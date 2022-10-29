UAC of Nigeria : UACN Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements

Advanced search
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
8.950 NGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 9 month Period ended 30 September 2022

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the 9 month period ended 30 September 2022

Content

Page

Investor relations statement

1

Unaudited financial statements

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

2

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

3

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

4

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

6

Shareholding structure/free float status

31

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Statement on Investor Relations

UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com. The Company's Group Finance Director can also be reached through electronic mail at: investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.

1

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the 9 month period ended 30 September 2022

3 months to

9 months to

3 months to

9 months to

September 2022 September 2022 September 2021 September 2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N' 000

Continuing operations

Revenue

3

25,762,697

77,804,835

24,868,238

71,367,736

Cost of sales

6

(22,380,971)

(65,485,755)

(20,834,846)

(59,010,093)

Gross profit

3,381,726

12,319,080

4,033,392

12,357,643

Dividend income

4

-

8,325

-

13,163

Other operating income

5

511,818

1,167,925

42,093

395,652

Impairment loss on financial assets

6

(27,545)

(57,937)

(4,942)

(38,547)

Selling and distribution expenses

6

(2,426,033)

(6,196,472)

(1,503,557)

(4,543,269)

Administrative expenses

6

(2,292,279)

(6,482,463)

(2,192,533)

(5,957,332)

Operating (loss)/profit

(852,313)

758,458

374,453

2,227,310

Finance income

7

268,232

730,765

269,013

920,803

Finance cost

7

(543,489)

(2,546,136)

(404,523)

(1,157,976)

Net finance cost/income

(275,257)

(1,815,371)

(135,510)

(237,173)

Share of profit/(loss) from associates using the equity method

14

20,086

(38,225)

(232,559)

(612,406)

(Loss)/profit before tax

(1,107,484)

(1,095,138)

6,384

1,377,731

Income tax expense

8

(197,837)

(887,621)

(205,881)

(812,508)

(Loss)/profit after tax for the period from continuing operations

(1,305,321)

(1,982,759)

(199,497)

565,223

Discontinued operations

Profit/(loss) after tax for the period from discontinued operations

30b

12,731

(25,820)

-

(2,105)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(1,292,590)

(2,008,579)

(199,497)

563,118

Other comprehensive income:

Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss

Net changes in fair value of financial assets

13

(7,875)

(51,000)

(25,000)

18,125

Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of associates using the equity method

14

(28,579)

(77,176)

(2,858)

5,717

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of tax

(36,454)

(128,176)

(27,858)

23,842

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of tax

(1,329,044)

(2,136,755)

(227,355)

586,960

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(830,035)

(1,356,782)

(245,700)

(89,677)

Non controlling interests

(462,555)

(651,797)

46,203

652,795

(1,292,590)

(2,008,579)

(199,497)

563,118

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(866,489)

(1,484,958)

(273,558)

(65,835)

Non controlling interests

(462,555)

(651,797)

46,203

652,795

(1,329,044)

(2,136,755)

(227,355)

586,960

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent during the period

(expressed in Kobo per share):

Basic earnings per share

From continuing operations (Kobo)

9

(29)

(46)

(8)

(3)

From discontinued operations (Kobo)

9

-

(1)

-

-

From (loss)/profit for the period (Kobo)

(29)

(47)

(8)

(3)

Diluted earnings per share

From continuing operations (Kobo)

9

(29)

(46)

(8)

(3)

From discontinued operations (Kobo)

9

-

(1)

-

-

From (loss)/profit for the period (Kobo)

(29)

(47)

(8)

(3)

2

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2022

30 September

31 December

2022

2021

Notes

N' 000

N' 000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10

25,129,157

22,223,664

Intangible assets and goodwill

11

1,868,948

1,519,649

Investment properties

12

3,397,080

3,470,685

Equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income

13

536,340

449,975

Investments in associates

14

8,376,045

8,491,446

Debt instrument at amortised cost

15

2,530,938

2,468,868

Right of use assets

17(a)

569,895

717,894

Trade and other receivables

19

2,668,944

2,676,292

Finance lease receivable

19.1

10,372

10,372

Total non-current assets

45,087,719

42,028,845

Current assets

Right of return assets

16

3,145

3,328

Inventories

18

37,157,294

36,213,523

Trade and other receivables

19

6,698,443

8,722,956

Finance lease receivable

19.1

3,300

3,300

Cash and cash equivalents

20

11,326,735

11,409,946

Total current assets

55,188,917

56,353,053

Non-current assets held for sale

30a

541,849

545,993

Assets of disposal group classified as held for distribution to owners

30b

3,865

3,865

Total assets

100,822,350

98,931,756

Equity and Liabilities

Ordinary share capital

28

1,463,065

1,440,648

Share premium

14,647,616

14,174,606

Contingency reserve

69,571

69,571

Fair value reserve

87,669

215,845

Equity settled share based payment reserve

281,885

98,931

Other reserve

91,923

91,923

Retained earnings

26,723,816

29,889,951

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent

43,365,545

45,981,475

Non controlling interests

3,612,808

4,856,831

Total equity

46,978,353

50,838,306

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability

17

194,327

271,009

Borrowings

21

2,488,287

339,723

Deferred tax liabilities

22

4,658,741

4,649,022

Employee benefits

27

72,296

72,296

Provisions

26

131,520

16,643

Total non-current liabilities

7,545,171

5,348,693

Current liabilities

Current income tax liabilities

8

3,404,402

3,726,695

Refund liabilities

16

3,362

3,690

Lease liability

17(b)

82,126

341,627

Current portion of borrowings

21

23,271,191

19,571,889

Trade and other payables

23

11,769,454

11,347,484

Contract liabilities

24

2,754,406

2,425,294

Dividend payable

25

4,986,153

5,193,036

Provisions

26

6,548

92,948

Total current liabilities

46,277,642

42,702,663

Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for distribution to owners

30b

21,184

42,094

Total liabilities

53,843,997

48,093,450

Total equity and liabilities

100,822,350

98,931,756

The financial statements and the notes on pages 6 to 30 were approved and authorised before issue by the board of directors on 28 October 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Dan Agbor

Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju

Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo

Chairman

Group Managing Director

Group Finance Director

FRC/2013/NBA/00000001748

FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806

FRC/2021/001/00000022822

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 113 B 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 2 716 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 26 189 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 469
Free-Float 75,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
