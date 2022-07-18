Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
22.58 USD   +4.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

07/18/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Disclosure Information

Uber uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 873 M - -
Net income 2022 -7 043 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 553 M 42 553 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 21,67 $
Average target price 47,37 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Sundeep Jain Chief Product Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.32%42 553
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.85%395 380
PROSUS N.V.-13.64%90 337
NETFLIX, INC.-68.61%84 017
AIRBNB, INC.-43.14%60 248
NASPERS LIMITED-0.72%30 780