Note: This document is an English Translation of the "Notice of the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Dai-11-ki Teiji Kabunushi Sokai Shoshu Go-Tsuchi)," and prepared solely for the convenience of shareholders who are non-Japanese speakers.

(Securities Code: 5741) May 29, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 22, 2024

Dear shareholders:

Shinji Tanaka

Representative Director, President

UACJ Corporation

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on the Company website shown below. Please view the information.

The Company's website: https://www.uacj.co.jp/ir/library/annualmeeting.htm (in Japanese)

In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the website above, the Company also posts this information on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "UACJ" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5741" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]."

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

  1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception begins at 9:00 a.m.)
  2. Venue: 3rd Floor, Tokyo Sankei Building (Rooms 301-303, Otemachi Sankei Plaza)

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:

  1. Reports on Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Report on Audit Results of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 11th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
  2. Reports on Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1

Dividends of Surplus

Proposal No. 2

Election of Ten (10) Directors

Proposal No. 3

Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal No. 4

Revision of Remuneration for Directors under the Medium- to Long-Term Performance-

Linked Remuneration System

4. Matter to be Determined Upon Convocation (Matters Related to the Exercise of Voting Rights)

If you attend the meeting in person, you are kindly requested to submit the voting form that was sent together with the notice for this convocation at the reception desk.

If you opt not to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet, or by mail using the voting form. Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and make sure that your votes are submitted no later than 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (JST).

When exercising voting rights by mail using the voting form, if a vote for or against a proposal is not indicated on the voting form, it will be considered an indication of approval.

If you exercise your voting rights redundantly by voting via the internet and by mailing of the voting form, the vote via the internet will be counted as the valid vote. If you vote via the internet multiple times, the last vote will be counted as the valid vote.

  • Even if no request is made for delivery of documents based on the Companies Act, the Company sends written materials related to the general meeting of shareholders to all shareholders.
  • Of the items subject to measures for electronic provision, "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements and "Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements are not included in the attachments related to the matters to be reported because they are posted on the above Company website and TSE website based on provisions under laws and the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Notably, these items are included in the documents subject to audit by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and accounting auditor.
  • If revisions to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on the above Company website and the TSE website.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1

Dividends of Surplus

The Company acknowledges that distribution of dividends is essential to rewarding shareholders. The Company determines dividends by taking into consideration comprehensive factors including trends in financial performance, maintenance and renewals for stable business operations, enhancing competitiveness in our strategy, environment and other areas and investing in research and development in order to improve corporate value and growth, and reinforcing the Company's financial standing, while the Company seeks stable and continuous dividend distribution as its basic policy.

From the perspective of achieving stable dividend distribution in light of the performance trends, performance forecasts for the next fiscal term and financial condition, the Company proposes to pay ¥45 per share as a year-end dividend for this fiscal term. Given the interim dividend of ¥45 per share, this brings the annual dividend to ¥90 per share.

Matters related to the year-end dividends

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property to shareholders and total amount thereof ¥45 per common share of the Company
    Total payment: ¥2,169,869,805
  3. Effective date of dividends of surplus June 20, 2024

[Reference] Skills Matrix

The Company appoints candidates for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members based on the following appointment criteria and procedure.

Criteria and Procedure for the Appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

  1. Candidates for the Company's Directors are nominated by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee according to the following criteria and then proposed by the Committee to the Board of Directors for its discussion and decision-making.
    1. Possess a mature personality and qualities to gain respect and trust of others.
    2. Possess a revolutionizing power to create and promote changes, and the ability to make bold decisions from a wide perspective.
    3. Possess a driving force to present clear visions of the Company and utilize a multiplicity of talents to mobilize others, and the ability to carry through and deliver results under any circumstances.
    4. Candidates for outside Directors must meet the standards for independence set by the Company, and there must be no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders.
  3. Candidates for the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members are nominated by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee according to the following criteria and then, after obtaining the approval of the Audit & Supervisory Board, proposed by the Committee to the Board of Directors for its discussion and decision-making.
    1. Possess a mature personality and qualities to gain respect and trust of others.
    2. Possess the knowledge and experience to perform accurate and fair audits on the directors' execution of duties.
    3. Possess deep insight, extensive knowledge and experience in specialized fields such as corporate management, finance and accounting, legal and governance, and risk management.
    4. Candidates for outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members must meet the standards for independence set by the Company, and there must be no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders.

