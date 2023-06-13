New Delhi city to impound bike taxis if Uber, Ola do not comply with ban

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - New Delhi city
authorities will start impounding the bike taxis of companies
such as Uber and local rival Ola if they do not cease operations
in line with a court order backing a ban on them, a senior
government official told Reuters on Tuesday.
India's top court on Monday backed the city government's ban
on bike taxis in a setback for U.S. ride-hailing company Uber
which had legally challenged authorities to continue
offering the services.
The government has argued that bike taxis violate local city
laws that require them to have a licence to offer such services,
while Uber argued in the Supreme Court that the ban hurts the
livelihoods of its riders.
Ashish Kundra, principal secretary and commissioner for
transport in the Delhi government, said the companies should not
chase profits and instead focus on passenger safety.
"We will issue an advisory to companies asking them to
respect the court order. If they fail to do that, we will start
impounding vehicles," Kundra said.
"They have gone beyond the regulatory framework and are
clearly on the wrong side of the law," he added.
Neither Uber nor Softbank-backed Ola, the biggest providers
of bike taxis in the capital, responded to a request for
comment. The two companies were still offering bike taxi
services on their app on Tuesday.
Uber says that in 2022, more than 1.9 million trips took
place to and from metro rail stations in Delhi, a key market for
ride-hailing firms, on bike taxi service Uber Moto.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing
by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)