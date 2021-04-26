Ube Industries : (Delayed) Ube Industries Announces Revised Earnings Forecasts

April 23, 2021 Company name: Ube Industries, Ltd. Security code: 4208 (shares listed on First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange) Representative: Masato Izumihara President and Representative Director Contact: Hirotaka Ishikawa, General Manager, Finance & Investor Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5419-6116

Ube Industries Announces Revised Earnings Forecasts

Ube Industries has revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, previously announced on October 23, 2020. The changes are described below.

Revised Earnings Forecast for the Full Year of the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Consolidated (Unit: Billions of yen except per share data) Net sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable Net income per profit profit to owners of parent share (Yen) Previous forecast (A) 592.0 21.5 17.5 13.0 128.54 Revised forecast (B) 613.8 25.9 23.2 22.9 226.43 Change (B-A) 21.8 4.4 5.7 9.9 Percentage change 3.7 20.5 32.6 76.2 Previous fiscal year 667.8 34.0 35.7 22.9 227.33

Reasons for the Revision

Net sales are projected to be higher than the previous forecast due to strong sales of synthetic rubber and nylons driven by a recovery in demand for automotive applications starting in the second half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Operating profit and ordinary profit are projected to be higher than the previous forecast due to better supply and demand for caprolactam resulting in improved market conditions, firm demand for polyimides, and higher selling prices for excess electricity in addition to the benefits of cost reductions. Profit attributable to owners of parent is projected to be higher than the previous forecast at around the level in the previous fiscal year, due to the aforementioned factors and the partial reversal of deferred tax liabilities disclosed on February 19, 2021.

The dividend forecast remains unchanged.