Uber Technologies announced on Monday the launch of a $1.2 billion convertible bond issue maturing in 2028.
In a press release, the San Francisco-based company explains that the transaction is intended to repay a $1 billion bond issue bearing 7.5% interest and due to mature in 2025.
Uber specifies that it intends to reserve for subscribers an over-allotment option of up to $180 million.
November 20, 2023 at 08:24 am EST
