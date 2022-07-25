Uber Technologies : 2022 People & Culture Report

The world has changed radically in the last several years. While change can be challenging, it also provides opportunity to reflect and renew.

At Uber, we know this from experience. Five years ago, we paused and thought deeply about who we wanted to be. It was a pivotal moment in shaping who Uber is today. Through sustainable changes over time, we have rebuilt and reshaped our culture.

This year's People & Culture Report reflects that evolution, and is structured around our new mission and values. It is a reflection of how diversity is making us stronger and is guiding us to create a more equitable and inclusive environment - both within Uber and in the world we operate in. We've highlighted some key data points below, but to learn more about Uber's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, please see our full 2022 People & Culture Report.

And while I'm proud of the progress we've made, we know there is more to do to ensure true equity for our people and for all our stakeholders. I am excited to see how much further Uber can move, and I am proud to be part of that journey.

Since our last People & Culture report:

We've seen continued progress in the overall representation of women, with women now accounting for 42.5% of Uber's global workforce (up 0.3 percentage points) and a 3.8 percentage point increase in women in leadership positions globally, as of December 31, 2021.

Employees identifying as members of racially underrepresented groups (URPs) rose by 0.6 percentage points to 23.6% of Uber's US workforce, however representation of URPs in leadership positions fell by 0.4 percentage points.

And in our first report since we set specific targets focused on increasing representation of women globally and URPs in the US, we've seen 1-4 percentage point increases across all targets, including a 1.3 percentage point increase in URPs at Senior Analyst level or above, and 3.3 percentage point increase in women at manager level or above.*

Since the publication of our first Diversity Report in 2017:

Women in leadership positions have grown by 15.4 percentage points (22% in 2017 versus 37.4% in 2022) and at Uber globally by 6.4 percentage points.

Representation of URPs in leadership positions in the US has increased by nearly 8 percentage points (3.1% in 2017 versus 10.9% in 2022), and across roles by 4.3 percentage points.

This year's report also highlights the impact our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is having beyond our own employee base, to those we partner with.For example:

As part of our Racial Equity Commitments, we increased our supplier spending with Black-owned businesses twelve-fold - far surpassing the original commitment to double our spend. We also created a dedicated Product Equity Design team that works to weave equity into the way the world moves (building on our initial commitment of hiring an Inclusivity and Accessibility Product Leader), and established a Fairness Research team dedicated to measuring and improving the impact of our products on historically underserved communities.

For the first time we're spotlighting the meaningful change we've helped drive amongst our Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) network partners globally. In 2019 none of our BPO partners measured URP representation or pay parity, and only 10% were measuring gender representation. Women also accounted for only 30% of supervisors and 0% of Uber's account management teams. Since we extended our DEI values to our wider network, we've seen 76% of partners measure URP representation, 100% measuring gender representation, and 55% measuring pay parity. Women now account for 55% of supervisors and comprise 40% of our account management teams.

Our Wusool partnership with Takamol Holding, which is designed to enable working women in Saudi Arabia to overcome transportation challenges while traveling to and from the workplace, has helped more than 120,000 women travel to/from their workplace and more that 88% of Wusool users remained employed after being registered for a year in the program.

*Please note these figures are tracked calendar year 2021 v 2020, rather than other People & Culture report figures which track April-December 2021 compared to our prior report which covered August 2020-March 2021. We intend to shift to calendar year tracking for all figures from our 2023 People & Culture report onwards.