    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46:54 2023-05-02 pm EDT
36.43 USD   +11.27%
03:04pWedbush Raises Uber Technologies' Price Target to $44 From $40, Outperform Rating Kept
MT
02:38pTrending : Uber 1Q Results Beat Estimates Fueled by Strong Demand
DJ
02:31pKroger Expands On-Demand Floral and Sushi Delivery to Uber Eats Across Family of Companies
PR
Trending : Uber 1Q Results Beat Estimates Fueled by Strong Demand

05/02/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
14:22 ET -- Uber Technologies is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The ride hailing and delivery services company had first-quarter revenue of $8.82 billion, which beat analyst expectations, and was up 29% from a year ago, helped by strong growth in gross bookings. Executives said they expect adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $800 million and $850 million in the current quarter, which also tops analysts' forecasts. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (adam.cataldo@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1437ET

03:04pWedbush Raises Uber Technologies' Price Target to $44 From $40, Outperform Rating Kept
MT
02:38pTrending : Uber 1Q Results Beat Estimates Fueled by Strong Demand
DJ
02:31pKroger Expands On-Demand Floral and Sushi Delivery to Uber Eats Across Family of Compan..
PR
02:01pSector Update: Tech Stocks Falling Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:13pBanks, energy stocks lead Wall St slide ahead of Fed meeting
RE
12:55pUber Technologies Shares Jump After Revenue Beat, Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1
MT
12:48pUber's Most Unusual Lost And Found : unicycle, Danny DeVito ornament
AQ
12:39pLyft's new CEO tackles a job requiring some heavy lifting
AQ
12:25pTop Stories at Midday: Yellen Gives Lawmakers Debt Deadline, Regio..
MT
10:47aAeroplan and Uber Canada Add New Ways to Earn Points Every Day
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 36 881 M - -
Net income 2023 -301 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -254x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 65 934 M 65 934 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 32,74 $
Average target price 47,58 $
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sundeep Jain Chief Product Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Latha Maripuri Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.32.39%65 934
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.11%415 982
NETFLIX, INC.9.92%144 085
PROSUS N.V.5.31%94 116
AIRBNB, INC.42.01%76 513
NASPERS LIMITED14.49%35 803
