UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
09/28 04:10:00 pm
35.56 USD   +3.19%
03:43aUber Eyes Ride-Hailing App Owned by Daimler, BMW -Bloomberg
DJ
09/28UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Business Highlights
AQ
09/28Tech Up Amid Renewed Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Uber Eyes Ride-Hailing App Owned by Daimler, BMW -Bloomberg

09/29/2020 | 03:43am EDT

--Uber Technologies Inc. is interested in purchasing ride-hailing app Free Now, a joint venture between Daimler AG and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The deal, which would boost Uber's market share in Europe and Latin America, is on the cards because Free Now has struggled to attract further investment during the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

--Daimler valued its half-share in the venture at 618 million euros ($721 million) at the end of June, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3jfmTNj

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.31% 60.87 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
DAIMLER AG -1.30% 45.255 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.19% 35.56 Delayed Quote.19.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 745 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 320 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62 323 M 62 323 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 22 400
Free-Float 93,2%
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 42,61 $
Last Close Price 35,56 $
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
David I. Trujillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.57%62 323
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED34.72%617 965
NETFLIX, INC.51.64%212 958
PROSUS N.V.17.09%147 361
NASPERS LIMITED30.78%74 246
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.58.09%44 207
