UAC of Nigeria Plc is a diversified group organized around 5 areas of activity: - production and sale of animal feed (63.5% of net sales). The group also produces cereals and edible oils; - manufacturing of food products (21.1%): soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, snacks, ice cream, etc.; - manufacturing and sale of paints (12.3%); - fast food services (1.8%); - other (0.9%): primarily financial services, logistics services and development and management of residential and commercial real estate assets. All sales are in Nigeria.

Sector Food Processing