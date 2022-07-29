|
UACN Property Development : UPDC PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Unaudited Financial Statements
for the period ended
30 June 2022
UPDC PLC RC.321582
UAC House, 1-5 Odunlami Street, Lagos. info@updcplc.com | www.updcplc.com
Directors: Mr. O. Oshin (Chairman), Mr. O. Ojo (CEO), Mr. F. Aiyesimoju, Mr. K. Osilaja, Mr. A. Falade
|
Performance Highlights
|
1
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
|
|
Comprehensive Income
|
2
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
3
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
4
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
5
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
6
|
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
|
17
UPDC Plc
Financial Highlights
For the period ended 30 June 2022
|
|
|
The Group
|
|
|
|
|
30 Jun. 22
|
30 Jun. 21
|
%
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Change
|
|
Revenue
|
1,137,502
|
316,056
|
260
|
|
|
Cost of Sales
|
(703,218)
|
(260,528)
|
(170)
|
|
|
Gross Profit/(loss)
|
434,284
|
55,528
|
(682)
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
(346,051)
|
(453,523)
|
24
|
|
|
Other Operating Income
|
140,898
|
61,206
|
130
|
|
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
229,131
|
(88,696)
|
358
|
|
|
Net finance cost
|
(235,273)
|
(422,787)
|
44
|
|
|
Loss before taxation
|
(6,142)
|
(511,483)
|
99
|
|
|
Taxation
|
(37,850)
|
(62,495)
|
39
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
(28,287)
|
(29,316)
|
(4)
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
(72,279)
|
(603,294)
|
88
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
(205,692)
|
(583,282)
|
65
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
7,812,376
|
8,018,068
|
(3)
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
18,851,815
|
19,596,232
|
(4)
|
|
|
Cash and Cash equivalents
|
2,202,659
|
1,878,320
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPDC Plc
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 June 2022
|
|
|
|
The Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 months
|
6 months
|
3 months
|
6 months
|
|
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
|
|
30 Jun. 22 30 Jun. 22
|
30 Jun. 21 30 Jun. 21
|
|
Notes
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
356,722
|
1,137,502
|
243,618
|
316,056
|
Cost of sales
|
5
|
(216,677)
|
(703,218)
|
(206,787)
|
(260,528)
|
Gross profit
|
|
140,045
|
434,284
|
36,831
|
55,528
|
Profit on disposal on investment properties
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
248,093
|
248,093
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
5
|
(21,691)
|
(36,285)
|
(7,177)
|
(29,677)
|
Administrative expenses
|
5
|
(179,730)
|
(309,766)
|
(185,146)
|
(423,846)
|
Other operating income
|
4
|
27,560
|
140,898
|
31,745
|
61,206
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
|
(33,816)
|
229,131
|
124,346
|
(88,696)
|
Finance income
|
6
|
13,055
|
25,613
|
15,236
|
17,854
|
Finance cost
|
6
|
(131,163)
|
(260,886)
|
(241,832)
|
(440,641)
|
Net finance cost
|
|
(118,108)
|
(235,273)
|
(226,596)
|
(422,787)
|
Loss before taxation
|
|
(151,924)
|
(6,142)
|
(102,250)
|
(511,483)
|
Taxation
|
7
|
(21,607)
|
(37,850)
|
(62,495)
|
(62,495)
|
Loss after tax from continuing operations
|
|
(173,531)
|
(43,992)
|
(164,745)
|
(573,978)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
24
|
(19,559)
|
(28,287)
|
(39,454)
|
(29,316)
|
Loss for the period
|
|
(193,090)
|
(72,279)
|
(204,199)
|
(603,294)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in fair value of financial assets
|
13
|
(20,012)
|
(133,413)
|
6,671
|
20,012
|
Tax on other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
(213,102)
|
(205,692)
|
(197,528)
|
(583,282)
|
Profit/ (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
|
(231,621)
|
(106,470)
|
(227,850)
|
(648,005)
|
Non controlling interest
|
|
18,519
|
34,191
|
23,651
|
44,711
|
Total loss
|
|
(213,102)
|
(72,279)
|
(204,199)
|
(603,294)
|
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
|
(231,621)
|
(239,883)
|
(221,179)
|
(627,993)
|
Non controlling interests
|
|
18,519
|
34,191
|
23,651
|
44,711
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
(213,102)
|
(205,692)
|
(197,528)
|
(583,282)
|
Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the equity holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Loss Per Share (Kobo)
|
|
|
|
|
|
From continuing operations
|
8
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
From discontinued operations
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
From loss for the period
|
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
Diluted Loss)Per Share (Kobo)
|
|
|
|
|
|
From continuing operations
|
8
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
From discontinued operations
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
From loss for the period
|
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(3)
The notes on pages 5 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
UPDC Plc
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2022
|
|
|
The Group
|
|
|
30 Jun. 2022
|
31 Dec. 2021
|
|
Notes
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
9
|
48,033
|
49,928
|
Intangible assets
|
10
|
14,324
|
16,389
|
Investment properties
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
Investments in joint ventures
|
12
|
130,393
|
130,393
|
Equity instrument at fair value
|
13
|
460,276
|
593,690
|
Investments in subsidiaries
|
14
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
653,026
|
790,400
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
15
|
5,508,344
|
6,084,508
|
Trade and other receivables
|
16
|
2,306,931
|
2,659,414
|
Current tax assets
|
7 (i)
|
96,908
|
96,908
|
Cash at bank and in hand
|
17
|
2,202,659
|
1,878,320
|
|
|
10,114,843
|
10,719,150
|
Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners
|
23 (ii)
|
8,083,946
|
8,086,682
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
18,851,815
|
19,596,232
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
9,279,985
|
9,279,985
|
Share premium
|
|
8,971,551
|
8,971,551
|
Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI
|
|
(106,730)
|
26,683
|
Other reserves
|
|
391,420
|
391,420
|
Revenue reserve
|
|
(10,760,603)
|
(10,654,133)
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
7,775,623
|
8,015,506
|
Non controlling interest
|
|
36,753
|
2,562
|
Total equity
|
|
7,812,376
|
8,018,068
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings
|
18
|
5,511,653
|
5,511,653
|
Deferred taxation liabilities
|
|
72,537
|
72,537
|
Deferred revenue
|
20
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
5,584,190
|
5,584,190
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
19
|
4,075,967
|
4,561,683
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
|
54,621
|
145,784
|
Deferred revenue
|
20
|
98,610
|
98,610
|
|
|
4,229,197
|
4,806,077
|
Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale/distribution to owners
|
23
|
1,226,051
|
1,187,897
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
11,039,438
|
11,578,164
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
18,851,815
|
19,596,232
The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 28 July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
|
Wole Oshin
|
|
Odunayo Ojo
|
|
Olugbenga Fagbami
|
Chairman
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Financial Controller
|
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054
|
|
FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322
|
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018050
The notes on pages 6 to 16 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
