(Securities Code: 5741) May 29, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 22, 2024
Dear shareholders:
Shinji Tanaka
Representative Director, President
UACJ Corporation
1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Notice of the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on the Company website shown below. Please view the information.
The Company's website: https://www.uacj.co.jp/ir/library/annualmeeting.htm (in Japanese)
In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the website above, the Company also posts this information on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "UACJ" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5741" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]."
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
- Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception begins at 9:00 a.m.)
- Venue: 3rd Floor, Tokyo Sankei Building (Rooms 301-303, Otemachi Sankei Plaza)
1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:
- Reports on Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Report on Audit Results of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 11th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Reports on Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1
Dividends of Surplus
Proposal No. 2
Election of Ten (10) Directors
Proposal No. 3
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal No. 4
Revision of Remuneration for Directors under the Medium- to Long-Term Performance-
Linked Remuneration System
4. Matter to be Determined Upon Convocation (Matters Related to the Exercise of Voting Rights)
・If you attend the meeting in person, you are kindly requested to submit the voting form that was sent together with the notice for this convocation at the reception desk.
・If you opt not to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet, or by mail using the voting form. Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and make sure that your votes are submitted no later than 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (JST).
・When exercising voting rights by mail using the voting form, if a vote for or against a proposal is not indicated on the voting form, it will be considered an indication of approval.
・If you exercise your voting rights redundantly by voting via the internet and by mailing of the voting form, the vote via the internet will be counted as the valid vote. If you vote via the internet multiple times, the last vote will be counted as the valid vote.
- Even if no request is made for delivery of documents based on the Companies Act, the Company sends written materials related to the general meeting of shareholders to all shareholders.
- Of the items subject to measures for electronic provision, "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements and "Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements are not included in the attachments related to the matters to be reported because they are posted on the above Company website and TSE website based on provisions under laws and the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Notably, these items are included in the documents subject to audit by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and accounting auditor.
- If revisions to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on the above Company website and the TSE website.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1
Dividends of Surplus
The Company acknowledges that distribution of dividends is essential to rewarding shareholders. The Company determines dividends by taking into consideration comprehensive factors including trends in financial performance, maintenance and renewals for stable business operations, enhancing competitiveness in our strategy, environment and other areas and investing in research and development in order to improve corporate value and growth, and reinforcing the Company's financial standing, while the Company seeks stable and continuous dividend distribution as its basic policy.
From the perspective of achieving stable dividend distribution in light of the performance trends, performance forecasts for the next fiscal term and financial condition, the Company proposes to pay ¥45 per share as a year-end dividend for this fiscal term. Given the interim dividend of ¥45 per share, this brings the annual dividend to ¥90 per share.
Matters related to the year-end dividends
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property to shareholders and total amount thereof ¥45 per common share of the Company
Total payment: ¥2,169,869,805
- Effective date of dividends of surplus June 20, 2024
[Reference] Skills Matrix
The Company appoints candidates for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members based on the following appointment criteria and procedure.
Criteria and Procedure for the Appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
- Candidates for the Company's Directors are nominated by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee according to the following criteria and then proposed by the Committee to the Board of Directors for its discussion and decision-making.
- Possess a mature personality and qualities to gain respect and trust of others.
- Possess a revolutionizing power to create and promote changes, and the ability to make bold decisions from a wide perspective.
- Possess a driving force to present clear visions of the Company and utilize a multiplicity of talents to mobilize others, and the ability to carry through and deliver results under any circumstances.
- Candidates for outside Directors must meet the standards for independence set by the Company, and there must be no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders.
- Candidates for the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members are nominated by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee according to the following criteria and then, after obtaining the approval of the Audit & Supervisory Board, proposed by the Committee to the Board of Directors for its discussion and decision-making.
- Possess a mature personality and qualities to gain respect and trust of others.
- Possess the knowledge and experience to perform accurate and fair audits on the directors' execution of duties.
- Possess deep insight, extensive knowledge and experience in specialized fields such as corporate management, finance and accounting, legal and governance, and risk management.
- Candidates for outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members must meet the standards for independence set by the Company, and there must be no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders.
Standards for independence set by the Company: https://www.uacj.co.jp/sustainability/management/pdf/independence.pdf (in Japanese)
The members and expertise of the Board of Directors, if Proposal No. 2 and Proposal No. 3 are approved as originally proposed at this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, will be as follows.
