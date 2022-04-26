Log in
UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : Updc plc- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/04UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : Updc plc-closed period notice
PU
03/29UACN Property Development Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
UACN Property Development : UPDC PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
TABLE OF CONTENT

PAGE

Financial Highlights

-

1

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

-

2

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

-

3

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

-

4

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

-

5

Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

-

6

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

-

17

UPDC Plc

Financial Highlights

For the period ended 31 March 2022

The Group

31 Mar. 22

31 Mar. 21

%

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

780,780

72,438

978

Cost of Sales

(486,541)

(53,741)

(805)

Gross Profit

294,239

18,697

(1,474)

Operating Expenses

(144,630)

(261,200)

45

Other Operating Income

113,338

29,461

285

Operating profit/(loss)

262,947

(213,042)

223

Net finance cost

(117,165)

(196,191)

40

Profit/(loss) before taxation

145,782

(409,233)

136

Taxation

(16,243)

-

(100)

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations

(8,728)

10,138

(186)

Profit/(loss) for the period

120,811

(399,095)

130

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period

7,410

(385,754)

102

Total Equity

8,025,478

8,018,068

0

Total equity and liabilities

19,222,879

19,596,232

(2)

Cash and Cash equivalents

2,552,394

1,878,320

36

1

UPDC Plc

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 March 2022

The Group

Revenue 3

Cost of sales 5

Gross profit

Selling and distribution expenses 5

Administrative expenses 5

Other operating income 4

Operating profit/(loss)

Finance income 6

Finance cost 6 Net finance cost

Profit/(loss) before taxation

Taxation

Profit/(loss) from continuing operations Discontinued operations

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations Profit/(loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income:

Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss: Net changes in fair value of financial assets

Tax on other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period Profit/ (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent Non controlling interest Total profit/(loss)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent

Non controlling interests

Total comprehensive profit/(loss)

Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the equity holders of the group:

Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

From continuing operations 8

From discontinued operations 8 From profit/(loss) for the period

Diluted Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

From continuing operations 8

From discontinued operations 8 From profit/(loss) for the period

Notes

3 months

3 months

ended

ended

31 Mar. 22

31 Mar. 21

N'000

N'000

780,780

72,438

(486,541)

(53,741)

294,239

18,697

(14,594)

(22,500)

(130,036)

(238,700)

113,338

29,461

262,947

(213,042)

12,558

2,618

(129,723)

(198,809)

(117,165)

(196,191)

145,782

(409,233)

(16,243)

-

129,539

(409,233)

(8,728)

10,138

120,811

(399,095)

(113,401)

13,341

-

-

7,410

(385,754)

105,139

(420,155)

15,672

21,060

120,811

(399,095)

(8,263) 15,672

(406,814)

21,060

7,410

(385,754)

1 -

(2) -

1

(2)

1 -

(2) -

1

(2)

7

24

13

The notes on pages 6 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

UPDC Plc

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022

NotesThe Group

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment 9

Intangible assets 10

Investment properties 11

Investments in joint ventures 12

Equity instrument at fair value 13

Investments in subsidiaries 14

Current assets

Inventories 15

Trade and other receivables 16

Current tax assets

Cash at bank and in hand

Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners Total assets

Equity Share capital Share premium

Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI Other reserves

Revenue reserve

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Non controlling interest

Total equity

Liabilities Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings 18 Deferred taxation liabilities

Deferred revenue 20

Current liabilities

7 (i) 17

23 (ii)

Trade and other payables 19 Current income tax liabilities

Dividend Payable

Deferred revenue 20

Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

23

31 Mar. 2022

31 Dec. 2021

N'000

N'000

46,974

49,928

15,256

16,389

-

-

130,393

130,393

480,289

593,690

-

-

672,912

790,400

5,660,199

6,084,508

2,152,659

2,659,414

96,908

96,908

2,552,394

1,878,320

10,462,160

10,719,150

8,087,807

8,086,682

19,222,879

19,596,232

9,279,985

9,279,985

8,971,551

8,971,551

(86,718)

26,683

391,420

391,420

(10,548,994)

(10,654,133)

8,007,244

8,015,506

18,234

2,562

8,025,478

8,018,068

5,511,653 72,537 -

5,511,653 72,537 -

5,584,190

5,584,190

3,896,066 162,028 252,411 98,610

4,309,272 145,784 252,411 98,610

4,409,115

4,806,077

1,204,096

1,187,897

11,197,401

11,578,164

19,222,879

19,596,232

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 21 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Wole Oshin Chairman FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054

Odunayo Ojo

Chief Executive Officer FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322

Olugbenga Fagbami

Financial Controller FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018050

The notes on pages 6 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPDC plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
