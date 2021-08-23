Log in
       US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
  Report
Uber Technologies : Morrison & foerster llp beijing, berlin, boston, brussels, denver, hong kong, london, los angeles, new york, palo alto, san diego, san francisco, shanghai, singapore, tokyo, washington, d.c (Form 8-K)

08/23/2021 | 06:44am EDT
morrison & foerster llp

beijing, berlin, boston, brussels,
denver, hong kong, london,

los angeles, new york, palo alto,
san diego, san francisco, shanghai,
singapore, tokyo, washington, d.c

August 23, 2021

Uber Technologies, Inc.

1515 3rd Street

San Francisco, California 94158

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We are acting as counsel to Uber Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), in connection with the offering of 25,282,257 shares of its common stock, par value $0.00001, to be sold by certain selling stockholders (the 'Shares') as described in the Prospectus (as defined below), pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-239985) (the 'Registration Statement'), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Act'), the prospectus included in the Registration Statement (the 'Base Prospectus'), and the prospectus supplement, dated August 23, 2021, filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Rules and Regulations of the Act (the 'Prospectus Supplement') and together with the Base Prospectus, the 'Prospectus'). The Registration Statement was filed with the Commission and became automatically effective on July 21, 2020.

As counsel for the Company, we have examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of such documents, corporate records, certificates of public officials and other instruments as we have deemed necessary for the purposes of rendering this opinion and we are familiar with the proceedings taken and proposed to be taken by the Company in relation to the registration of the Shares. In our examination, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals and the conformity with the originals of all documents submitted to us as copies. This opinion letter is given, and all statements herein are made, in the context of the foregoing.

This opinion letter is based as to matters of law solely on the Delaware General Corporation Law, as amended. We express no opinion herein as to any other laws, statutes, ordinances, rules, or regulations. As used herein, the term 'Delaware General Corporation Law, as amended' includes the statutory provisions contained therein, all applicable provisions of the Delaware Constitution and reported judicial decisions interpreting these laws.

Based upon, subject to and limited by the foregoing, we are of the opinion that the Shares are validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

This opinion letter has been prepared for use in connection with the Prospectus Supplement. We assume no obligation to advise you of any changes in the foregoing subsequent to the date of the Prospectus Supplement.

Board of Directors

Uber Technologies, Inc.

August 23, 2021

Page Two

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion letter as Exhibit 5.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Commission on or about August 23, 2021, which will be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, and to reference to us under the caption 'Legal Matters' in the Prospectus, which is a part of the Registration Statement. In giving such consent, we do not hereby admit that we are acting within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Act or the rules or regulations of the Commission thereunder.

Very truly yours,
/s/ Morrison & Foerster LLP
Morrison & Foerster LLP

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
