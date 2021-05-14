Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ube Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4208   JP3158800007

UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(4208)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ube Industries : (Delayed) FY2020 Consolidated Results FY2021 Consolidated Forecasts Explanatory material

05/14/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2020 Consolidated Results

FY2021 Consolidated Forecasts

Explanatory material

May 12, 2021

FY2020 Consolidated Results

2

FY2020 Consolidated Results

Scope of Consolidation

Item

End of FY2019

End of FY2020

Difference

Notes

(A)

(B)

B) - A)

Number of

Premium Composite Technology North America, Inc.

69

66

(3)

U-MHI Platech Co., Ltd.

consolidated

U-MHI PLATECH AMERICA, INC.

subsidiaries

AET Electrolyte Technologies (Zhangjiagang) Co., Ltd.

Ube Ammonia Industry, Ltd.

Number of

MU Ionic Solutions Corporation

26

26

0

+ CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang & UBE New Material

equity method

Technology Co., Ltd.

Changshu UM Battery Materials Co., Ltd.

affiliates

KYOCERA-UBE RF TEC Corporation

Total

95

92

(3)

3

FY2020 Consolidated Results

Environmental Factors

Item

FY2019

FY2020

Difference

(A)

(B)

(B) - (A)

Exchange Rate

Yen/$

108.7

106.1

(2.6)

CIF

$/

541

396

(145)

Domestic

Yen/KL

42,900

31,200

(11,700)

Material

Naphtha

Benzene

$/

666

500

(166)

(ACP)

Price

Australian

$/

99.3

82.0

(17.3)

Coal

(CIF)

Yen/t

10,793

8,700

(2,093)

4

FY2020 Consolidated Results

Major P/L Items

(Billions of yen)

Item

FY2019

FY2020

Difference

Percentage

(A)

(B)

(B) - (A)

change

Net sales

667.8

613.8

(54.0)

(8.1)%

Operating profit

34.0

25.9

(8.1)

(23.9)%

Ordinary profit

35.7

23.2

(12.4)

(34.8)%

Profit attributable to

22.9

22.9

(0.0)

(0.2)%

owners of parent

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ube Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:44:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.
10:45aUBE INDUSTRIES  : (Delayed) FY2020 Consolidated Results FY2021 Consolidated Fore..
PU
05/13NIKKEI 225  : Down 2.5% in Global Equities Slump
MT
05/12UBE INDUSTRIES  : Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March ..
PU
05/12UBE INDUSTRIES  : Announces Decision on Matters Related to Buyback of Shares
PU
05/12UBE INDUSTRIES  : Notice of Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/04Ube Industries to Separate Synthetic Rubber Business Starting October
MT
04/30UBE INDUSTRIES  : to Split Off Synthetic Rubber Business by Establishing Wholly ..
PU
04/30UBE INDUSTRIES  : Notice of Change of Trade Name
PU
04/30UBE INDUSTRIES  : Announces Personnel Change
PU
04/27Ube Industries Raises Earnings Forecast for FY20
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 603 B 5 515 M 5 515 M
Net income 2021 18 075 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2021 133 B 1 216 M 1 216 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 244 B 2 226 M 2 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 890
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ube Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 480,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 379,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masato Izumihara Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayuki Fujii CFO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Yuzuru Yamamoto Chairman
Genji Koga Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Hideo Tamada Chief Compliance Officer & Manager-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.27.08%2 195
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.10%98 232
AIR LIQUIDE5.33%80 562
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.9.57%48 544
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.20.60%36 959
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-2.04%29 895