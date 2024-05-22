Note: This document is an English Translation of the "Informational Materials for the 11th General Meeting of Shareholders" that are not included in documents delivered to shareholders, and prepared solely for the convenience of shareholders who are non-Japanese speakers. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original document, the Japanese original text shall prevail. UACJ Corporation does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the translation and shall have no liability for any errors or omissions therein.
Informational Materials for the 11th General Meeting of Shareholders
Items concerning measures for providing information in electronic format that are not included in documents delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of paper- based documents pursuant to the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
11th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
UACJ Corporation
Pursuant to the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the items listed above are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of paper-based documents.
The Company sends paper-based documents stating the items listed above that are excluded from items concerning measures for providing information in electronic format to all shareholders regardless of whether they have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents.
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes on important matters forming the basis of preparation of consolidated financial statements
-
Standard of preparation of consolidated financial statements
The consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, "the Group") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter "IFRS" or "IFRS accounting standards") pursuant to Article 120, paragraph 1 of the Regulations for Corporate Accounting. In addition, in accordance with the latter clause of the same paragraph, certain descriptions and disclosure items required by IFRS accounting standards are omitted.
- Scope of consolidation
Consolidated subsidiaries
Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 53
Name of principal companies
UACJ (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Tri-Arrows Aluminum Inc.
UACJ Extrusion Corporation
UACJ Extrusion Nagoya Corporation
UACJ Extrusion Oyama Corporation
UACJ Foil Corporation
UACJ Foundry & Forging Corporation
UACJ Metal Components Corporation
UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, Inc.
UACJ Trading Corporation
UACJ Marketing & Processing Corporation
3. Application of equity method
- Number of affiliates and jointly controlled entities accounted for by the equity method: 9
Name of principal companies
Logan Aluminum Inc.
Guangdong DongYangGuang Aluminum Co., Ltd.
Boyne Smelters Ltd.
UACJ Logistics Corporation
DICASTAL UACJ BOLV AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS CO., LTD.
Dicastal UACJ Bolv (Tianjin) Extrusion Corporation
-
Special note on the procedures for applying the equity method
For entities accounted for using equity method whose fiscal years differ from the consolidated fiscal year, adjustments are made for the effects of significant transactions or events during the period resulting from differences in balance sheet dates.
4. Fiscal term of consolidated subsidiaries
20 overseas consolidated subsidiaries have balance sheet dates of December 31. For entities whose balance sheet dates differ from the consolidated balance sheet date, provisional financial figures prepared for consolidation as of the consolidated balance sheet date are used.
5. Accounting policies
- Valuation basis and methods for financial assets
- Financial assets other than derivatives
-
Initial recognition and measurement, subsequent measurement
The Group initially recognizes trade and other receivables at the date they are incurred. All other financial assets are initially recognized at the date of the transaction in which the Group becomes a contracting party to such financial assets.
Financial assets other than derivatives are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost, net profit or loss, or financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. The classification is determined at the time of initial recognition.
- Financial assets measured at amortized cost
A financial asset is classified as a financial asset measured at amortized cost if both of the following conditions are met.
・The financial asset is held based on a business model in which the financial asset is held for the purpose of collecting contractual cash flows.
・The contractual terms of the financial asset result in cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal balance at a specific date.
After initial recognition, the asset is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method.
- Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
Financial assets other than those measured at amortized cost are classified as financial assets measured at fair value.
Financial assets at fair value, other than those classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss.
After initial recognition, they are remeasured at fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value recognized as profit or loss.
- Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
For investments in non-trading equity instruments, the Group is permitted to make the irrevocable election at initial recognition to present subsequent changes in their fair value in other comprehensive income, and the Group makes such designations for each financial instrument and classifies them as equity financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income.
After initial recognition, they are remeasured at fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value recognized as other comprehensive income.
When an equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income is derecognized, the cumulative amount of other comprehensive income previously recognized is transferred to retained earnings.
Dividends from such financial assets are recognized as part of financial revenue in profit or loss for the period.
- Financial assets measured at amortized cost
- Initial recognition and measurement, subsequent measurement
Financial assets other than derivatives are measured at fair value plus transaction costs, unless they are classified as being at fair value through profit or loss.
