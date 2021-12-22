Log in
Ube Industries : (Delayed) Ube Industries Announces Absorption (Simplified Merger/Short-Form Merger) of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.

12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
December 17, 2021

Company name: Ube Industries, Ltd.

Representative:

Masato Izumihara

President and Representative Director

Security code:

4208 (shares listed on First Section of Tokyo

Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Osamu Akutagawa

General Manager, General Affairs Department

Tel: +81-3-5419-6110

Ube Industries Announces Absorption (Simplified Merger/Short-Form Merger) of

Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd. announced today that the company's Board of Directors resolved to implement a merger by absorption of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd., which will take effect on April 1, 2022. Details of the merger are below.

Since the merger is a simplified and short-form merger between Ube Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, some items and details of the merger have not been disclosed.

1. Purpose of Merger

Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd. was established in 1946 as a joint venture including Ube Industries for the manufacture and sale of phenolic resin molding materials. Subsequently, it expanded its phenolic resin business with a focus on electronic material applications, growing into a materials manufacturer playing a part in the supply chain for cutting-edge fields such as semiconductors (epoxy resin curing agents for encapsulation materials).

In 2005, Ube Industries made Meiwa Plastic Industries into a wholly-owned subsidiary. Ube Industries has determined it will be desirable to absorb Meiwa Plastic Industries and operate it as an integrated part of the specialty products business in order to actively allocate management resources to the phenolic resin business, for which demand is expected to continue to grow mainly in the electronic materials field, and to accelerate the growth of the business in the future.

2. Summary of Merger

(1) Schedule of Merger

Date of resolution by Board of Directors

December 17, 2021

Date of signing merger agreement

December 17, 2021

Effective date of the merger

April 1, 2022

Note: For Ube Industries, the merger is a simplified merger as prescribed in Article 796, paragraph (2) of Japan's Companies Act. For Meiwa Plastic Industries, it is a short-form merger as prescribed in Article 784, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. As such, the merger will be implemented without the approval of the respective general shareholders meetings.

(2) Method of Merger

Absorption-type merger with Ube Industries being the surviving company. Meiwa Plastic Industries will be dissolved as of the effective date of the merger.

(3) Shares Related to Merger

As an absorption-type merger between Ube Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, no shares or money will be issued from the merger.

  1. Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights as a Result of Merger Not applicable.

3. Summary of the Companies Involved in the Merger

Surviving Company

Absorbed Company

(1)

Name

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.

(2)

Location

1978-96 Kogushi, Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture

1988-20 Kogushi, Ube, Yamaguchi

Prefecture

(3)

Representative

President and Representative Director

President and Representative Director

Masato Izumihara

Takashi Kono

(4)

Business Description

Business related to chemicals, construction

Manufacturing and sale of phenolic

materials, machinery, etc.

resin

(5)

Capital

58,435 million yen

100 million yen

(6)

Date of Establishment

March 10, 1942

December 2, 1946

(7)

Shares Issued

106,200,107

1,995,250

(8)

Fiscal Year-End

March 31

March 31

(9)

Shareholders

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

100.0%

(As of March 31,

(Trust Account)

11.07%

2021)

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

(Trust Account)

6.50%

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company

1.98%

Nippon Life Insurance Company

1.58%

Yamaguchi Bank, Ltd.

1.53%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

(Trust Account 5)

1.50%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

(Trust Account 6)

1.33%

JP Morgan Chase Bank 385781

1.31%

THE BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON 140044

1.26%

The Norinchukin Bank

1.22%

(10) Consolidated Earnings and Financial Data for the Previous Fiscal Year (Million yen unless otherwise stated)

UBE Industries, Ltd

Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.

(Consolidated)

(Non-consolidated)

Fiscal Year-End

Fiscal year ended March 2021

Fiscal year ended March 2021

Net assets

380,635

3,559

Gross assets

769,710

5,931

Net assets per share (yen)

3,549.52

1,783.90

Net sales

613,889

6,893

Operating profit

25,902

861

Ordinary profit

23,293

837

Profit attributable to owners of parent

22,936

571

Net income per share (yen)

226.79

286.15

4. Status after Merger

The company name, Head Office location, title and name of representative director, contents of business, capital, and fiscal year of Ube Industries remain unchanged as a result of merger.

5. Future Outlook

As an absorption-type merger between Ube Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the merger will have a minimal impact on the consolidated earnings of Ube Industries.

(Reference) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Announced October 22, 2021) and Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Million yen)

Consolidated

Consolidated

Consolidated

Profit attributable

net sales

operating profit

ordinary profit

to owners of parent

Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

635,000

39,000

33,500

19,500

(Forecast)

Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

613,889

25,902

23,293

22,936

(Results)

Disclaimer

Ube Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