-
"UACJ VISION 2030" and the Fourth Mid-Term Management Plan (For details, please refer to pages 27 to 29.) The Company has developed "UACJ VISION 2030" that depicts its vision for 2030, and is making efforts to realize it. To expand growth and value creation and strengthen the character of the organization toward achieving "UACJ VISION 2030" based on the foundation established during the Third Mid-Term Management Plan, the Company has set up the following three (3) major policies of the Fourth Mid-Term Management Plan (from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027).
Maximize revenue and improve profitability through increased value creation Strengthen our agile and flexible structure
Strengthen foundations supporting value creation and stable business operations
- The Company's Skills Matrix
To realize the Company's vision, discussions have been held in meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee and the Board of Directors on the skills (knowledge, experience, and capability) that the Board of Directors should possess, and the following nine (9) skill fields were selected.
Skill fields
Reasons for selection as skill fields
Knowledge, experience, and capability related to a wide range of corporate management and
Corporate
strategy-whether with the Company or outside the Company-are indispensable for the Group to
(i)
work with a variety of stakeholders to promote efforts to resolve material issues in the business
management/Strategy
environment with the aim of expanding value creation to maximize revenue and improve the rate
of return.
Strengthening financial standing through management efforts focusing on capital efficiency is the
(ii)
Finance/Accounting
Group's key issue, and knowledge, experience, and capability related to finance and accounting
are indispensable when preparing, supervising, and auditing appropriate financial statements.
Knowledge, experience, and capability related to sales and marketing are indispensable for
(iii)
Sales/Marketing
boosting demand in growth fields and markets and expanding the area of activity for aluminum as
a material with environmental value.
Knowledge, experience, and capability related to overseas business is indispensable for efforts
(iv)
Overseas business
aimed at expanding the area of activity for aluminum by making use of our three-point global
supply network encompassing Japan, North America, and Thailand and contributing to the
stabilization of supply chains of countries and industries.
Knowledge, experience, and capability related to research & development and manufacturing are
(v)
R&D/Manufacturing
indispensable for strengthening the foundation that underpins value creation and stable business
management in addition to initiatives to reduce environmental impacts of aluminum products.
Knowledge, experience and capability related to legal and governance is indispensable in order to
(vi)
Legal/Governance
promote efforts for corporate governance required of a listed company in the prime market and to
enhance corporate value, in addition to ensuring compliance and risk management.
Knowledge, experience, and capability related to IT and digital technology are indispensable for
(vii)
IT/Digital
strengthening the foundation that underpins stable business management and creating and
expanding business in new domains to contribute to the realization of "UACJ VISION 2030."
In order to contribute to achieving a better world, knowledge, experience, and capability in
(viii)
Sustainability
sustainability is indispensable for taking the lead in establishing an aluminum recycling-oriented
society, while making use of a variety of human resources and promoting human resource
development and diversity.
Other
In order to realize "UACJ VISION 2030," knowledge, experience and capability in other
(ix)
industries and other fields is indispensable when supervising management from an outside
industries/Other fields
perspective and as one factor that provides diversity to the Board of Directors.
Company Board of Directors after the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Planned)
If Proposal No. 2 and Proposal No. 3 are approved as originally proposed, the Skills Matrix for the Company Board of Directors will be according to the following.
Based on "knowledge," "experience" and "capability" of the Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, (〇) is marked for the "fields highly expected" of each person. As such, the Skills Matrix does not indicate all of the knowledge, experience, and capability of each person.
The Board of Directors of the Company will function as an institution equipped with the nine (9) skill fields as the Board of Directors as a whole and practice appropriate supervision of management.
Directors (Proposal No. 2)
Audit & Supervisory Board Members (Proposal No. 3)
Nomination/
(i)
Remuneration
Corporate
Name and Attributes
Tenure
Advisory
manage-
Committee
ment/
Member (Note)
Strategy
Miyuki
Internal
9 years
✓
○
Ishihara
Shinji Tanaka
Internal
3 years
○
Teruo
Internal
5 years
✓
○
Kawashima
Fumiharu Jito
Internal
2 years
Joji
Internal
1 year
○
Kumamoto
Takahiro Ikeda
Outside
6 years
✓
○
Independent
Akio
Outside
6 years
✓
○
Sakumiya
Independent
Yoshitaka
Outside
2 years
✓
Mitsuda
Independent
Ryoko Nagata
Outside
1 year
✓
○
Independent
Makiko
Outside
1 year
✓
Akabane
Independent
Ryu Sawachi
Internal
2 years
Haruhiro Iida
Internal
-
Yuki Iriyama
Outside
6 years
○
Independent
Hiroyuki
Outside
6 years
○
Yamasaki
Independent
Yoshiro
Outside
6 years
○
Motoyama
Independent
(ii)
Finance/
Account-
ing
○
○
○
(iii)
(iv)
(v)
Sales/
Overseas
R&D/
Manufac-
Marketing
business
turing
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
○
Note:
At the Board of Directors meeting to be held after this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company plans to elect Directors indicated by a check () as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee. Also, at the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee meeting that will follow, a committee chairperson will be appointed from among members who are independent outside Directors.
