Uber unveils its first-ever share-buyback program for up to $7 billion

Uber Technologies Inc.'s stock jumped 5.6% premarket Wednesday, after the ride-sharing company announced its first-ever share-buyback program with its board authorizing the repurchase of up to $7 billion worth of stock.

Kraft Heinz's stock falls as sales volume fell more than prices were raised

A reduction of SNAP benefits and a reaction to higher prices led to a third straight quarterly sales miss.

Boat-Maker Brunswick Looks to Control Costs as Demand Softens

After two banner years, Brunswick now has to refinance low-cost debt in a higher-rate environment and manage costs as consumers demur on buying high-end toys.

Shell Sees LNG Demand Up at Least 50% by 2040

Shell said it expected global demand for liquefied natural gas to grow beyond 2040, driven by industry in China and economic development in South and Southeast Asia.

KKR to Acquire a Stake in Cotiviti From Veritas Capital

At an $11 billion valuation, the deal would be among the largest recent private-equity transactions.

Sony Posts Profit Beat, Prepares to List Financial Unit

Sony Group has raised its full-year view after third-quarter profit beat expectations, saying it will take steps to drive growth in its entertainment business as it prepares to spin off its financial unit.

Heineken Warns of Tough Backdrop as Volumes Tumble

Heineken reported a 4.7% drop in 2023 consolidated beer volumes, as higher pricing to combat cost inflation weighed, and warned that economic and geopolitical volatility could hurt its performance this year.

Thyssenkrupp Dives After Guidance Cuts

Thyssenkrupp shares opened around 10% lower after the company cut its full-year sales and profit targets due to faltering demand and impairment losses in its fiscal first quarter.

Evolution Mining to Step Back From Dealmaking This Year

After striking an up to $475 million deal in December for an Australian copper-gold mine, Evolution Mining is taking a break from the deal table.

WuXi Shares Hit by U.S. Committee Seeking Inquiry, Blacklisting

Shares of the WuXi family of biotech and research companies extended losses amid fresh concerns of U.S. lawmakers pushing for government restrictions on the Chinese companies.

02-14-24 0915ET