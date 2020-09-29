Uber Eyes Ride-Hailing App Owned by Daimler, BMW -Bloomberg

--Uber Technologies Inc. is interested in purchasing ride-hailing app Free Now, a joint venture between Daimler AG and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The deal, which would boost Uber's market share in Europe and Latin America, is on the cards because Free Now has struggled to attract further investment during the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

--Daimler valued its half-share in the venture at 618 million euros ($721 million) at the end of June, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3jfmTNj