(vi)
(vii)
(viii)
(ix)
Main reasons for marking (〇) in the relevant
Legal/
Sustaina-
Other
IT/Digital
industries/
skill fields
Governance
bility
Other fields
(i) Experience as President of the Company;
Miyuki
(v) Long-standing experience in
○
○
manufacturing division; (vi) and (viii)
Ishihara
Supervising the Company's corporate
governance and sustainability as Chairman of
the Board
(i) President of the Company; (iv) Long-
standing experience in overseas business (incl.
Shinji Tanaka
○
overseas posting); (v) Long-standing
experience in manufacturing division; (viii)
Experience as Chief Executive of Corporate
Sustainability Division
(i) Executive Vice President of the Company;
Teruo
(ii) In charge of the Group's financial
strategies; (iv) Experience as CEO of an
Kawashima
overseas company of the Group (incl. overseas
posting)
(iii) In charge of Chief Executive of Marketing
Fumiharu Jito
○
and Technology Division; (v) Long-standing
experience in manufacturing division; (vii) In
Directors
charge of Information Technology Division
Joji
○
strategy; (iii), (iv), and (ix) Experience in sales
(i) In charge of Company management
(Proposal
Kumamoto
and overseas business at a major general
trading company
(i), (iii), (iv), and (ix) Experience as director of
No.
Takahiro Ikeda
○
a major chemical manufacturer (experience in
sales, marketing, management of overseas
2)
business)
(i), (vi), and (ix) Experience as director and
executive vice president of a major electronic
Akio
components manufacturer (served as
○
○
committee member and vice chairperson of
Sakumiya
various advisory committees), and experience
as an outside corporate auditor of other
companies
(v), (vii), (viii), and (ix) Experience in
Yoshitaka
education and research on smelting and
○
○
○
recycling of non-ferrous metals at university
Mitsuda
and research institutions, experience in
university operations
(i), (iii), (vi), and (ix) Experience as executive
Ryoko Nagata
○
○
officer / auditor of a major food producer, and
experience as an outside director and audit &
supervisory of other companies
Makiko
(iv), (viii), and (ix) Experience with consulting
○
○
and support activities for sustainability, and
Akabane
experience as an outside director of other
companies
(vi)
(vii)
(viii)
(ix)
Main reasons for marking (〇) in the relevant
Legal/
Sustaina-
Other
IT/Digital
industries/
skill fields
Governance
bility
Other fields
Ryu Sawachi
(vi) Experience as Vice Chief Executive of the
Audit
○
○
Business Support Division; (viii) Experience
as General Manager of Public and IR Division
&
(ii) Experience as Chief Executive of Finance
Supervisory
Haruhiro Iida
and Accounting Division; (iv) Experience in
overseas business (incl. overseas posting)
(i), (iv), (vi), and (ix) Experience as Managing
Yuki Iriyama
Director of a major steelmaker, Attorney
Board
○
○
(experience in overseas business, corporate
legal affairs)
Members
Hiroyuki
(i), (ii), (vi), and (ix) Certified public
○
○
accountant, experience in business execution
Yamasaki
as a director / outside director of other
(Proposal
companies
(i), (iv), (v), and (ix) Experience as director
Yoshiro
and Senior Vice President of a major foreign-
No. 3)
○
affiliated automobile manufacturer
Motoyama
(experience as general manager of product
engineering division)
Proposal No. 2 Election of Ten (10) Directors
At the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all ten (10) Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of ten (10) Directors (including five (5) outside Directors) based on the opinion from the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Record of
Candi-
Name & Attributes
Current position and responsibilities in the
attendance at
Tenure as
date
Company
Board of
Director
No.
Directors
meetings
1
Miyuki Ishihara
Male
Reelection
Director and Chairman of the Board.