Standards for independence set by the Company: https://www.uacj.co.jp/sustainability/management/pdf/independence.pdf (in Japanese)

The members and expertise of the Board of Directors, if Proposal No. 2 and Proposal No. 3 are approved as originally proposed at this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, will be as follows.

  1. "UACJ VISION 2030" and the Fourth Mid-Term Management Plan (For details, please refer to pages 27 to 29.) The Company has developed "UACJ VISION 2030" that depicts its vision for 2030, and is making efforts to realize it. To expand growth and value creation and strengthen the character of the organization toward achieving "UACJ VISION 2030" based on the foundation established during the Third Mid-Term Management Plan, the Company has set up the following three (3) major policies of the Fourth Mid-Term Management Plan (from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027).
    Maximize revenue and improve profitability through increased value creation Strengthen our agile and flexible structure
    Strengthen foundations supporting value creation and stable business operations
  2. The Company's Skills Matrix
    To realize the Company's vision, discussions have been held in meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee and the Board of Directors on the skills (knowledge, experience, and capability) that the Board of Directors should possess, and the following nine (9) skill fields were selected.

Skill fields

Reasons for selection as skill fields

Knowledge, experience, and capability related to a wide range of corporate management and

Corporate

strategy-whether with the Company or outside the Company-are indispensable for the Group to

(i)

work with a variety of stakeholders to promote efforts to resolve material issues in the business

management/Strategy

environment with the aim of expanding value creation to maximize revenue and improve the rate

of return.

Strengthening financial standing through management efforts focusing on capital efficiency is the

(ii)

Finance/Accounting

Group's key issue, and knowledge, experience, and capability related to finance and accounting

are indispensable when preparing, supervising, and auditing appropriate financial statements.

Knowledge, experience, and capability related to sales and marketing are indispensable for

(iii)

Sales/Marketing

boosting demand in growth fields and markets and expanding the area of activity for aluminum as

a material with environmental value.

Knowledge, experience, and capability related to overseas business is indispensable for efforts

(iv)

Overseas business

aimed at expanding the area of activity for aluminum by making use of our three-point global

supply network encompassing Japan, North America, and Thailand and contributing to the

stabilization of supply chains of countries and industries.

Knowledge, experience, and capability related to research & development and manufacturing are

(v)

R&D/Manufacturing

indispensable for strengthening the foundation that underpins value creation and stable business

management in addition to initiatives to reduce environmental impacts of aluminum products.

Knowledge, experience and capability related to legal and governance is indispensable in order to

(vi)

Legal/Governance

promote efforts for corporate governance required of a listed company in the prime market and to

enhance corporate value, in addition to ensuring compliance and risk management.

Knowledge, experience, and capability related to IT and digital technology are indispensable for

(vii)

IT/Digital

strengthening the foundation that underpins stable business management and creating and

expanding business in new domains to contribute to the realization of "UACJ VISION 2030."

In order to contribute to achieving a better world, knowledge, experience, and capability in

(viii)

Sustainability

sustainability is indispensable for taking the lead in establishing an aluminum recycling-oriented

society, while making use of a variety of human resources and promoting human resource

development and diversity.

Other

In order to realize "UACJ VISION 2030," knowledge, experience and capability in other

(ix)

industries and other fields is indispensable when supervising management from an outside

industries/Other fields

perspective and as one factor that provides diversity to the Board of Directors.

Company Board of Directors after the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Planned)

If Proposal No. 2 and Proposal No. 3 are approved as originally proposed, the Skills Matrix for the Company Board of Directors will be according to the following.

Based on "knowledge," "experience" and "capability" of the Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, () is marked for the "fields highly expected" of each person. As such, the Skills Matrix does not indicate all of the knowledge, experience, and capability of each person.

The Board of Directors of the Company will function as an institution equipped with the nine (9) skill fields as the Board of Directors as a whole and practice appropriate supervision of management.

Directors (Proposal No. 2)

Audit & Supervisory Board Members (Proposal No. 3)

Nomination/

(i)

Remuneration

Corporate

Name and Attributes

Tenure

Advisory

manage-

Committee

ment/

Member (Note)

Strategy

Miyuki

Internal

9 years

Ishihara

Shinji Tanaka

Internal

3 years

Teruo

Internal

5 years

Kawashima

Fumiharu Jito

Internal

2 years

Joji

Internal

1 year

Kumamoto

Takahiro Ikeda

Outside

6 years

Independent

Akio

Outside

6 years

Sakumiya

Independent

Yoshitaka

Outside

2 years

Mitsuda

Independent

Ryoko Nagata

Outside

1 year

Independent

Makiko

Outside

1 year

Akabane

Independent

Ryu Sawachi

Internal

2 years

Haruhiro Iida

Internal

-

Yuki Iriyama

Outside

6 years

Independent

Hiroyuki

Outside

6 years

Yamasaki

Independent

Yoshiro

Outside

6 years

Motoyama

Independent

(ii)

