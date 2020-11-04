Ride-Sharing Co. Stocks Higher After California Prop 22 Vote

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and HyreCar Inc. are trading higher Wednesday, a day after voters in California approved Proposition 22, allowing them to bypass a state law that would have required them to reclassify drivers as employees, rather than contract workers.

At 11:39 a.m. EST, shares of HyreCar were trading 14.52% higher, at $4.01. Volume at the time topped 203,000 shares, above the 65-day average volume of 162,466.

At 11:44 a.m. EST, Uber shares had gained 13.31%, to trade at $40.53. Volume topped 63.2 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 20.6 million.

At 11:46 a.m. EST, Lyft shares were 11.93% higher, at $29.39. Volume at the time topped 39.2 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 9.8 million.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1206ET