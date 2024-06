Uber Technologies, Inc. is specialized in the development and operation of technology platforms designed to connect users with drivers, restaurants and service providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of a platform for booking trips and providing vehicles with drivers (76%). The group also offers carpooling solutions; - operation of an online meal ordering platform (17.7%; Uber Eats); - operation of an application for linking freight carriers and shippers (5.2%); - Other (0.8%). The balance of net sales (0.3%) mainly concerns the development and marketing of stand-alone vehicles and carpooling technologies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (62.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (15.2%), Latin America (13.8%) and Asia/Pacific (8.8%).

Sector Internet Services