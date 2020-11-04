Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ride-Sharing Co. Stocks Higher After California Prop 22 Vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 12:07pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and HyreCar Inc. are trading higher Wednesday, a day after voters in California approved Proposition 22, allowing them to bypass a state law that would have required them to reclassify drivers as employees, rather than contract workers.

At 11:39 a.m. EST, shares of HyreCar were trading 14.52% higher, at $4.01. Volume at the time topped 203,000 shares, above the 65-day average volume of 162,466.

At 11:44 a.m. EST, Uber shares had gained 13.31%, to trade at $40.53. Volume topped 63.2 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 20.6 million.

At 11:46 a.m. EST, Lyft shares were 11.93% higher, at $29.39. Volume at the time topped 39.2 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 9.8 million.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1206ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYRECAR INC. 13.96% 3.99 Delayed Quote.33.46%
LYFT, INC. 12.70% 29.49 Delayed Quote.-39.03%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 14.75% 40.72 Delayed Quote.20.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:07pRide-Sharing Co. Stocks Higher After California Prop 22 Vote
DJ
11:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise Sharply After Biden Gains Swing-State V..
DJ
11:31aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Proposition 22 passed in California in big win for Uber and ..
AQ
10:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber and Lyft win vote in California, Hilton posts heavy..
09:45aUber, Lyft shares jump as California set to pass gig-worker ballot measure
RE
08:31aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about buying stock in Lyft, Uber, Workhorse Group, ..
PR
07:40aCALIFORNIANS PASS PROPOSITION TO LET : projection
RE
07:23aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Lyft spend big, win in California vote about drivers
AQ
07:13aFACTBOX : California gig worker fight mirrored in other states, countries
RE
07:11aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Lyft spend big, win in California vote about drivers
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 636 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 332 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 894 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62 691 M 62 691 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,11x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 22 400
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 42,61 $
Last Close Price 35,77 $
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.28%62 691
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED56.68%734 015
NETFLIX, INC.50.58%215 251
PROSUS N.V.24.55%162 339
NASPERS LIMITED33.77%81 812
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.58.16%44 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group