Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates technology applications supporting a variety of offerings on its platform. The Company connects consumers with providers of ride services, merchants, and food delivery services as well as public transportation networks. Its segments include Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. Mobility refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. Mobility also includes activity related to its financial partnership's offerings. Delivery offering allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery as well as other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on its platform, gives carriers upfront, and enables to book a shipment.

Sector Internet Services