; Long term employee benefits measured at present value of the obligation and Equity settled share based payment expenses measured at fair value at the grant date.

2.2 Accounting Policies

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those for the period ended 31 December 2023.

2.3 Estimates

The preparation of interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2.4 Financial Risk Management

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the Group's financial performance.

This condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the company's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023. There have been no changes in the risk management structure since year end or in any risk management policy.

2.5 Securities Trading Policy

In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) UAC of Nigeria PLC maintains an effective Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares. The Policy is regularly reviewed and updated by the Board. The Company has made specific inquiries of all the directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the policy during the period.

2.6 Management Assessment of Internal Control

The management of UAC of Nigeria PLC and its subsidiary companies are responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. The group's internal control system was designed to provide reasonable assurance to the Board of Directors regarding the preparation and fair representation of published financial statements. The Group's internal controls were assessed within the reporting period and were deemed to be effective as of 31 March 2024.

2.7 New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.