Ube Industries : (Delayed) FY2020 Consolidated Results FY2021 Consolidated Forecasts Explanatory material
FY2020 Consolidated Results
FY2021 Consolidated Forecasts
Explanatory material
May 12, 2021
FY2020 Consolidated Results
FY2020 Consolidated Results
Scope of Consolidation
Item
End of FY2019
End of FY2020
Difference
Notes
(A)
(B)
（B) - （A)
Number of
＋ Premium Composite Technology North America, Inc.
69
66
(3)
－ U-MHI Platech Co., Ltd.
consolidated
－ U-MHI PLATECH AMERICA, INC.
subsidiaries
－ AET Electrolyte Technologies (Zhangjiagang) Co., Ltd.
|
－ Ube Ammonia Industry, Ltd.
|
Number of
＋ MU Ionic Solutions Corporation
26
26
0
+ CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang & UBE New Material
equity method
Technology Co., Ltd.
－ Changshu UM Battery Materials Co., Ltd.
affiliates
－ KYOCERA-UBE RF TEC Corporation
Total
95
92
(3)
FY2020 Consolidated Results
Environmental Factors
Item
FY2019
FY2020
Difference
(A)
(B)
(B) - (A)
Exchange Rate
Yen/$
108.7
106.1
(2.6)
CIF
$/ｔ
541
396
(145)
Domestic
Yen/KL
42,900
31,200
(11,700)
Material
Naphtha
Benzene
$/ｔ
666
500
(166)
(ACP)
Price
Australian
$/ｔ
99.3
82.0
(17.3)
Coal
(CIF)
Yen/t
10,793
8,700
(2,093)
FY2020 Consolidated Results
Major P/L Items
(Billions of yen)
Item
FY2019
FY2020
Difference
Percentage
(A)
(B)
(B) - (A)
change
Net sales
667.8
613.8
(54.0)
(8.1)%
Operating profit
34.0
25.9
(8.1)
(23.9)%
Ordinary profit
35.7
23.2
(12.4)
(34.8)%
Profit attributable to
22.9
22.9
(0.0)
(0.2)%
owners of parent