15/15
9 years
(100%)
2
Shinji Tanaka
Male
Reelection
Representative Director, President
15/15
3 years
Management of the Company
(100%)
Director, Executive Vice President
15/15
3
Teruo Kawashima
Male
Reelection
In charge of overall Group finance, matters
5 years
related to corporate communications, and
(100%)
matters related to corporate strategy
Director, Managing Executive Officer
15/15
4
Fumiharu Jito
Male
Reelection
In charge of Chief Executive of Marketing
2 years
and Technology Division, in charge of
(100%)
advancing digital transformation
12/12
Director, Managing Executive Officer
(100%)
1 year
5
Joji Kumamoto
Male
Reelection
Delegated Chief Executive of Corporate
(After his
Strategy Division
appointment
as Director)
Reelection
15/15
6 years
6
Takahiro Ikeda
Male
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
Reelection
15/15
6 years
7
Akio Sakumiya
Male
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
Reelection
15/15
2 years
8
Yoshitaka Mitsuda
Male
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
11/12
Reelection
(92%)
1 year
9
Ryoko Nagata
Female
Outside
Outside Director
(After her
Independent
appointment
as Director)
12/12
Reelection
(100%)
1 year
10
Makiko Akabane
Female
Outside
Outside Director
(After her
Independent
appointment
as Director)
Note:
After this General Meeting of Shareholders, each Director will remain in charge of the above.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position in the Company, and significant
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
concurrent positions outside the Company
held
Miyuki Ishihara
Apr. 1981
Joined Sumitomo Light Metal Industries, Ltd.
Oct. 2012
Executive Officer
(July 9, 1957)
Oct. 2013
Executive Officer of the Company
Reelection
June 2015
Director and Executive Officer
Tenure as Director
Apr. 2017
Director and Managing Executive Officer
6,241 shares
Apr. 2018
Director
9 years
June 2018
Representative Director & President
Record of attendance at Board
of Directors meetings
June 2022
Representative Director, President
Apr. 2024
Director and Chairman of the Board (current
1
15/15
position)
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Since assuming the position of Representative Director & President in June 2018, Mr. Ishihara has taken the lead of the
Group with strong momentum toward the realization of a "better world" as stated in the UACJ Group Philosophy. He
assumed the position of Director and Chairman in April 2024, and is using his wealth of experience and insight and his
position as a non-executive director to appropriately fulfill the Company's supervisory function through the Board of
Directors. Along with the extensive experience in the Company's business, he has made appropriate judgments while
accurately identifying complex events from a broad standpoint. Consequently, the Company has determined that he is
qualified to continue serving as Director and nominates him as a candidate for Director.
Shinji Tanaka
Apr. 1987
Joined Sumitomo Light Metal Industries, Ltd.
(January 17, 1963)
Apr. 2018
Executive Officer of the Company
Reelection
June 2021
Director and Executive Officer
Tenure as Director
Apr. 2022
Director and Managing Executive Officer
5,762 shares
Apr. 2024
Representative Director, President (current
3 years
position)
Record of attendance at Board
of Directors meetings
2
15/15
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Tanaka has long been active in Manufacturing Division and overseas business operations, and has led the Group
through complete structural reforms and greatly advanced the Company's climate change countermeasures and all other
aspects of its sustainability activities. He assumed the position of Representative Director, President of the Company in
April 2024 and has exercised strong leadership and exhibited outstanding business execution capabilities in his
management of the Group. Along with the extensive experience described above, he has been identifying the core of
issues and involving surrounding people with his unifying force toward achieving the targets. Consequently, the
Company has determined that he is qualified to continue serving as Director and nominates him as a candidate for
Director.
Teruo Kawashima
Apr. 1982
Joined Sumitomo Light Metal Industries, Ltd.
(December 21, 1959)
Apr. 2013
Executive Officer
Reelection
Oct. 2013
Executive Officer of the Company
Tenure as Director
Apr. 2019
Managing Executive Officer
5,673 shares
June 2019
Director and Managing Executive Officer
5 years
Apr. 2022
Director and Executive Vice President (current
Record of attendance at Board
position)
of Directors meetings
3
15/15
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Kawashima has long been active in finance and accounting division operations, and has been overseeing the
financial and corporate strategies of the Group as Director, Executive Vice President since April 2022. He has also
exercised strong leadership in promoting active dialogue with the capital market. Along with the extensive experience
described above, he has effectively identified core businesses issues, and based on performances that he has brought
changes by creative thinking, the Company has determined that he is qualified to continue serving as Director and
nominates him as a candidate for Director.
