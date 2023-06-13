Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-12 pm EDT
41.74 USD   +1.83%
04:14aNew Delhi city to impound bike taxis if Uber, Ola do not comply with ban
RE
03:28aNew Delhi city to impound bike taxis if Uber, Ola do not comply with ban
RE
12:12aUber, Deliveroo Criticize European Draft Proposals to Provide Gig Workers Employee Benefits
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Delhi city to impound bike taxis if Uber, Ola do not comply with ban

06/13/2023 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - New Delhi city authorities will start impounding the bike taxis of companies such as Uber and local rival Ola if they do not cease operations in line with a court order backing a ban on them, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

India's top court on Monday backed the city government's ban on bike taxis in a setback for U.S. ride-hailing company Uber which had legally challenged authorities to continue offering the services.

The government has argued that bike taxis violate local city laws that require them to have a licence to offer such services, while Uber argued in the Supreme Court that the ban hurts the livelihoods of its riders.

Ashish Kundra, principal secretary and commissioner for transport in the Delhi government, said the companies should not chase profits and instead focus on passenger safety.

"We will issue an advisory to companies asking them to respect the court order. If they fail to do that, we will start impounding vehicles," Kundra said.

"They have gone beyond the regulatory framework and are clearly on the wrong side of the law," he added.

Neither Uber nor Softbank-backed Ola, the biggest providers of bike taxis in the capital, responded to a request for comment. The two companies were still offering bike taxi services on their app on Tuesday.

Uber says that in 2022, more than 1.9 million trips took place to and from metro rail stations in Delhi, a key market for ride-hailing firms, on bike taxi service Uber Moto.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5.25% 6310 Delayed Quote.6.22%
TOPIX INDEX 1.16% 2264.79 Delayed Quote.18.35%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.83% 41.74 Delayed Quote.68.78%
All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:14aNew Delhi city to impound bike taxis if Uber, Ola do not comply with ban
RE
03:28aNew Delhi city to impound bike taxis if Uber, Ola do not comply with ban
RE
12:12aUber, Deliveroo Criticize European Draft Proposals to Provide Gig Workers Employee Bene..
MT
06/12Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advancing Late Monday
MT
06/12Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
06/12EU deal on worker conditions for app firms such as Uber and Deliveroo
AN
06/12India's Supreme Court Backs New Delhi's Bike Taxi Ban Against Challenge From Uber
MT
06/12EU countries amend draft proposal on gig workers' rights, companies unhappy
RE
06/12Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Uber Technologies to $63 From $60, Maintains ..
MT
06/12India's top court revives ban on Uber, other bike taxis in New Delhi
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 37 602 M - -
Net income 2023 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7 494x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 84 475 M 84 475 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 32 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 41,74 $
Average target price 49,84 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sundeep Jain Chief Product Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Latha Maripuri Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.68.78%84 475
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.60%406 536
NETFLIX, INC.42.44%186 716
PROSUS N.V.3.93%88 906
AIRBNB, INC.37.85%74 282
COSTAR GROUP, INC.3.70%32 740
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer