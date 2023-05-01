Aeroplan, Uber Canada Expand Collaboration

By Adriano Marchese

Air Canada's loyalty program Aeroplan is expanding its partnership with Uber Canada that would allow for more opportunities to earn points through the ride-hailing, food delivery app.

Aeroplan said Monday that Aeroplan members would now be able to earn points in the app's grocery and retail sections, while points would also be able to be used towards purchases on the app.

The Canadian loyalty program has been expanding its partnerships in recent weeks. In April, Aeroplan and gas-station operator Parkland Corp. said they planned to form a partnership that would bring the two loyalty platforms in closer collaboration in the autumn of this year.

Shares of Air Canada are up 2.1%, at 19.37 Canadian dollars (US$14.28), at 12:19 p.m. ET.

