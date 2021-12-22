Ube Industries : (Delayed) Ube Industries Announces Absorption (Simplified Merger/Short-Form Merger) of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.

December 17, 2021 Company name: Ube Industries, Ltd. Representative: Masato Izumihara President and Representative Director Security code: 4208 (shares listed on First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange) Contact: Osamu Akutagawa General Manager, General Affairs Department Tel: +81-3-5419-6110

Ube Industries Announces Absorption (Simplified Merger/Short-Form Merger) of

Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd. announced today that the company's Board of Directors resolved to implement a merger by absorption of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd., which will take effect on April 1, 2022. Details of the merger are below.

Since the merger is a simplified and short-form merger between Ube Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, some items and details of the merger have not been disclosed.

1. Purpose of Merger

Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd. was established in 1946 as a joint venture including Ube Industries for the manufacture and sale of phenolic resin molding materials. Subsequently, it expanded its phenolic resin business with a focus on electronic material applications, growing into a materials manufacturer playing a part in the supply chain for cutting-edge fields such as semiconductors (epoxy resin curing agents for encapsulation materials).

In 2005, Ube Industries made Meiwa Plastic Industries into a wholly-owned subsidiary. Ube Industries has determined it will be desirable to absorb Meiwa Plastic Industries and operate it as an integrated part of the specialty products business in order to actively allocate management resources to the phenolic resin business, for which demand is expected to continue to grow mainly in the electronic materials field, and to accelerate the growth of the business in the future.

2. Summary of Merger

(1) Schedule of Merger

Date of resolution by Board of Directors December 17, 2021 Date of signing merger agreement December 17, 2021 Effective date of the merger April 1, 2022

Note: For Ube Industries, the merger is a simplified merger as prescribed in Article 796, paragraph (2) of Japan's Companies Act. For Meiwa Plastic Industries, it is a short-form merger as prescribed in Article 784, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. As such, the merger will be implemented without the approval of the respective general shareholders meetings.

(2) Method of Merger

Absorption-type merger with Ube Industries being the surviving company. Meiwa Plastic Industries will be dissolved as of the effective date of the merger.