Finance/

Account-

ing

(iii)

(iv)

(v)

Sales/

Overseas

R&D/

Manufac-

Marketing

business

turing

Note:

At the Board of Directors meeting to be held after this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company plans to elect Directors indicated by a check () as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee. Also, at the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee meeting that will follow, a committee chairperson will be appointed from among members who are independent outside Directors.

(vi)

(vii)

(viii)

(ix)

Main reasons for marking () in the relevant

Legal/

Sustaina-

Other

IT/Digital

industries/

skill fields

Governance

bility

Other fields

(i) Experience as President of the Company;

Miyuki

(v) Long-standing experience in

manufacturing division; (vi) and (viii)

Ishihara

Supervising the Company's corporate

governance and sustainability as Chairman of

the Board

(i) President of the Company; (iv) Long-

standing experience in overseas business (incl.

Shinji Tanaka

overseas posting); (v) Long-standing

experience in manufacturing division; (viii)

Experience as Chief Executive of Corporate

Sustainability Division

(i) Executive Vice President of the Company;

Teruo

(ii) In charge of the Group's financial

strategies; (iv) Experience as CEO of an

Kawashima

overseas company of the Group (incl. overseas

posting)

(iii) In charge of Chief Executive of Marketing

Fumiharu Jito

and Technology Division; (v) Long-standing

experience in manufacturing division; (vii) In

Directors

charge of Information Technology Division

Joji

strategy; (iii), (iv), and (ix) Experience in sales

(i) In charge of Company management

(Proposal

Kumamoto

and overseas business at a major general

trading company

(i), (iii), (iv), and (ix) Experience as director of

No.

Takahiro Ikeda

a major chemical manufacturer (experience in

sales, marketing, management of overseas

2)

business)

(i), (vi), and (ix) Experience as director and

executive vice president of a major electronic

Akio

components manufacturer (served as

committee member and vice chairperson of

Sakumiya

various advisory committees), and experience

as an outside corporate auditor of other

companies

(v), (vii), (viii), and (ix) Experience in

Yoshitaka

education and research on smelting and

recycling of non-ferrous metals at university

Mitsuda

and research institutions, experience in

university operations

(i), (iii), (vi), and (ix) Experience as executive

Ryoko Nagata

officer / auditor of a major food producer, and

experience as an outside director and audit &

supervisory of other companies

Makiko

(iv), (viii), and (ix) Experience with consulting

and support activities for sustainability, and

Akabane

experience as an outside director of other

companies

- 7 -

(vi)

(vii)

(viii)

(ix)

Main reasons for marking () in the relevant

Legal/

Sustaina-

Other

IT/Digital

industries/

skill fields

Governance

bility

Other fields

Ryu Sawachi

(vi) Experience as Vice Chief Executive of the

Audit

Business Support Division; (viii) Experience

as General Manager of Public and IR Division

&

(ii) Experience as Chief Executive of Finance

Supervisory

Haruhiro Iida

and Accounting Division; (iv) Experience in

overseas business (incl. overseas posting)

(i), (iv), (vi), and (ix) Experience as Managing

Yuki Iriyama

Director of a major steelmaker, Attorney

Board

(experience in overseas business, corporate

legal affairs)

Members

Hiroyuki

(i), (ii), (vi), and (ix) Certified public

accountant, experience in business execution

Yamasaki

as a director / outside director of other

(Proposal

companies

(i), (iv), (v), and (ix) Experience as director

Yoshiro

and Senior Vice President of a major foreign-

No. 3)

affiliated automobile manufacturer

Motoyama

(experience as general manager of product

engineering division)

Proposal No. 2 Election of Ten (10) Directors

At the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all ten (10) Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of ten (10) Directors (including five (5) outside Directors) based on the opinion from the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Record of

Candi-

Name & Attributes

Current position and responsibilities in the

attendance at

Tenure as

date

Company

Board of

Director

No.

Directors

meetings

1

Miyuki Ishihara

Male

Reelection

Director and Chairman of the Board.

