    UPDC   NGUACPROP006

UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

(UPDC)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
0.9500 NGN   -3.06%
UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : Updc plc- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : Updc plc- notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : Updc plc- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
UACN Property Development : UPDC PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/29/2022 | 07:48am EDT
Unaudited Financial Statements

for the period ended

30 June 2022

UPDC PLC RC.321582

UAC House, 1-5 Odunlami Street, Lagos. info@updcplc.com | www.updcplc.com

Directors: Mr. O. Oshin (Chairman), Mr. O. Ojo (CEO), Mr. F. Aiyesimoju, Mr. K. Osilaja, Mr. A. Falade

TABLE OF CONTENT

PAGE

Performance Highlights

1

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

2

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

6

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

17

UPDC Plc

Financial Highlights

For the period ended 30 June 2022

The Group

30 Jun. 22

30 Jun. 21

%

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

1,137,502

316,056

260

Cost of Sales

(703,218)

(260,528)

(170)

Gross Profit/(loss)

434,284

55,528

(682)

Operating Expenses

(346,051)

(453,523)

24

Other Operating Income

140,898

61,206

130

Operating profit/(loss)

229,131

(88,696)

358

Net finance cost

(235,273)

(422,787)

44

Loss before taxation

(6,142)

(511,483)

99

Taxation

(37,850)

(62,495)

39

Loss from discontinued operations

(28,287)

(29,316)

(4)

Loss for the period

(72,279)

(603,294)

88

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(205,692)

(583,282)

65

Total Equity

7,812,376

8,018,068

(3)

Total equity and liabilities

18,851,815

19,596,232

(4)

Cash and Cash equivalents

2,202,659

1,878,320

17

1

UPDC Plc

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 June 2022

The Group

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 Jun. 22 30 Jun. 22

30 Jun. 21 30 Jun. 21

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

3

356,722

1,137,502

243,618

316,056

Cost of sales

5

(216,677)

(703,218)

(206,787)

(260,528)

Gross profit

140,045

434,284

36,831

55,528

Profit on disposal on investment properties

12

-

-

248,093

248,093

Selling and distribution expenses

5

(21,691)

(36,285)

(7,177)

(29,677)

Administrative expenses

5

(179,730)

(309,766)

(185,146)

(423,846)

Other operating income

4

27,560

140,898

31,745

61,206

Operating profit/(loss)

(33,816)

229,131

124,346

(88,696)

Finance income

6

13,055

25,613

15,236

17,854

Finance cost

6

(131,163)

(260,886)

(241,832)

(440,641)

Net finance cost

(118,108)

(235,273)

(226,596)

(422,787)

Loss before taxation

(151,924)

(6,142)

(102,250)

(511,483)

Taxation

7

(21,607)

(37,850)

(62,495)

(62,495)

Loss after tax from continuing operations

(173,531)

(43,992)

(164,745)

(573,978)

Discontinued operations

Loss from discontinued operations

24

(19,559)

(28,287)

(39,454)

(29,316)

Loss for the period

(193,090)

(72,279)

(204,199)

(603,294)

Other comprehensive income:

Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss:

Net changes in fair value of financial assets

13

(20,012)

(133,413)

6,671

20,012

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(213,102)

(205,692)

(197,528)

(583,282)

Profit/ (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(231,621)

(106,470)

(227,850)

(648,005)

Non controlling interest

18,519

34,191

23,651

44,711

Total loss

(213,102)

(72,279)

(204,199)

(603,294)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(231,621)

(239,883)

(221,179)

(627,993)

Non controlling interests

18,519

34,191

23,651

44,711

Total comprehensive loss

(213,102)

(205,692)

(197,528)

(583,282)

Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the equity holders of the

Basic Loss Per Share (Kobo)

From continuing operations

8

(1)

-

(1)

(3)

From discontinued operations

8

-

-

-

-

From loss for the period

(1)

-

(1)

(3)

Diluted Loss)Per Share (Kobo)

From continuing operations

8

(1)

-

(1)

(3)

From discontinued operations

8

-

-

-

-

From loss for the period

(1)

-

(1)

(3)

The notes on pages 5 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

UPDC Plc

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2022

The Group

30 Jun. 2022

31 Dec. 2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9

48,033

49,928

Intangible assets

10

14,324

16,389

Investment properties

11

-

-

Investments in joint ventures

12

130,393

130,393

Equity instrument at fair value

13

460,276

593,690

Investments in subsidiaries

14

-

-

653,026

790,400

Current assets

Inventories

15

5,508,344

6,084,508

Trade and other receivables

16

2,306,931

2,659,414

Current tax assets

7 (i)

96,908

96,908

Cash at bank and in hand

17

2,202,659

1,878,320

10,114,843

10,719,150

Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners

23 (ii)

8,083,946

8,086,682

Total assets

18,851,815

19,596,232

Equity

Share capital

9,279,985

9,279,985

Share premium

8,971,551

8,971,551

Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI

(106,730)

26,683

Other reserves

391,420

391,420

Revenue reserve

(10,760,603)

(10,654,133)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

7,775,623

8,015,506

Non controlling interest

36,753

2,562

Total equity

7,812,376

8,018,068

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings

18

5,511,653

5,511,653

Deferred taxation liabilities

72,537

72,537

Deferred revenue

20

-

-

5,584,190

5,584,190

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

19

4,075,967

4,561,683

Current income tax liabilities

54,621

145,784

Deferred revenue

20

98,610

98,610

4,229,197

4,806,077

Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners

23

1,226,051

1,187,897

Total liabilities

11,039,438

11,578,164

Total equity and liabilities

18,851,815

19,596,232

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 28 July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Wole Oshin

Odunayo Ojo

Olugbenga Fagbami

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Controller

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054

FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018050

The notes on pages 6 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

UPDC plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
