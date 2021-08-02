Ube Industries : Notice Regarding The Status of Stock Repurchases

For Immediate Release

Company name: Ube Industries, Ltd. Representative: Masato Izumihara President and Representative Director Security code: 4208 (shares listed on First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange) Contact: Hirotaka Ishikawa, General Manager, Finance & Investor Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5419-6116

Notice Regarding The Status of Stock Repurchases

(Under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 165,

paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, August 2, 2021 -Ube Industries, Ltd. hereby announced the status of repurchases of shares of its common stock conducted pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Ariticle 165 of the Companies Act.