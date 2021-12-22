Ube Industries : Change in the Amount of Capital and Timing of Name Change for Successor Company upon Company Split for Integration of Cement Businesses, etc.
12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
December 22, 2021
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Company name
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Representative
Masato Izumihara,
President and Representative Director
(Securities code: 4208, First Section, Tokyo
Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
Contact for inquiries
Osamu Akutagawa, General Manager,
General Affairs Department
(Tel: +81-3-5419-6110)
Company name
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
Representative
Naoki Ono, Chief Executive Officer
(Securities code: 5711, First Section, Tokyo
Stock Exchange)
Contact for inquiries
Yuji Omura, General Manager, Corporate
Communications Dept.
(Tel: +81-3-5252-5206)
(Revision of Disclosed Information) Ube Industries and Mitsubishi Materials Announce Change in the Amount of Capital and Timing of Name Change for Successor Company upon Company Split for Integration of Cement Businesses, etc.
Ube Industries, Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation announce that C Integration Arrangement, Ltd., which was established as a successor company (hereinafter referred to as the "Successor Company") to integrate the cement businesses and related businesses of the Company and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "the Integration") has decided today to change the amount of capital and the timing of the name change that were previously announced.
1. Change in the Amount of Capital of the Successor Company
In the "Ube Industries and Mitsubishi Materials Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Company Split for Integration of Cement Businesses" announced on September 29, 2020, the capital of the C Integration Arrangement, Ltd. was set at 50 million yen, but in order to allocate the capital to preparation expenses related to the business integration, it was decided to make the following changes as of December 28, 2021.
Before the Change
After the Change
50 million yen
300 million yen
As a result, the capital of the Successor Company after the Integration on April 1, 2022 will be changed as follows.
Before the Change
After the Change
50,000 million yen
50,250 million yen
2. Change in the Timing of the Name Change
In the "Ube Industries and Mitsubishi Materials Announce Name and Representatives, etc. of the Successor Company After the Effective Date of Integration of Cement Business" announced on July 7, 2021, the Company had announced that it would change the name of the Successor Company from C Integration Arrangement, Ltd. to Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corporation (Abbreviation: MUCC) on the effective date of the Integration (scheduled for April 1, 2022), but has decided to move up the date of the name change as follows in order to start the business after the integration more smoothly by proceeding with the procedure for obtaining permits and approvals such as the Waste Management
and Public Cleansing Law using the changed name.
Before the Change
After the Change
The effective date of the Integration
January 1, 2022
(scheduled for April 1, 2022)
3. Determination of the logo of the successor company
The Company would like to announce that the logo of the Successor Company has been decided.
This fluid-type logo expresses MUCC's corporate stance of harmonizing the rich lives of individuals with the global environment through the construction of social infrastructure and businesses that contribute to a recycling-oriented society.
It also represents how human resources with a spirit of challenge and innovation can come together from two companies with different histories and combine their wisdom to create a new cycle, which will in turn create a cycle for society and the earth.
Ube Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.