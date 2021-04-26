Log in
    4208   JP3158800007

UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(4208)
Ube Industries : (Delayed) Ube Industries Announces Revised Earnings Forecasts

04/26/2021 | 04:02am EDT
April 23, 2021

Company name:

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Security code:

4208 (shares listed on First Section of Tokyo

Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Representative:

Masato Izumihara

President and Representative Director

Contact:

Hirotaka Ishikawa, General Manager,

Finance & Investor Relations Department

Tel: +81-3-5419-6116

Ube Industries Announces Revised Earnings Forecasts

Ube Industries has revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, previously announced on October 23, 2020. The changes are described below.

  • Revised Earnings Forecast for the Full Year of the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Consolidated

(Unit: Billions of yen except per share data)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Net income per

profit

profit

to owners of parent

share (Yen)

Previous forecast (A)

592.0

21.5

17.5

13.0

128.54

Revised forecast (B)

613.8

25.9

23.2

22.9

226.43

Change (B-A)

21.8

4.4

5.7

9.9

Percentage change

3.7

20.5

32.6

76.2

Previous fiscal year

667.8

34.0

35.7

22.9

227.33

  • Reasons for the Revision

Net sales are projected to be higher than the previous forecast due to strong sales of synthetic rubber and nylons driven by a recovery in demand for automotive applications starting in the second half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Operating profit and ordinary profit are projected to be higher than the previous forecast due to better supply and demand for caprolactam resulting in improved market conditions, firm demand for polyimides, and higher selling prices for excess electricity in addition to the benefits of cost reductions. Profit attributable to owners of parent is projected to be higher than the previous forecast at around the level in the previous fiscal year, due to the aforementioned factors and the partial reversal of deferred tax liabilities disclosed on February 19, 2021.

The dividend forecast remains unchanged.

(Reference)

Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Profit by Segment

(Unit: Billions of yen)

The Previous

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ended

Item

Segment

March 31, 2020

Previous Forecast

Revised Forecast

Change

Result

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

Full

(A)

(B)

(B)-(A)

Year

Net sales

Chemicals

243.0

259.3

16.3

286.0

Construction Materials

279.0

282.8

3.8

303.0

Machinery

78.0

78.7

0.7

90.7

Others

3.0

3.1

0.1

4.5

Adjustment

(11.0)

(10.1)

0.9

(16.5)

Total

592.0

613.8

21.8

667.8

Operating

Chemicals

5.5

8.1

2.6

14.5

profit

Construction Materials

13.0

14.7

1.7

14.5

Machinery

3.0

2.8

(0.2)

4.9

Others

0.5

0.4

(0.1)

0.5

Adjustment

(0.5)

(0.3)

0.2

(0.6)

Total

21.5

25.9

4.4

34.0

Note: The above earnings forecasts are based on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company when preparing this document. Actual results can vary significantly from forecasts, due to changes in a wide variety of conditions.

Disclaimer

Ube Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
