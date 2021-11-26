Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Down 4%, Lyft Declines 5%

11/26/2021 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

Uber Technologies Inc. fell 4% to $40.52 during Friday's shortened session, while Lyft Inc. was down 5% at $42.40, on a day of broad declines amid concerns about a new Covid-19 variant.

A Wednesday ruling by the Brussels Appeals Court was expected to result in the shutdown of most Uber service in Brussels, effective Friday evening. According to Politico Europe, Brussels officials said Friday that they had reached an agreement on taxi law reform.

Uber's stake in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. was a factor in Uber's $2.42 billion third-quarter loss. Bloomberg reported Thursday that China asked Didi to come up with a plan to delist in the U.S.

In 2020, Uber and Lyft suffered sharp declines in ride-hailing, while the Uber Eats service gained popularity.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1426ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -4.76% 42.4 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -3.71% 40.52 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:39aBeijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sources
RE
12:30aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Drop as New -2-
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/24Uber to halt app in Brussels from Friday after court ruling
RE
11/24Uber DOOH expands ad reach with Place Exchange partnership
AQ
11/23Uber Eats will allow adults to order cannabis online in Ontario, Canada
AQ
11/23Latent View more than doubles in India debut to cross $1 billion valuation
RE
11/22Uber Donates 100,000 Meals to Albertsons Companies' Nourishing Neighbors Program for Th..
PR
11/22Uber Canada Partners With Tokyo Smoke, Includes Cannabis in Uber Eats Service in Ontari..
MT
11/22Uber and Tokyo Smoke team up to allow Ont. pot purchases through Eats app
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 996 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81 640 M 81 640 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 42,08 $
Average target price 67,35 $
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
David I. Trujillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.49%81 640
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.84%583 587
NETFLIX, INC.21.74%291 591
PROSUS N.V.-16.93%259 968
AIRBNB, INC.22.54%112 645
DOORDASH, INC.29.55%63 442