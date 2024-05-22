Note: This document is an English Translation of the "Notice of the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Dai-11-ki Teiji Kabunushi Sokai Shoshu Go-Tsuchi)," and prepared solely for the convenience of shareholders who are non-Japanese speakers. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original document, the Japanese original text shall prevail. UACJ Corporation does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the translation and shall have no liability for any errors or omissions therein.

(Securities Code: 5741) May 29, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 22, 2024

Dear shareholders:

Shinji Tanaka

Representative Director, President

UACJ Corporation

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on the Company website shown below. Please view the information.

The Company's website: https://www.uacj.co.jp/ir/library/annualmeeting.htm (in Japanese)

In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the website above, the Company also posts this information on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "UACJ" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5741" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]."

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception begins at 9:00 a.m.) Venue: 3rd Floor, Tokyo Sankei Building (Rooms 301-303, Otemachi Sankei Plaza)

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:

Reports on Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Report on Audit Results of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 11th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Reports on Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1 Dividends of Surplus Proposal No. 2 Election of Ten (10) Directors Proposal No. 3 Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Proposal No. 4 Revision of Remuneration for Directors under the Medium- to Long-Term Performance- Linked Remuneration System

- 1 -