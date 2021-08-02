Ube Industries : Notice Regarding The Status of Stock Repurchases
08/02/2021 | 02:02am EDT
For Immediate Release
Company name:
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Representative:
Masato Izumihara
President and Representative Director
Security code:
4208 (shares listed on First Section of Tokyo Stock
Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Hirotaka Ishikawa, General Manager,
Finance & Investor Relations Department
Tel: +81-3-5419-6116
Notice Regarding The Status of Stock Repurchases
(Under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 165,
paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
TOKYO, August 2, 2021 -Ube Industries, Ltd. hereby announced the status of repurchases of shares of its common stock conducted pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Ariticle 165 of the Companies Act.
Class of shares repurchased:
Total number of shares repurchased:
Aggregate repurchased amount:
Period for repurchases:
Method of repurchase:
Particulars
Common stock 301,400 shares ¥683,347,000
From July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 Acquisitions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2021
(1)
Class of shares to be acquired:
Common stock of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares to be acquired:
6,000,000 shares (maximum)
(The percentage compared to the total number of
shares outstanding: 5.9%)
Note: excluding treasury shares
(3)
Aggregate amount of acquisition cost:
¥10,000,000,000 (maximum)
(4)
Period of acquisition:
From May 13, 2021 to October 29, 2021
2. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2021 (as of July 31, 2021):
Ube Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:06 UTC.