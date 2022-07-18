Log in
DOJ : Uber in ADA-Related Settlement Over Wait Time Fees

07/18/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


The Justice Department said it reached a "multi-million-dollar settlement agreement" with Uber Technologies Inc. over allegations that the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act in connection with fees for waiting time.

The DOJ sued Uber in November, alleging it violated the ADA by "failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy" for passengers who need more time to get in a car.

Uber agreed to advertise a fee waiver program for customers who need more time, the DOJ said. The settlement includes account credits, and the company will pay $1.7 million to more than a thousand riders who complained about being charged wait time fees because of a disability, the DOJ said. It will pay $500,000 to "other harmed individuals."

Uber didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1313ET