-
Derecognition of financial assets
The Group derecognizes a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or when the right to receive cash flows from the financial asset is transferred and the Group transfers almost all risks and economic value of ownership of the financial asset.
-
Impairment of financial assets
For financial assets measured at amortized cost, allowance for doubtful accounts for expected credit losses are recognized.
At the end of each reporting period, the Group assesses whether the credit risk associated with each financial asset has increased significantly from the time of initial recognition, and if the credit risk has not increased significantly from the time of initial recognition, the Group recognizes a 12-month expected credit loss as an allowance for doubtful accounts. On the other hand, if the credit risk has increased significantly from the time of initial recognition, an amount equal to the expected credit loss for the entire period is recognized as an allowance for doubtful accounts.
The existence of a significant increase in credit risk is determined by considering the debtor's default, signs that the debtor is going bankrupt, and other factors. When all or part of a debt is deemed uncollectible or extremely difficult to collect, the debt is considered to be in default, and the financial asset is considered to be credit impaired if the debtor is deemed to be in default or if legal liquidation proceedings are initiated due to bankruptcy or other reasons. In assessing whether there is a change in the risk of default and a significant increase in credit risk, the Group considers information on the deterioration of the debtor's business performance as well as information on the lapse of payment due dates.
However, for trade receivables and contract assets that do not contain a significant financial component, the allowance for doubtful accounts is always recognized in an amount equal to the expected credit loss for the entire period, regardless of whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk from the time of initial recognition.
Expected credit losses are measured as the present value of the difference between all contractual cash flows to be paid to the entity according to the contract and all cash flows the entity expects to receive.
The Group estimates expected credit losses on financial assets using a method that reflects the following.
- An unbiased probability-weighted amount calculated by evaluating a range of possible outcomes
・Time value of money
・Reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and projected future economic conditions that is available without undue cost or effort at the reporting date
In the event of significant economic fluctuations, etc., necessary adjustments are made to the expected credit loss as measured above.
If the Group does not have a reasonable expectation of recovering the entirety or a portion of a financial asset, the carrying amount of the financial asset in gross is directly reduced.
In subsequent periods, a reversal of a previously recognized impairment loss is recognized in profit or loss if the credit risk has decreased and the decrease can be objectively related to an event that occurred after the impairment was recognized.
-
Derivatives and hedge accounting
The Group uses derivatives such as foreign exchange forward contracts, interest-rate swaps, and commodity futures contracts to hedge exchange rate fluctuation risk, interest rate fluctuation risk, and commodity price fluctuation risk. At the start of the transaction, the Group documents the relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item, as well as the risk management objective and strategy for implementing the hedge. The Group evaluates at hedge inception and on an ongoing basis thereafter whether the derivatives used in hedging transactions meet the requirements of hedge accounting in offsetting changes in the cash flows of hedged items.
Derivatives are initially recognized at fair value. For certain derivatives that do not qualify for hedge accounting, subsequent changes in fair value are recognized in cost of sales or other revenue (expense).
Derivatives that qualify for hedge accounting are accounted for as follows for changes in their fair value.
Cash flow hedges
The effective portion of the profit or loss on the hedging instrument is recognized in other comprehensive income, and the ineffective portion is recognized immediately in profit or loss.
Amounts related to hedging instruments recorded in other comprehensive income are reclassified to profit or loss at the time the hedged transaction affects profit or loss. If the hedged item gives rise to the recognition of a nonfinancial asset or a nonfinancial liability, the amount recognized in other comprehensive income is treated as an adjustment to the original carrying amount of the nonfinancial asset or nonfinancial liability.
When a scheduled transaction or firm commitment is no longer expected to occur, the cumulative profit or loss that was previously recognized as equity through other comprehensive income is reclassified as profit or loss. If the hedged future cash flows are still expected to occur, the amounts previously recognized as equity through other comprehensive income will continue to be recorded in equity until such future cash flows occur.
-
Valuation basis and methods for inventories
Inventories are measured at acquisition cost or net realizable value, whichever is lower. Inventories include purchase costs, processing costs, and other costs incurred to bring inventories to their present location and condition, and costs are calculated primarily using the monthly weighted average method. In addition, net realizable value is calculated by deducting the estimated cost to completion and estimated cost to sell, from the estimated selling price in the regular course of business.
