UAC of Nigeria : UACN Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements
10/29/2022 | 03:39am EDT
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 9 month Period ended 30 September 2022
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the 9 month period ended 30 September 2022
Content
Page
Investor relations statement
1
Unaudited financial statements
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
2
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
3
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
4
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
6
Shareholding structure/free float status
31
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Statement on Investor Relations
UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com. The Company's Group Finance Director can also be reached through electronic mail at: investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.
1
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the 9 month period ended 30 September 2022
3 months to
9 months to
3 months to
9 months to
September 2022 September 2022 September 2021 September 2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N' 000
Continuing operations
Revenue
3
25,762,697
77,804,835
24,868,238
71,367,736
Cost of sales
6
(22,380,971)
(65,485,755)
(20,834,846)
(59,010,093)
Gross profit
3,381,726
12,319,080
4,033,392
12,357,643
Dividend income
4
-
8,325
-
13,163
Other operating income
5
511,818
1,167,925
42,093
395,652
Impairment loss on financial assets
6
(27,545)
(57,937)
(4,942)
(38,547)
Selling and distribution expenses
6
(2,426,033)
(6,196,472)
(1,503,557)
(4,543,269)
Administrative expenses
6
(2,292,279)
(6,482,463)
(2,192,533)
(5,957,332)
Operating (loss)/profit
(852,313)
758,458
374,453
2,227,310
Finance income
7
268,232
730,765
269,013
920,803
Finance cost
7
(543,489)
(2,546,136)
(404,523)
(1,157,976)
Net finance cost/income
(275,257)
(1,815,371)
(135,510)
(237,173)
Share of profit/(loss) from associates using the equity method
14
20,086
(38,225)
(232,559)
(612,406)
(Loss)/profit before tax
(1,107,484)
(1,095,138)
6,384
1,377,731
Income tax expense
8
(197,837)
(887,621)
(205,881)
(812,508)
(Loss)/profit after tax for the period from continuing operations
(1,305,321)
(1,982,759)
(199,497)
565,223
Discontinued operations
Profit/(loss) after tax for the period from discontinued operations
30b
12,731
(25,820)
-
(2,105)
(Loss)/profit for the period
(1,292,590)
(2,008,579)
(199,497)
563,118
Other comprehensive income:
Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss
Net changes in fair value of financial assets
13
(7,875)
(51,000)
(25,000)
18,125
Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of associates using the equity method
14
(28,579)
(77,176)
(2,858)
5,717
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of tax
(36,454)
(128,176)
(27,858)
23,842
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of tax
(1,329,044)
(2,136,755)
(227,355)
586,960
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(830,035)
(1,356,782)
(245,700)
(89,677)
Non controlling interests
(462,555)
(651,797)
46,203
652,795
(1,292,590)
(2,008,579)
(199,497)
563,118
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(866,489)
(1,484,958)
(273,558)
(65,835)
Non controlling interests
(462,555)
(651,797)
46,203
652,795
(1,329,044)
(2,136,755)
(227,355)
586,960
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent during the period
(expressed in Kobo per share):
Basic earnings per share
From continuing operations (Kobo)
9
(29)
(46)
(8)
(3)
From discontinued operations (Kobo)
9
-
(1)
-
-
From (loss)/profit for the period (Kobo)
(29)
(47)
(8)
(3)
Diluted earnings per share
From continuing operations (Kobo)
9
(29)
(46)
(8)
(3)
From discontinued operations (Kobo)
9
-
(1)
-
-
From (loss)/profit for the period (Kobo)
(29)
(47)
(8)
(3)
2
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September 2022
30 September
31 December
2022
2021
Notes
N' 000
N' 000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10
25,129,157
22,223,664
Intangible assets and goodwill
11
1,868,948
1,519,649
Investment properties
12
3,397,080
3,470,685
Equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income
13
536,340
449,975
Investments in associates
14
8,376,045
8,491,446
Debt instrument at amortised cost
15
2,530,938
2,468,868
Right of use assets
17(a)
569,895
717,894
Trade and other receivables
19
2,668,944
2,676,292
Finance lease receivable
19.1
10,372
10,372
Total non-current assets
45,087,719
42,028,845
Current assets
Right of return assets
16
3,145
3,328
Inventories
18
37,157,294
36,213,523
Trade and other receivables
19
6,698,443
8,722,956
Finance lease receivable
19.1
3,300
3,300
Cash and cash equivalents
20
11,326,735
11,409,946
Total current assets
55,188,917
56,353,053
Non-current assets held for sale
30a
541,849
545,993
Assets of disposal group classified as held for distribution to owners
30b
3,865
3,865
Total assets
100,822,350
98,931,756
Equity and Liabilities
Ordinary share capital
28
1,463,065
1,440,648
Share premium
14,647,616
14,174,606
Contingency reserve
69,571
69,571
Fair value reserve
87,669
215,845
Equity settled share based payment reserve
281,885
98,931
Other reserve
91,923
91,923
Retained earnings
26,723,816
29,889,951
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
43,365,545
45,981,475
Non controlling interests
3,612,808
4,856,831
Total equity
46,978,353
50,838,306
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
17
194,327
271,009
Borrowings
21
2,488,287
339,723
Deferred tax liabilities
22
4,658,741
4,649,022
Employee benefits
27
72,296
72,296
Provisions
26
131,520
16,643
Total non-current liabilities
7,545,171
5,348,693
Current liabilities
Current income tax liabilities
8
3,404,402
3,726,695
Refund liabilities
16
3,362
3,690
Lease liability
17(b)
82,126
341,627
Current portion of borrowings
21
23,271,191
19,571,889
Trade and other payables
23
11,769,454
11,347,484
Contract liabilities
24
2,754,406
2,425,294
Dividend payable
25
4,986,153
5,193,036
Provisions
26
6,548
92,948
Total current liabilities
46,277,642
42,702,663
Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for distribution to owners
30b
21,184
42,094
Total liabilities
53,843,997
48,093,450
Total equity and liabilities
100,822,350
98,931,756
The financial statements and the notes on pages 6 to 30 were approved and authorised before issue by the board of directors on 28 October 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Dan Agbor
Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju
Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo
Chairman
Group Managing Director
Group Finance Director
FRC/2013/NBA/00000001748
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806
FRC/2021/001/00000022822
3
