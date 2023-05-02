Trending : Uber 1Q Results Beat Estimates Fueled by Strong Demand

14:22 ET -- Uber Technologies is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The ride hailing and delivery services company had first-quarter revenue of $8.82 billion, which beat analyst expectations, and was up 29% from a year ago, helped by strong growth in gross bookings. Executives said they expect adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $800 million and $850 million in the current quarter, which also tops analysts' forecasts. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (adam.cataldo@wsj.com)

