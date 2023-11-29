November 29, 2023

UACJ Corporation (head office: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo; President: Miyuki Ishihara; hereinafter, "UACJ") announced today that it had decided to make organizational changes to establish the Extrusion & Metal Components Business Division and the Foundry & Forging Business Division effective January 1, 2024 to further enhance the total power of the UACJ Group. Going forward, the UACJ Group will achieve greater synergy among its businesses and deliver an added value of enhanced materials to flexibly meet the needs of our customers and broader communities.

1. Details of organizational changes

In the Extrusion Business, Metal Components Business, and Foundry & Forging Business, UACJ's wholly owned subsidiaries, UACJ Extrusion Corporation, UACJ Metal Components Corporation, and UACJ Foundry & Forging Corporation have overseen the respective businesses as their core companies. With the announced organizational changes, UACJ will newly create the Extrusion & Metal Components Business Division and the Foundry & Forging Business Division, in addition to the existing Flat Rolled Products Division and Automotive Parts Business Division. Each Division develops and promotes strategies for their respective business including group companies.

Former and new organizational chart

2. Purpose of organizational changes

As environmental problems and other social trends have come to the surface in recent years, an increasing number of new business opportunities have emerged in various fields for the UACJ Group, which supplies aluminum that can help reduce environmental footprints. To capture these opportunities without fail and to "provide products that contribute to societal development by capturing demand in growing industries and markets," "enhance aluminum materials in the supply and value chains to bring economic benefits to communities worldwide," and "develop all-new products and business models that offer solutions for challenges facing society," as stated in the UACJ Group's long-term roadmap, "UACJ VISION 2030," the UACJ Group needs to utilize the multiple businesses it owns. UACJ has decided to make the organizational changes it is announcing today, considering that the UACJ Group needs to further improve its abilities to make new proposals to its customers using the Group's total power based on the expertise gained in the areas adjacent to each business and on synergy between the businesses.

About UACJ Corporation

Established in Japan in 2013 through the merger of Sumitomo Light Metal Industries and Furukawa-Sky Aluminum, UACJ Corporation operates globally as an integrated aluminum product manufacturer. Based on its stated purpose of "contributing to society by using raw materials to manufacture products that enhance prosperity and sustainability," the UACJ Group operates six businesses-flat rolled products, automotive parts, extruded products, foil, casting and forging, and precision-machined components-that supply aluminum materials to a wide range of industries, including the beverage can, automotive, IT device, air-conditioning, and aerospace industries.

The flat rolled products business supplies products globally from production facilities in the United States, Thailand, and Japan, and the automotive parts business leverages a production system integrating processes from aluminum alloy development to design in the United States, China, and Japan.

The Company posted consolidated net sales of ¥962.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and the Group employs around 9,500 people around the world.