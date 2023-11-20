Uber Technologies announced on Monday the launch of a $1.2 billion convertible bond issue maturing in 2028.

In a press release, the San Francisco-based company explains that the transaction is intended to repay a $1 billion bond issue bearing 7.5% interest and due to mature in 2025.

Uber specifies that it intends to reserve for subscribers an over-allotment option of up to $180 million.

