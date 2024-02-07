Shares of technology companies rose as the artificial-intelligence bubble continued to inflate.

Shares of chip-maker Nvidia rose 4% and has now added a mouth-watering 45% for the year to date.

Uber Technologies rallied after the ride-hailing giant posted its first full-year profit as a public company last year and projected continued growth in the first quarter of 2024, marking the end of an era in which the ride-sharing and food-delivery company gave priority to growth over profits.

Chinese online bazaar Alibaba Group Holding rose after it posted lackluster sales growth and a plunge in profit in the October-December quarter, citing changes in equity investments and impairments linked to Sun Art and Youku, but increased its share repurchase program.

Shares of Roblox surged after the maker of Metaverse-style videogames posted quarterly revenue ahead of Wall Street targets.

PayPal Holdings slipped ahead of the financial technology concern's earnings report.

