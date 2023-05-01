Advanced search
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:34 2023-05-01 pm EDT
32.71 USD   +5.33%
12:41pAeroplan, Uber Canada Expand Collaboration
DJ
06:09aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Waver as Regulators Seize First Republic
DJ
04/28Uber Q1 Results Likely Supported by International Mobility, BofA Says
MT
Aeroplan, Uber Canada Expand Collaboration

05/01/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Air Canada's loyalty program Aeroplan is expanding its partnership with Uber Canada that would allow for more opportunities to earn points through the ride-hailing, food delivery app.

Aeroplan said Monday that Aeroplan members would now be able to earn points in the app's grocery and retail sections, while points would also be able to be used towards purchases on the app.

The Canadian loyalty program has been expanding its partnerships in recent weeks. In April, Aeroplan and gas-station operator Parkland Corp. said they planned to form a partnership that would bring the two loyalty platforms in closer collaboration in the autumn of this year.

Shares of Air Canada are up 2.1%, at 19.37 Canadian dollars (US$14.28), at 12:19 p.m. ET.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 1.69% 19.285 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
PARKLAND CORPORATION 0.59% 32.14 Delayed Quote.7.54%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.65% 32.8001 Delayed Quote.25.56%
Analyst Recommendations on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 36 881 M - -
Net income 2023 -301 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -240x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 62 531 M 62 531 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 31,05 $
Average target price 47,58 $
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sundeep Jain Chief Product Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Latha Maripuri Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.56%62 531
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.11%415 984
NETFLIX, INC.11.89%146 667
PROSUS N.V.5.31%94 677
AIRBNB, INC.39.96%75 411
NASPERS LIMITED14.49%35 941
