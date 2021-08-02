Log in
    4208   JP3158800007

UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(4208)
  Report
Ube Industries : Notice Regarding The Status of Stock Repurchases

08/02/2021 | 02:02am EDT
For Immediate Release

Company name:

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Representative:

Masato Izumihara

President and Representative Director

Security code:

4208 (shares listed on First Section of Tokyo Stock

Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Hirotaka Ishikawa, General Manager,

Finance & Investor Relations Department

Tel: +81-3-5419-6116

Notice Regarding The Status of Stock Repurchases

(Under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 165,

paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, August 2, 2021 -Ube Industries, Ltd. hereby announced the status of repurchases of shares of its common stock conducted pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Ariticle 165 of the Companies Act.

  1. Class of shares repurchased:
  2. Total number of shares repurchased:
  3. Aggregate repurchased amount:
  4. Period for repurchases:
  5. Method of repurchase:

Particulars

Common stock 301,400 shares ¥683,347,000

From July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 Acquisitions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2021

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

6,000,000 shares (maximum)

(The percentage compared to the total number of

shares outstanding: 5.9%)

Note: excluding treasury shares

(3)

Aggregate amount of acquisition cost:

¥10,000,000,000 (maximum)

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From May 13, 2021 to October 29, 2021

2. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2021 (as of July 31, 2021):

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased:

2,152,600 shares

(2)

Aggregate repurchased amount:

¥4,999,843,300

Disclaimer

Ube Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 581 B 5 299 M 5 299 M
Net income 2022 22 086 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2022 115 B 1 050 M 1 050 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,62x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 218 B 1 985 M 1 986 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 10 897
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ube Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 194,00 JPY
Average target price 2 567,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masato Izumihara Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayuki Fujii CFO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Yuzuru Yamamoto Chairman
Genji Koga Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Hideo Tamada Chief Compliance Officer & Manager-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.20%1 985
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.72%96 795
AIR LIQUIDE9.18%82 084
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.91%55 257
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.92.35%34 620
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.37%33 227