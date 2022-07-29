UACN Property Development : UPDC PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

UPDC Plc

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2022

The Group 30 Jun. 2022 31 Dec. 2021 Notes N'000 N'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 9 48,033 49,928 Intangible assets 10 14,324 16,389 Investment properties 11 - - Investments in joint ventures 12 130,393 130,393 Equity instrument at fair value 13 460,276 593,690 Investments in subsidiaries 14 - - 653,026 790,400 Current assets Inventories 15 5,508,344 6,084,508 Trade and other receivables 16 2,306,931 2,659,414 Current tax assets 7 (i) 96,908 96,908 Cash at bank and in hand 17 2,202,659 1,878,320 10,114,843 10,719,150 Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners 23 (ii) 8,083,946 8,086,682 Total assets 18,851,815 19,596,232 Equity Share capital 9,279,985 9,279,985 Share premium 8,971,551 8,971,551 Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI (106,730) 26,683 Other reserves 391,420 391,420 Revenue reserve (10,760,603) (10,654,133) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 7,775,623 8,015,506 Non controlling interest 36,753 2,562 Total equity 7,812,376 8,018,068 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings 18 5,511,653 5,511,653 Deferred taxation liabilities 72,537 72,537 Deferred revenue 20 - - 5,584,190 5,584,190 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19 4,075,967 4,561,683 Current income tax liabilities 54,621 145,784 Deferred revenue 20 98,610 98,610 4,229,197 4,806,077 Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners 23 1,226,051 1,187,897 Total liabilities 11,039,438 11,578,164 Total equity and liabilities 18,851,815 19,596,232

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 28 July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Wole Oshin Odunayo Ojo Olugbenga Fagbami Chairman Chief Executive Officer Financial Controller FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054 FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322 FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018050

The notes on pages 6 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.