UACN Property Development : UPDC PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

TABLE OF CONTENT PAGE Financial Highlights - 1 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - 2 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - 3 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - 4 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - 5 Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements - 6 Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status - 17

UPDC Plc Financial Highlights For the period ended 31 March 2022

The Group

31 Mar. 22 31 Mar. 21 % N'000 N'000 Change Revenue 780,780 72,438 978 Cost of Sales (486,541) (53,741) (805) Gross Profit 294,239 18,697 (1,474) Operating Expenses (144,630) (261,200) 45 Other Operating Income 113,338 29,461 285 Operating profit/(loss) 262,947 (213,042) 223 Net finance cost (117,165) (196,191) 40 Profit/(loss) before taxation 145,782 (409,233) 136 Taxation (16,243) - (100) Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (8,728) 10,138 (186) Profit/(loss) for the period 120,811 (399,095) 130 Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period 7,410 (385,754) 102 Total Equity 8,025,478 8,018,068 0 Total equity and liabilities 19,222,879 19,596,232 (2) Cash and Cash equivalents 2,552,394 1,878,320 36

UPDC Plc Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 March 2022

The Group

Revenue 3

Cost of sales 5

Gross profit

Selling and distribution expenses 5

Administrative expenses 5

Other operating income 4

Operating profit/(loss)

Finance income 6

Finance cost 6 Net finance cost

Profit/(loss) before taxation

Taxation

Profit/(loss) from continuing operations Discontinued operations

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations Profit/(loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income:

Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss: Net changes in fair value of financial assets

Tax on other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period Profit/ (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent Non controlling interest Total profit/(loss)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent

Non controlling interests

Total comprehensive profit/(loss)

Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the equity holders of the group:

Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

From continuing operations 8

From discontinued operations 8 From profit/(loss) for the period

Diluted Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

From continuing operations 8

From discontinued operations 8 From profit/(loss) for the period

Notes 3 months 3 months ended ended 31 Mar. 22 31 Mar. 21 N'000 N'000 780,780 72,438 (486,541) (53,741) 294,239 18,697 (14,594) (22,500) (130,036) (238,700) 113,338 29,461 262,947 (213,042) 12,558 2,618 (129,723) (198,809) (117,165) (196,191) 145,782 (409,233) (16,243) - 129,539 (409,233) (8,728) 10,138 120,811 (399,095) (113,401) 13,341 - - 7,410 (385,754) 105,139 (420,155) 15,672 21,060 120,811 (399,095) (8,263) 15,672 (406,814) 21,060 7,410 (385,754) 1 - (2) - 1 (2) 1 - (2) - 1 (2)

The notes on pages 6 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

UPDC Plc Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022

NotesThe Group

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment 9

Intangible assets 10

Investment properties 11

Investments in joint ventures 12

Equity instrument at fair value 13

Investments in subsidiaries 14

Current assets

Inventories 15

Trade and other receivables 16

Current tax assets

Cash at bank and in hand

Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners Total assets

Equity Share capital Share premium

Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI Other reserves

Revenue reserve

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Non controlling interest

Total equity

Liabilities Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings 18 Deferred taxation liabilities

Deferred revenue 20

Current liabilities

7 (i) 17

23 (ii)

Trade and other payables 19 Current income tax liabilities

Dividend Payable

Deferred revenue 20

Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

31 Mar. 2022 31 Dec. 2021 N'000 N'000 46,974 49,928 15,256 16,389 - - 130,393 130,393 480,289 593,690 - - 672,912 790,400 5,660,199 6,084,508 2,152,659 2,659,414 96,908 96,908 2,552,394 1,878,320 10,462,160 10,719,150 8,087,807 8,086,682 19,222,879 19,596,232 9,279,985 9,279,985 8,971,551 8,971,551 (86,718) 26,683 391,420 391,420 (10,548,994) (10,654,133) 8,007,244 8,015,506 18,234 2,562 8,025,478 8,018,068 5,511,653 72,537 - 5,511,653 72,537 - 5,584,190 5,584,190 3,896,066 162,028 252,411 98,610 4,309,272 145,784 252,411 98,610 4,409,115 4,806,077 1,204,096 1,187,897 11,197,401 11,578,164 19,222,879 19,596,232

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 21 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Wole Oshin Chairman FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054

Odunayo Ojo

Chief Executive Officer FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322

Olugbenga Fagbami

Financial Controller FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018050

