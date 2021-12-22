Ube Industries : (Delayed) Ube Industries Announces Absorption (Simplified Merger/Short-Form Merger) of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd. announced today that the company's Board of Directors resolved to implement a merger by absorption of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd., which will take effect on April 1, 2022. Details of the merger are below.
Since the merger is a simplified and short-form merger between Ube Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, some items and details of the merger have not been disclosed.
1. Purpose of Merger
Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd. was established in 1946 as a joint venture including Ube Industries for the manufacture and sale of phenolic resin molding materials. Subsequently, it expanded its phenolic resin business with a focus on electronic material applications, growing into a materials manufacturer playing a part in the supply chain for cutting-edge fields such as semiconductors (epoxy resin curing agents for encapsulation materials).
In 2005, Ube Industries made Meiwa Plastic Industries into a wholly-owned subsidiary. Ube Industries has determined it will be desirable to absorb Meiwa Plastic Industries and operate it as an integrated part of the specialty products business in order to actively allocate management resources to the phenolic resin business, for which demand is expected to continue to grow mainly in the electronic materials field, and to accelerate the growth of the business in the future.
2. Summary of Merger
(1) Schedule of Merger
Date of resolution by Board of Directors
December 17, 2021
Date of signing merger agreement
December 17, 2021
Effective date of the merger
April 1, 2022
Note: For Ube Industries, the merger is a simplified merger as prescribed in Article 796, paragraph (2) of Japan's Companies Act. For Meiwa Plastic Industries, it is a short-form merger as prescribed in Article 784, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. As such, the merger will be implemented without the approval of the respective general shareholders meetings.
(2) Method of Merger
Absorption-type merger with Ube Industries being the surviving company. Meiwa Plastic Industries will be dissolved as of the effective date of the merger.
(3) Shares Related to Merger
As an absorption-type merger between Ube Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, no shares or money will be issued from the merger.
Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights as a Result of Merger Not applicable.
3. Summary of the Companies Involved in the Merger
Surviving Company
Absorbed Company
(1)
Name
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.
(2)
Location
1978-96 Kogushi, Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture
1988-20 Kogushi, Ube, Yamaguchi
Prefecture
(3)
Representative
President and Representative Director
President and Representative Director
Masato Izumihara
Takashi Kono
(4)
Business Description
Business related to chemicals, construction
Manufacturing and sale of phenolic
materials, machinery, etc.
resin
(5)
Capital
58,435 million yen
100 million yen
(6)
Date of Establishment
March 10, 1942
December 2, 1946
(7)
Shares Issued
106,200,107
1,995,250
(8)
Fiscal Year-End
March 31
March 31
(9)
Shareholders
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Ube Industries, Ltd.
100.0%
(As of March 31,
(Trust Account)
11.07%
2021)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
(Trust Account)
6.50%
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company
1.98%
Nippon Life Insurance Company
1.58%
Yamaguchi Bank, Ltd.
1.53%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
(Trust Account 5)
1.50%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
(Trust Account 6)
1.33%
JP Morgan Chase Bank 385781
1.31%
THE BANK OF NEW YORK
MELLON 140044
1.26%
The Norinchukin Bank
1.22%
(10) Consolidated Earnings and Financial Data for the Previous Fiscal Year (Million yen unless otherwise stated)
UBE Industries, Ltd
Meiwa Plastic Industries, Ltd.
(Consolidated)
(Non-consolidated)
Fiscal Year-End
Fiscal year ended March 2021
Fiscal year ended March 2021
Net assets
380,635
3,559
Gross assets
769,710
5,931
Net assets per share (yen)
3,549.52
1,783.90
Net sales
613,889
6,893
Operating profit
25,902
861
Ordinary profit
23,293
837
Profit attributable to owners of parent
22,936
571
Net income per share (yen)
226.79
286.15
4. Status after Merger
The company name, Head Office location, title and name of representative director, contents of business, capital, and fiscal year of Ube Industries remain unchanged as a result of merger.
5. Future Outlook
As an absorption-type merger between Ube Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the merger will have a minimal impact on the consolidated earnings of Ube Industries.
(Reference) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Announced October 22, 2021) and Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Ube Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.