- Accounting methods for depreciation of significant depreciable assets
-
Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment are measured using the cost model and are stated as the amount deducting the accumulated depreciation and impairment losses from the acquisition cost. The acquisition cost includes costs directly related to the acquisition of the asset, costs of demolition, removal, and restoration, and borrowing costs that qualify for capitalization. Depreciation of property, plant and equipment other than land and construction in progress is recorded using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets as follows. The estimated useful lives of major asset items are as follows.
Buildings and structures: 5 to 50 years
Machinery, equipment and vehicles: 2 to 25 years
Tools, equipment, and fixtures: 2 to 20 years
The estimated useful lives, residual values, and depreciation methods of property, plant and equipment are reviewed at the end of each fiscal year, and changes in depreciation methods are accounted for as changes in accounting estimates.
-
Intangible assets
The cost model is used for the post-recognition measurement of intangible assets, which are stated as the amount deducting the accumulated depreciation and impairment losses from the acquisition cost.
Separately acquired intangible assets are measured at acquisition cost at the time of initial recognition. Intangible assets acquired in a business combination are measured at fair value as of the acquisition date. All expenditures for internally generated intangible assets are charged to expense in the period in which they are incurred, except for development costs that qualify for capitalization.
After initial recognition, intangible assets are amortized mainly using the straight-line method over their respective estimated useful lives, except for intangible assets with indefinite useful lives, which are tested for impairment if there is any indication that they may be impaired. The estimated useful lives of major intangible assets are as follows.
Software: 3 to 10 years
Technology and customer-related intangible assets: 8 to 15 years
The estimated useful lives, residual values, and depreciation methods of intangible assets with finite useful lives are reviewed at the end of each fiscal year, and changes in depreciation methods are accounted for as changes in accounting estimates.
-
Leases
The Group recognizes right-of-use assets and lease obligations at the inception of the contract for all lease components other than short-term leases and leases with a small underlying asset. At the inception date, right-of-use assets are measured at acquisition cost, and lease obligations are measured at the present value of the lease payments that have not been paid as of that date.
The lease term is determined as the non-cancelable term of the lease plus the period subject to the option of extending the lease (if it is reasonably certain that the Group will exercise such an option) and the period subject to the option of terminating the lease (if it is reasonably certain that the Group will not exercise such an option).
Right-of-use assets are stated as the amount deducting the accumulated depreciation and impairment losses from the acquisition cost.
Right-of-use assets are depreciated from the inception date to the end of the useful life of the underlying asset if ownership of the underlying asset is transferred to the Group by the end of the lease term, or otherwise, from the inception date to the end of the useful life of right-of-use assets or the end of their lease term, whichever is earlier.
- Investment property
Investment properties are real estate held for the purpose of generating rental income, capital gains, or both.
The cost model is used for investment properties, which are recorded as the amount deducting the accumulated depreciation and impairment losses from the acquisition cost.
Depreciation of assets other than land is calculated mainly by the straight-line method over their respective estimated useful lives (2 to 50 years).
The estimated useful lives, residual values, and depreciation methods are reviewed at the end of each fiscal year, and changes are accounted for as changes in accounting estimates.
- Goodwill
Goodwill is stated as the amount deducting impairment losses from the acquisition cost in the consolidated statement of financial position.
Goodwill is not amortized but is tested for impairment each period and whenever indications of impairment exist. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is allocated to cash-generating units or groups of cash-generating units that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the business combination after the acquisition date.
Goodwill impairment losses are recognized in profit or loss and are not subsequently reversed.
- Impairment of nonfinancial assets
Each fiscal year, the Group determines whether there is any indication of impairment of nonfinancial assets, excluding inventories, deferred tax assets, assets held for sale, and retirement benefit assets, and if any indication exists (or if an annual impairment test is required), the Group estimates the recoverable amount of the asset.
If it is not possible to estimate the recoverable amount of an individual asset, the recoverable amount is estimated for each cash-generating unit to which the asset belongs. The recoverable amount is calculated using the higher of the fair value or value in use of the asset or cash-generating unit after deducting costs to sell. If the carrying amount of an asset or cash-generating unit exceeds its recoverable amount, an impairment loss is recognized for that asset, and the carrying amount is reduced to the recoverable amount. Furthermore, the estimated future cash flows in the value-in-use valuation are discounted to present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects factors such as current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks inherent in the asset in question.
