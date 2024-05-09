May 09, 2024 at 05:15 am EDT

Spain's BBVA Goes Hostile in Pursuit of Smaller Banking Rival Sabadell

Its $12 billion-plus stock offer comes four years after an earlier takeover attempt.

Nissan Expects Drop in Annual Profit

The carmaker projected a drop in fiscal-year net profit, citing heightened competition and high inflation, after it posted lower quarterly net profit.

Chinese Developer Misses Bond Payments, Says State Could Help

Country Garden said a state guarantor could come to its aid after the troubled developer missed deadlines for bond payments, presenting a key test in an ongoing debt crisis in China's property sector.

Intel Lowers Sales Outlook After China Chip Licenses Revoked

The chip maker kept its full-year forecast but said it expected revenue to be below the midpoint of the second-quarter range.

Apple Sees Growing Backlash Against Ad Depicting Crushed Creative Tools

The company's advertisement, shown during a virtual launch of new iPads, faced widespread criticism on social media.

Uber Swings to Loss Despite Rising Revenue

The ride-hailing company's bottom line, which had at last turned positive last year, was hit by investments and legal settlements.

Instacart names Uber veteran its new CFO, as results top estimates

Maplebear Inc. - the grocery-delivery platform better known as Instacart - said Wednesday that its chief financial officer had resigned, effective immediately, and appointed a veteran of Uber Technologies Inc. in his place.

Airbnb expects a stronger summer quarter, spurred by Olympics, but shares fall

Online vacation-rental platform Airbnb Inc. on Wednesday forecast second-quarter sales that were below Wall Street's expectations, largely due to Easter falling in March this year, but the company said big events abroad like the Summer Olympics in Paris and the Euro Cup would help sales over the summer.

Disney and Warner to Offer Bundle of Their Streaming Services

The companies would package ad-free and ad-supported versions of Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Microsoft to Invest Over $3 Billion to Build AI in Wisconsin

The company has been on a global spending spree, trying to build infrastructure and goodwill for artificial intelligence.