15/15

9 years

(100%)

2

Shinji Tanaka

Male

Reelection

Representative Director, President

15/15

3 years

Management of the Company

(100%)

Director, Executive Vice President

15/15

3

Teruo Kawashima

Male

Reelection

In charge of overall Group finance, matters

5 years

related to corporate communications, and

(100%)

matters related to corporate strategy

Director, Managing Executive Officer

15/15

4

Fumiharu Jito

Male

Reelection

In charge of Chief Executive of Marketing

2 years

and Technology Division, in charge of

(100%)

advancing digital transformation

12/12

Director, Managing Executive Officer

(100%)

1 year

5

Joji Kumamoto

Male

Reelection

Delegated Chief Executive of Corporate

(After his

Strategy Division

appointment

as Director)

Reelection

15/15

6 years

6

Takahiro Ikeda

Male

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

Reelection

15/15

6 years

7

Akio Sakumiya

Male

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

Reelection

15/15

2 years

8

Yoshitaka Mitsuda

Male

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

11/12

Reelection

(92%)

1 year

9

Ryoko Nagata

Female

Outside

Outside Director

(After her

Independent

appointment

as Director)

12/12

Reelection

(100%)

1 year

10

Makiko Akabane

Female

Outside

Outside Director

(After her

Independent

appointment

as Director)

Note:

After this General Meeting of Shareholders, each Director will remain in charge of the above.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position in the Company, and significant

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

concurrent positions outside the Company

held

Miyuki Ishihara

Apr. 1981

Joined Sumitomo Light Metal Industries, Ltd.

Oct. 2012

Executive Officer

(July 9, 1957)

Oct. 2013

Executive Officer of the Company

Reelection

June 2015

Director and Executive Officer

Tenure as Director

Apr. 2017

Director and Managing Executive Officer

6,241 shares

Apr. 2018

Director

9 years

June 2018

Representative Director & President

Record of attendance at Board

of Directors meetings

June 2022

Representative Director, President

Apr. 2024

Director and Chairman of the Board (current

1

15/15

position)

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Since assuming the position of Representative Director & President in June 2018, Mr. Ishihara has taken the lead of the

Group with strong momentum toward the realization of a "better world" as stated in the UACJ Group Philosophy. He

assumed the position of Director and Chairman in April 2024, and is using his wealth of experience and insight and his

position as a non-executive director to appropriately fulfill the Company's supervisory function through the Board of

Directors. Along with the extensive experience in the Company's business, he has made appropriate judgments while

accurately identifying complex events from a broad standpoint. Consequently, the Company has determined that he is

qualified to continue serving as Director and nominates him as a candidate for Director.

Shinji Tanaka

Apr. 1987

Joined Sumitomo Light Metal Industries, Ltd.

(January 17, 1963)

Apr. 2018

Executive Officer of the Company

Reelection

June 2021

Director and Executive Officer

Tenure as Director

Apr. 2022

Director and Managing Executive Officer

5,762 shares

Apr. 2024

Representative Director, President (current

3 years

position)

Record of attendance at Board

of Directors meetings

2

15/15

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Tanaka has long been active in Manufacturing Division and overseas business operations, and has led the Group

through complete structural reforms and greatly advanced the Company's climate change countermeasures and all other

aspects of its sustainability activities. He assumed the position of Representative Director, President of the Company in

April 2024 and has exercised strong leadership and exhibited outstanding business execution capabilities in his

management of the Group. Along with the extensive experience described above, he has been identifying the core of

issues and involving surrounding people with his unifying force toward achieving the targets. Consequently, the

Company has determined that he is qualified to continue serving as Director and nominates him as a candidate for

Director.

Teruo Kawashima

Apr. 1982

Joined Sumitomo Light Metal Industries, Ltd.

(December 21, 1959)

Apr. 2013

Executive Officer

Reelection

Oct. 2013

Executive Officer of the Company

Tenure as Director

Apr. 2019

Managing Executive Officer

5,673 shares

June 2019

Director and Managing Executive Officer

5 years

Apr. 2022

Director and Executive Vice President (current

Record of attendance at Board

position)

of Directors meetings

3

15/15

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Kawashima has long been active in finance and accounting division operations, and has been overseeing the

financial and corporate strategies of the Group as Director, Executive Vice President since April 2022. He has also

exercised strong leadership in promoting active dialogue with the capital market. Along with the extensive experience

described above, he has effectively identified core businesses issues, and based on performances that he has brought

changes by creative thinking, the Company has determined that he is qualified to continue serving as Director and

nominates him as a candidate for Director.