Appropriate valuation models supported by available fair value indicators are used to calculate fair value after deducting costs to sell.
For assets other than goodwill, the Group evaluates whether there are indications that losses recognized in prior periods may be reduced or eliminated, such as when there are changes in the assumptions used to calculate the recoverable amount of an asset. If such indications exist, the recoverable amount of the asset or cash-generating unit is estimated, and if the recoverable amount exceeds the carrying amount of the asset or cash-generating unit, the impairment loss is reversed up to the lower of the calculated recoverable amount or the carrying amount after deducting depreciation if no impairment loss had been recognized in prior periods.
-
Accounting policy for significant provisions
The Group recognizes a provision when it has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of a past event, when it is probable that an outflow of economic resources will be required to settle the obligation, and when a reliable estimate of the amount of the obligation can be made. When the time value of money is significant, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax interest rate that reflects the time value of money and the risks inherent in the liability. Discounted rebates over time are recognized as financial expenses.
- Employee benefits Retirement benefits
The Group maintains defined benefit and defined contribution plans as retirement benefits for its employees.
The Group calculates the present value of the defined benefit plan obligation and related current service costs and past service costs using the projected unit credit method.
The discount rate is based on the market yield of high-quality corporate bonds at the end of the period corresponding to the discount period, with the discount period based on the period up to the expected date of benefit payments each year in the future. The liability or asset for a defined benefit plan is calculated as the fair value of the plan assets deducted from the present value of the defined benefit plan obligation. Amounts of remeasurements of defined benefit plans are recognized collectively in other comprehensive income in the period in which they arise and are immediately reclassified to retained earnings from other components of equity. Prior service cost is recognized as profit or loss in the period in which it is incurred.
The cost of defined contribution retirement benefits is recognized as an expense when contributions are made.
-
Revenue
The Group recognizes revenue in an amount that reflects the expected compensation that the Group would be entitled to in exchange for the transfer of goods or services to customers, based on the following five-step approach, which excludes interest, dividends, and other income in accordance with IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments."
Step 1: Identify the contract with a customer
Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract
Step 3: Determine the transaction price
Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract
Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the performance obligation is satisfied
The Group primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of rolled, foil, extruded, cast, forged, and precision-machined products of nonferrous metals, including aluminum, and their alloys. The Group primarily takes the supply of finished products to customers to be its performance obligation, and in principle judges that its performance obligation is satisfied when control is transferred to the customer by handing over the product, at which time it recognizes the revenue.
The consideration for these performance obligations is generally received within one year from the fulfillment of the performance obligations based on separately determined payment conditions and do
not contain any significant financing component. Measured at the consideration promised in a contract with a customer, less discounts, and rebates. Transactions, where the Group's role in providing products to customers is categorized as an agency, are measured as the net amount after deducting the amount paid to the supplier of the product from the amount received from the customer.
With regard to some paid supply transactions falling under repurchase agreements, inventories continue to be recognized as a result of deemed financing transactions, and the end of year inventory retained by the suppliers are recognized as financial liabilities.
- Foreign currency translation
- Foreign currency transactions
Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency of each Group company at the exchange rate on the acquisition date.
Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies as of the end of the fiscal year are translated into functional currencies at the exchange rates prevailing at the end of the fiscal year.
Non-monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies measured at fair value are translated into functional currencies at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of fair value calculations.
Exchange differences arising from translation or settlement are recognized in profit or loss. However, financial assets measured through other comprehensive income and exchange differences arising from cash flow hedges are recognized in other comprehensive income.
- Foreign operations
Assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into the currencies presented at the exchange rates prevailing at the end of the fiscal year, while revenues and expenses are translated into the currencies presented at average rates during the fiscal year, unless there are significant fluctuations in exchange rates. Exchange differences arising from the translation of financial statements of foreign operations are recognized in other comprehensive income. Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations are recognized in profit or loss during the period in which the foreign operations are disposed of.
- Other significant matters for preparing consolidated financial statements
1)
Accounting method for consumption taxes
Stated exclusive of consumption tax.
2)
Application of the group tax sharing system
The Company and domestic consolidated subsidiaries
apply the group tax sharing system.
