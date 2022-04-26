|
UACN Property Development : UPDC PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
|
TABLE OF CONTENT
|
PAGE
|
Financial Highlights
|
-
|
1
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
-
|
2
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
-
|
3
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
-
|
4
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
-
|
5
|
Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
|
-
|
6
|
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
|
-
|
17
UPDC Plc
Financial Highlights
For the period ended 31 March 2022
The Group
|
31 Mar. 22
|
31 Mar. 21
|
%
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
780,780
|
72,438
|
978
|
Cost of Sales
|
(486,541)
|
(53,741)
|
(805)
|
Gross Profit
|
294,239
|
18,697
|
(1,474)
|
Operating Expenses
|
(144,630)
|
(261,200)
|
45
|
Other Operating Income
|
113,338
|
29,461
|
285
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
262,947
|
(213,042)
|
223
|
Net finance cost
|
(117,165)
|
(196,191)
|
40
|
Profit/(loss) before taxation
|
145,782
|
(409,233)
|
136
|
Taxation
|
(16,243)
|
-
|
(100)
|
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
|
(8,728)
|
10,138
|
(186)
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
120,811
|
(399,095)
|
130
|
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period
|
7,410
|
(385,754)
|
102
|
Total Equity
|
8,025,478
|
8,018,068
|
0
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
19,222,879
|
19,596,232
|
(2)
|
Cash and Cash equivalents
|
2,552,394
|
1,878,320
|
36
1
UPDC Plc
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 March 2022
The Group
Revenue 3
Cost of sales 5
Gross profit
Selling and distribution expenses 5
Administrative expenses 5
Other operating income 4
Operating profit/(loss)
Finance income 6
Finance cost 6 Net finance cost
Profit/(loss) before taxation
Taxation
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations Discontinued operations
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations Profit/(loss) for the period
Other comprehensive income:
Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss: Net changes in fair value of financial assets
Tax on other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period Profit/ (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent Non controlling interest Total profit/(loss)
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent
Non controlling interests
Total comprehensive profit/(loss)
Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the equity holders of the group:
Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)
From continuing operations 8
From discontinued operations 8 From profit/(loss) for the period
Diluted Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)
From continuing operations 8
From discontinued operations 8 From profit/(loss) for the period
Notes
|
3 months
|
3 months
|
ended
|
ended
|
31 Mar. 22
|
31 Mar. 21
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
780,780
|
72,438
|
(486,541)
|
(53,741)
|
294,239
|
18,697
|
(14,594)
|
(22,500)
|
(130,036)
|
(238,700)
|
113,338
|
29,461
|
262,947
|
(213,042)
|
12,558
|
2,618
|
(129,723)
|
(198,809)
|
(117,165)
|
(196,191)
|
145,782
|
(409,233)
|
(16,243)
|
-
|
129,539
|
(409,233)
|
|
(8,728)
|
10,138
|
120,811
|
(399,095)
|
|
|
(113,401)
|
13,341
|
-
|
-
|
7,410
|
(385,754)
|
|
105,139
|
(420,155)
|
15,672
|
21,060
|
120,811
|
(399,095)
|
(8,263) 15,672
|
(406,814)
21,060
|
7,410
|
(385,754)
|
1 -
|
(2) -
|
1
|
(2)
|
1 -
|
(2) -
|
1
|
(2)
7
24
13
The notes on pages 6 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
2
UPDC Plc
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022
NotesThe Group
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 9
Intangible assets 10
Investment properties 11
Investments in joint ventures 12
Equity instrument at fair value 13
Investments in subsidiaries 14
Current assets
Inventories 15
Trade and other receivables 16
Current tax assets
Cash at bank and in hand
Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners Total assets
Equity Share capital Share premium
Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI Other reserves
Revenue reserve
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Non controlling interest
Total equity
Liabilities Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings 18 Deferred taxation liabilities
Deferred revenue 20
Current liabilities
7 (i) 17
23 (ii)
Trade and other payables 19 Current income tax liabilities
Dividend Payable
Deferred revenue 20
Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners
Total liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
23
|
31 Mar. 2022
|
31 Dec. 2021
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
|
46,974
|
49,928
|
15,256
|
16,389
|
-
|
-
|
130,393
|
130,393
|
480,289
|
593,690
|
-
|
-
|
672,912
|
790,400
|
|
5,660,199
|
6,084,508
|
2,152,659
|
2,659,414
|
96,908
|
96,908
|
2,552,394
|
1,878,320
|
10,462,160
|
10,719,150
|
8,087,807
|
8,086,682
|
19,222,879
|
19,596,232
|
|
|
9,279,985
|
9,279,985
|
8,971,551
|
8,971,551
|
(86,718)
|
26,683
|
391,420
|
391,420
|
(10,548,994)
|
(10,654,133)
|
8,007,244
|
8,015,506
|
18,234
|
2,562
|
8,025,478
|
8,018,068
|
5,511,653 72,537 -
|
5,511,653 72,537 -
|
5,584,190
|
5,584,190
|
3,896,066 162,028 252,411 98,610
|
4,309,272 145,784 252,411 98,610
|
4,409,115
|
4,806,077
|
1,204,096
|
1,187,897
|
11,197,401
|
11,578,164
|
19,222,879
|
19,596,232
The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 21 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Wole Oshin Chairman FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054
Odunayo Ojo
Chief Executive Officer FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322
Olugbenga Fagbami
Financial Controller FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018050
The notes on pages 6 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
