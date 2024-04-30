UAC of Nigeria PLC

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

Content

Page

Investor relations statement

1

Unaudited financial statements

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

2

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

3

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

4

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

6

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Statement on Investor Relations

UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com. The Company's Group Finance Director can also be reached through electronic mail at: investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.

1

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

3 month to

3 months to

March 2024

March 2023

Notes

N'000

N' 000

Continuing operations

Revenue

3

40,556,254

24,620,095

Cost of sales

7

(31,461,808)

(21,341,235)

Gross profit

9,094,446

3,278,860

Dividend income

4

-

-

Other operating income

5

340,175

165,778

Impairment (loss)/writeback on financial assets

6

(60,917)

12,004

Selling and distribution expenses

7

(2,541,563)

(1,969,017)

Administrative expenses

7

(3,430,884)

(2,187,887)

Operating profit/(loss)

3,401,257

(700,262)

Finance income

8

6,509,720

430,206

Finance cost

8

(1,373,619)

(661,947)

Net finance income/(cost)

5,136,101

(231,741)

Share of profit/(loss) from associates using the equity method

15

493,117

(4,783)

Profit/(Loss) before tax

9,030,475

(936,786)

Income tax expense

9a

(3,112,061)

(222,343)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

5,918,414

(1,159,129)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:

Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss

Net changes in fair value of financial assets

Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of associates using the equity method

14

27,000

30,000

15

(71,460)

8,575

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of tax

(44,460)

38,575

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period net of tax

5,873,954

(1,120,554)

Profit/(Loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

5,412,162

(857,453)

Non controlling interests

506,252

(301,675)

5,918,414

(1,159,129)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

5,367,702

(818,879)

Non controlling interests

506,252

(301,675)

5,873,954

(1,120,554)

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed

in Kobo per share):

Basic earnings per share

From profit/(loss) for the period (Kobo)

185

(29)

Diluted earnings per share

From profit/(loss) for the period (Kobo)

185

(29)

2

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2024

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Notes

N' 000

N' 000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

26,333,205

26,210,902

Intangible assets and goodwill

12

3,074,846

3,198,009

Investment properties

13

1,190,629

1,190,629

Equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income

14

358,015

266,311

Investments in associates

15

9,987,628

9,565,970

Debt instrument at amortised cost

16

5,796,060

4,019,173

Right of use assets

18

1,724,540

1,739,955

Trade and other receivables

20

2,146,881

2,146,881

Finance lease receivable

20.1

10,372

10,372

Total non-current assets

50,622,175

48,348,202

Current assets

Right of return assets

17

5,616

44,322

Inventories

19

37,395,808

26,917,295

Trade and other receivables

20

14,120,942

10,791,678

Finance lease receivable

20.1

-

443,640

Cash and cash equivalents

21

27,484,056

25,269,620

Total current assets

79,006,422

63,466,555

Non-current assets held for sale

32

492,678

530,714

Total assets

130,121,275

112,345,471

Equity and Liabilities

Ordinary share capital

30

1,463,065

1,463,065

Share premium

14,647,616

14,647,616

Fair value reserve

(42,141)

2,319

Equity settled share based payment reserve

638,599

586,809

Other reserve

91,923

91,923

Retained earnings

39,383,740

33,955,558

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent

56,182,801

50,747,290

Non controlling interests

2,940,554

2,434,302

Total equity

59,123,355

53,181,592

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability

18

649,306

1,144,087

Borrowings

22

2,409,345

2,460,021

Government grant

25

-

62,053

Deferred tax liabilities

23

4,596,239

2,907,273

Employee benefits

29

61,074

59,611

Provisions

28

40,034

40,034

Total non-current liabilities

7,755,999

6,673,079

Current liabilities

Current income tax liabilities

9

6,689,737

5,275,193

Refund liabilities

17

6,240

71,832

Lease liability

18

961,031

373,409

Current portion of borrowings

22

28,895,358

24,988,599

Trade and other payables

24

17,737,807

13,726,664

Contract liabilities

26

3,054,050

2,206,101

Dividend payable

27

5,774,611

5,768,706

Government grant

25

116,540

73,748

Provisions

28

6,548

6,548

Total current liabilities

63,241,921

52,490,800

Total liabilities

70,997,920

59,163,879

Total equity and liabilities

130,121,275

112,345,471

The financial statements and the notes on pages 6 to 28 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 29 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Dan Agbor

Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju

Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo

Chairman

Group Managing Director

Group Finance Director

FRC/2013/NBA/00000001748

FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806

FRC/2021/001/00000022822

3

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

-

Attributable to owners of the Company

Equity Settled

Share-based

Share

Share

Fair value

Other

Payment

Retained

Non controlling

Notes

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Total

Interests

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Total equity at 1 January 2024

1,463,065

14,647,616

2,319

91,923

586,809

33,955,558

50,747,290

2,434,302

53,181,592

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

5,412,162

5,412,162

506,252

5,918,414

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(44,460)

-

-

-

(44,460)

-

(44,460)

Net changes in equity settled share-based payment

-

-

-

-

51,790

-

51,790

-

51,790

Transaction with Equity holders

Statute barred dividend

-

16,020

16,020

16,020

Dividend declared

27

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March 2024

1,463,065

14,647,616

(42,141)

91,923

638,599

39,383,740

56,182,801

2,940,554

59,123,355

Total equity at 1 January 2023

1,463,065

14,647,616

67,815

91,923

342,870

25,350,422

41,963,711

3,316,500

45,280,211

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(857,453)

(857,453)

(124,312)

(981,765)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

38,575

-

-

-

38,575

-

38,575

Net changes in equity settled share-based payment

-

-

60,985

-

60,985

-

60,985

Transactions with Equity holders

Dividend declared

27

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March 2023

1,463,065

14,647,616

106,390

91,923

403,855

24,492,970

41,205,820

3,192,188

44,398,007

-

-

4

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

The Group

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Notes

N' 000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

31

64,537

(413,477)

Corporate tax paid

9

(8,550)

-

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) operating activities

55,987

(413,477)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

11

(970,753)

(663,215)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

116,654

64,032

Proceeds from sale of Intangible asset

-

384

Proceeds from disposal of investment properties

-

350,000

Proceeds on disposal of non-current asset held for sale

38,036

-

Investment in equity instruments measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

14

(64,704)

(7,159)

Lease prepayment

18

(36,001)

-

Interest received

537,736

342,922

Net cash flows (used in)/generated from investing activities

(379,032)

86,964

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of lease liability principal

18

(77,555)

(51,333)

Proceeds from borrowings

22

19,651,127

872,347

Repayment of borrowings

22

(15,915,136)

(2,932,097)

Interest paid on loans

22

(1,142,879)

(343,853)

Unclaimed Dividend refunded by registrar

27

5,905

-

Statute barred dividend received

16,020

-

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities

2,537,482

(2,454,936)

Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

25,271,926

16,197,688

Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents

2,214,437

(2,781,449)

Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period

21i

27,486,363

13,416,239

5

UAC of Nigeria Plc

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

1. General information

UAC of Nigeria PLC (the "Company") is a company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria. The Company is a public limited company listed on The Nigerian Exchange Limited and its registered office is at 1-5 Odunlami Street, Marina, Lagos.

UAC of Nigeria PLC and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") is a diversified business with activities in the following principal sectors: Animal Feeds and Other Edibles, Paints, Packaged Food and Beverages, Quick Service Restaurants, Logistics and Real Estate.

2. Summary of Material Accounting Policies

2.1 Basis of Preparation

This condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 March 2024 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for investment property measured at fair value; financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income; Inventories measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value; Long term employee benefits measured at present value of the obligation and Equity settled share based payment expenses measured at fair value at the grant date.

2.2 Accounting Policies

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those for the period ended 31 December 2023.

2.3 Estimates

The preparation of interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2.4 Financial Risk Management

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the Group's financial performance.

This condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the company's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023. There have been no changes in the risk management structure since year end or in any risk management policy.

2.5 Securities Trading Policy

In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) UAC of Nigeria PLC maintains an effective Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares. The Policy is regularly reviewed and updated by the Board. The Company has made specific inquiries of all the directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the policy during the period.

2.6 Management Assessment of Internal Control

The management of UAC of Nigeria PLC and its subsidiary companies are responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. The group's internal control system was designed to provide reasonable assurance to the Board of Directors regarding the preparation and fair representation of published financial statements. The Group's internal controls were assessed within the reporting period and were deemed to be effective as of 31 March 2024.

2.7 New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

6

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

3. Segment Analysis

The Group

The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the Executive Committee (EXCO), made up of the management of the Company. The EXCO reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources.

Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports.

The Group has identified the following as segments:

Animal Feeds & Other Edibles- Made up of business units involved in the manufacturing and sale of livestock feeds and edible oil.

Paints - Made up of a business unit involved in the manufacturing and sale of decorative and protective paints.

Packaged Food & Beverages - Made up of a business unit involved in the manufacturing and sale of bottled water, snacks and ice-cream.

QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) - Made up of a business unit involved in the making and sale of snacks and meals.

Others - This is a non-reportable segment made up of the corporate head office.

The following measures are reviewed by Exco; with Profit Before Tax taken as the segment profit. - Revenue from third parties

- Operating profit - Profit before tax

- Property, plant and equipment - Net assets

Animal Feeds &

Paints

Packaged Food

QSR

Others

Total

Other Edibles

& Beverages

31 March 2024

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

Revenue from contracts with customers

19,693,898

8,505,762

12,156,803

818,784

353,625

41,528,871

Rental income

-

-

-

-

51,008

51,008

Total Revenue

19,693,898

8,505,762

12,156,803

818,784

404,633

41,579,879

Intergroup revenue

(523,384)

-

(143,370)

-

(356,871)

(1,023,625)

Revenue from third parties

19,170,514

8,505,762

12,013,433

818,784

47,762

40,556,254

Operating profit/(loss)

1,554,035

1,062,410

1,127,942

(208,322)

(134,809)

3,401,257

Profit/(loss) before tax

462,298

1,902,888

2,164,980

(275,407)

4,775,714

9,030,475

Property, plant and equipment

12,290,920

2,473,065

9,798,577

911,286

859,357

26,333,205

Net assets/(liability)

10,228,991

9,244,642

11,220,739

(2,528,246)

30,957,229

59,123,355

7

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024

Animal Feeds &

Paints

Packaged Food

QSR

Others

Total

Other Edibles

& Beverages

31 March 2023

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

Revenue from contracts with customers

15,101,406

3,971,244

5,406,710

941,609

163,941

25,584,909

Rental income

-

-

-

-

58,035

58,035

Total Revenue

15,101,406

3,971,244

5,406,710

941,609

221,975

25,642,943

Intergroup revenue

(810,757)

-

(62,108)

-

(149,983)

(1,022,848)

Revenue from third parties

14,290,649

3,971,244

5,344,601

941,609

71,992

24,620,095

Operating profit/(loss)

(832,467)

390,894

67,214

(152,478)

(173,425)

(700,262)

Profit / (Loss) before tax

(1,279,161)

576,496

(6,491)

(195,307)

(32,323)

(936,786)

Property, plant and equipment

11,947,170

2,143,424

8,545,515

1,134,752

831,393

24,602,254

Net assets/(liability)

11,068,949

6,988,736

8,233,691

(1,181,432)

19,110,700

44,220,643

Entity wide information

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Analysis of revenue by category:

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

40,508,492

24,565,306

Rental income

47,762

54,789

40,556,254

24,620,095

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Analysis of revenue by geographical location:

N'000

N'000

Nigeria

40,556,254

24,620,095

Others

-

-

40,556,254

24,620,095

Concentration risk

The Group is not exposed to any concentration risk, as there is no single customer with a contribution to total revenue of more than 10%.

8

