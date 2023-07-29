UAC of Nigeria PLC
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 6 months period ended 30 June 2023
Content
Page
Investor relations statement
1
Unaudited financial statements
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
2
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
3
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
4
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
6
Shareholding structure/free float status
31
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Statement on Investor Relations
UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com. The Company's Group Finance Director can also be reached through electronic mail at: investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.
1
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the 6 months period ended 30 June 2023
3 months to
6 months to
3 months to
6 months to
June 2023
June 2023
June 2022
June 2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N' 000
Continuing operations
Revenue
3
28,250,040
52,870,135
24,376,440
52,042,138
Cost of sales
7
(22,910,325)
(44,251,560)
(20,514,501)
(43,104,784)
Gross profit
5,339,715
8,618,575
3,861,939
8,937,354
Dividend income
4
17,125
17,125
8,325
8,325
Other operating income
5
269,857
435,635
196,548
656,107
Impairment loss on financial assets
6
(83,421)
(71,417)
(27,518)
(30,392)
Selling and distribution expenses
7
(2,208,405)
(4,177,421)
(2,033,634)
(3,770,439)
Administrative expenses
7
(2,669,851)
(4,857,739)
(2,262,348)
(4,190,184)
Operating (loss)/profit
665,021
(35,242)
(256,688)
1,610,771
Finance income
8
3,930,641
4,360,847
219,788
124,539
Finance cost
8
(981,954)
(1,643,901)
(849,900)
(1,664,653)
Net finance income/(cost)
2,948,687
2,716,946
(630,112)
(1,540,114)
Share of profit/(loss) from associates using the equity method
15
485,762
480,979
(79,494)
(58,311)
Profit/(Loss) before tax
4,099,470
3,162,684
(966,294)
12,346
Income tax expense
9
(1,712,590)
(1,934,933)
(353,244)
(689,784)
Profit/(Loss) after tax for the period from continuing operations
2,386,880
1,227,751
(1,319,538)
(677,438)
Discontinued operations
Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations
-
-
(35,196)
(38,551)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
2,386,880
1,227,751
(1,354,734)
(715,989)
Other comprehensive income:
Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss
Net changes in fair value of financial assets
Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of associates using the equity method
14
39,250
69,250
(31,625)
(43,125)
15
34,301
42,876
(4)
(48,597)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period net of tax
73,551
112,126
(31,629)
(91,722)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period net of tax
2,460,431
1,339,877
(1,386,363)
(807,711)
Profit/(Loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
2,406,234
1,548,780
(1,043,467)
(526,747)
Non controlling interests
(19,354)
(321,029)
(311,267)
(189,242)
2,386,880
1,227,751
(1,354,734)
(715,989)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
2,479,785
1,660,906
(1,075,096)
(618,469)
Non controlling interests
(19,354)
(321,029)
(311,267)
(189,242)
2,460,431
1,339,877
(1,386,363)
(807,711)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed
in Kobo per share):
Basic earnings per share
From continuing operations (Kobo)
10
82
53
(35)
(17)
From discontinued operations (Kobo)
10
-
-
(1)
(1)
From profit/(loss) for the period (Kobo)
82
53
(36)
(18)
Diluted earnings per share
From continuing operations (Kobo)
10
82
53
(35)
(17)
From discontinued operations (Kobo)
10
-
-
(1)
(1)
From profit/(loss) for the period (Kobo)
82
53
(36)
(18)
2
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
Notes
N' 000
N' 000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
26,523,339
25,043,411
Intangible assets and goodwill
12
3,392,483
3,626,747
Investment properties
13
2,008,727
2,435,360
Equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income
14
615,299
514,965
Investments in associates
15
9,035,852
8,511,997
Debt instrument at amortised cost
16
3,646,609
2,232,103
Right of use assets
18
1,508,042
1,471,771
Trade and other receivables
20
2,146,881
2,146,881
Finance lease receivable
20.1
10,372
10,372
Total non-current assets
48,887,605
45,993,607
Current assets
Right of return assets
17
4,683
4,683
Inventories
19
26,248,026
24,396,400
Trade and other receivables
20
6,813,686
6,693,502
Finance lease receivable
20.1
-
600
Cash and cash equivalents
21
14,997,096
16,196,969
Total current assets
48,063,491
47,292,154
Non-current assets held for sale
32
541,850
541,850
Total assets
97,492,946
93,827,611
Equity and Liabilities
Ordinary share capital
30
1,463,065
1,463,065
Share premium
14,647,616
14,647,616
Fair value reserve
179,941
67,815
Equity settled share based payment reserve
464,840
342,870
Other reserve
91,923
91,923
Retained earnings
26,255,453
25,350,422
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
43,102,838
41,963,711
Non controlling interests
2,463,195
3,316,500
Total equity
45,566,033
45,280,211
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
18
684,865
569,940
Borrowings
22
2,617,182
2,467,290
Government grant
25
132,052
132,052
Deferred tax liabilities
23
3,363,208
2,708,129
Employee benefits
29
75,371
68,122
Provisions
28
34,080
34,080
Total non-current liabilities
6,906,758
5,979,613
Current liabilities
Current income tax liabilities
9
4,395,871
3,997,168
Refund liabilities
17
4,924
4,924
Lease liability
18
756,442
789,007
Current portion of borrowings
22
15,477,759
16,537,153
Trade and other payables
24
17,378,107
13,352,005
Contract liabilities
26
1,502,596
2,311,875
Dividend payable
27
5,451,070
5,451,070
Government grant
25
42,396
92,167
Provisions
28
10,992
32,418
Total current liabilities
45,020,155
42,567,787
Total liabilities
51,926,913
48,547,400
Total equity and liabilities
97,492,946
93,827,611
The financial statements and the notes on pages 6 to 30 were approved and authorised before issue by the board of directors on 28 July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Dan Agbor
Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju
Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo
Chairman
Group Managing Director
Group Finance Director
FRC/2013/NBA/00000001748
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806
FRC/2021/001/00000022822
3