Significant accounting estimates
Impairment of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets at UACJ (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
(1) Amount recorded in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the current fiscal year
Total of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets
(Millions of yen) Current fiscal year
101,861
- Information regarding significant accounting estimates for identified items
UACJ (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "UATH") is the most important base in Southeast Asia for the global supply network established by the Group, and its initially planned growth investment has been completed, recording an annual operating income of ¥397 million in the current fiscal year. The total of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets owned by UATH is
¥101,861 million, accounting for 11.1% of the Group's total assets (¥914,430 million) at the end of the current fiscal year.
UATH is a vital component of future business plans in judging impairment of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets despite recording an operating income in the current fiscal year. Those business plans are significantly affected by estimates of sales prices and manufacturing costs, which are influenced by trends in market demand and sales forecasts, and the price of aluminum and exchange rates, as well as other assumptions.
Therefore, the property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets owned by UATH were carefully assessed for impairment. Note that in accordance with IAS 36. "Impairment of Assets," UATH is identified as one cash generating unit.
As a result of investigation, it was judged that there are no signs of impairment, so no impairment loss was recorded for the current fiscal year.
-
Impact on the following fiscal year's Consolidated Financial Statements
If it becomes necessary to revise the assumptions used in the above estimates due to factors, including the deterioration in the market and business environment, impairment losses could be recorded in the following fiscal year.
Notes to consolidated statement of financial position
1. Loan stock
Other financial assets (non-current)
¥3,875 million
2. Allowance for doubtful accounts deducted directly from assets
Trade and other receivables
¥264 million
Other financial assets (non-current)
¥28 million
3. Accumulated depreciation and impairment for property, plant and
equipment
¥484,572 million
Accumulated depreciation and impairment for right-of-use assets
¥2,695 million
Accumulated depreciation and impairment for investment property
¥3,472 million
4. Contingent liabilities (Guarantee obligations)
Debt guarantee amount (including guarantee-like acts) for affiliated
companies, etc. in relation to loans payable to financial institutions, etc.
¥2,242 million
Notes to consolidated statement of changes in equity
1. Class and total number of issued shares, and class and number of treasury stock
Number of shares at
Increase of the current
Decrease of the current
Number of shares at
beginning of the
end of the current
fiscal year
fiscal year
current fiscal year
fiscal year
(shares)
(shares)
(shares)
(shares)
Issued shares
Common stock
48,328,193
-
-
48,328,193
Treasury stock
Common stock
106,933
1,931
-
108,864
2. Dividends
- Dividends paid
Total dividends
Dividends per
Resolution
Class of shares
share
Reference date
Effective date
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
General Meeting of
Shareholders held on
Common stock
4,099
85.00
March 31, 2023
June 22, 2023
June 21, 2023
Board of Directors
September 30,
December 1,
meeting held on
Common stock
2,170
45.00
2023
2023
November 9, 2023
- Dividends whose effective date falls in the current fiscal year following the fiscal year of the record date
Total dividends
Dividends per
Resolution
Class of shares
share
Reference date
Effective date
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
General Meeting of
Shareholders held on
Common stock
2,170
45.00
March 31, 2024
June 20, 2024
June 19, 2024
Financial instruments
1. Status of financial instruments
-
Risk management
In the course of its management activities, the Group is exposed to financial risks (credit risk, liquidity risk, exchange rate fluctuation risk, interest rate fluctuation risk, stock price fluctuation risk, and commodity price fluctuation risk) and manages risks based on certain policies to mitigate such financial risks. The Group also uses derivatives to hedge exchange rate fluctuation risk, interest rate fluctuation risk, and commodity price fluctuation risk, and has a policy of not engaging in speculative transactions.
- Credit risk management
Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty to a financial asset held by the Group will default on its contractual obligations, resulting in financial loss to the Group.
The Group mainly manages due dates and outstanding balances of trade receivables by business partners in accordance with credit management rules and periodically monitors the credit status of major business partners in order to promptly identify concerns about collections and mitigate losses due to deterioration of financial conditions.
In addition, the Group only enters into derivative transactions with financial institutions with high credit ratings in order to reduce counterparty risk, and the impact of such transactions on credit risk is limited.
There is also no excessive concentration of credit risks that require special management with respect to particular counterparties or groups to which they belong.
- Liquidity risk management
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will be unable to meet its repayment obligations for maturing financial liabilities when they become due.
