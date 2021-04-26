Ube Industries : (Delayed) Ube Industries Announces Revised Earnings Forecasts

Ube Industries has revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, previously announced on October 23, 2020. The changes are described below.
Revised Earnings Forecast for the Full Year of the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Consolidated
(Unit: Billions of yen except per share data)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Net income per
profit
profit
to owners of parent
share (Yen)
Previous forecast (A)
592.0
21.5
17.5
13.0
128.54
Revised forecast (B)
613.8
25.9
23.2
22.9
226.43
Change (B-A)
21.8
4.4
5.7
9.9
Percentage change
3.7
20.5
32.6
76.2
Previous fiscal year
667.8
34.0
35.7
22.9
227.33
Reasons for the Revision
Net sales are projected to be higher than the previous forecast due to strong sales of synthetic rubber and nylons driven by a recovery in demand for automotive applications starting in the second half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Operating profit and ordinary profit are projected to be higher than the previous forecast due to better supply and demand for caprolactam resulting in improved market conditions, firm demand for polyimides, and higher selling prices for excess electricity in addition to the benefits of cost reductions. Profit attributable to owners of parent is projected to be higher than the previous forecast at around the level in the previous fiscal year, due to the aforementioned factors and the partial reversal of deferred tax liabilities disclosed on February 19, 2021.
The dividend forecast remains unchanged.
(Reference)
Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Profit by Segment
(Unit: Billions of yen)
The Previous
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ended
Item
Segment
March 31, 2020
Previous Forecast
Revised Forecast
Change
Result
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
Full
(A)
(B)
(B)-(A)
Year
Net sales
Chemicals
243.0
259.3
16.3
286.0
Construction Materials
279.0
282.8
3.8
303.0
Machinery
78.0
78.7
0.7
90.7
Others
3.0
3.1
0.1
4.5
Adjustment
(11.0)
(10.1)
0.9
(16.5)
Total
592.0
613.8
21.8
667.8
Operating
Chemicals
5.5
8.1
2.6
14.5
profit
Construction Materials
13.0
14.7
1.7
14.5
Machinery
3.0
2.8
(0.2)
4.9
Others
0.5
0.4
(0.1)
0.5
Adjustment
(0.5)
(0.3)
0.2
(0.6)
Total
21.5
25.9
4.4
34.0
Note: The above earnings forecasts are based on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company when preparing this document. Actual results can vary significantly from forecasts, due to changes in a wide variety of conditions.
