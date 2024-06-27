Over the past seven years, we'veadvocatedfor creating a framework that gives independent workers the benefits and protections they deserve, while preserving the flexibility they want. One that offers an alternative to traditional employment and fits the way people are increasingly choosing to work. A framework where people can choose work that fits the rhythms of their lives, not the other way around.

Today, in resolving a longstanding lawsuit in Massachusetts, we have reached an agreement with Attorney General Andrea Campbell that gives drivers access to new protections and benefits, including the nation's first portable health insurance benefit fund, while preserving their ability to work independently.

Portable Health Insurance Benefit Fund: Starting in March 2025, drivers who average at least 15 hours en route to pick up or with a passenger per week in a quarter (combining time spent driving with Uber and/or Lyft) will receive a cash stipend towards the cost of a qualifying health plan. Qualifying drivers averaging at least 25 hours per week between the two companies will be eligible for a full stipend, while those averaging between 15 and 25 hours may be eligible for a half stipend.

A Minimum Earnings Guarantee: Starting August 15, each Massachusetts driver will be guaranteed minimum earnings of $32.50 per hour for time spent on the way to the pickup and during a ride. For each two week earnings period, Uber will compare the driver's total earnings against the earnings floor and top up the driver's pay if it is below the earnings floor. Ensuring the pay guarantee is met over a period of two weeks, rather than on each trip, helps to keep trips affordable for riders. That's why this same standard was adopted by voters in California, the Attorney General in New York, and the legislature in Minnesota

Occupational Accident Insurance: Uber will provide occupational accident insurance at no cost to drivers. This insurance will provide drivers with $1,000,000 in coverage for medical expenses, as well as disability payments if they are injured while driving on the platform and are unable to continue working. Coverage will begin October 1.

Paid Sick Leave: Beginning November 1, drivers will accrue a bank of paid sick leave at a rate of 1 hour of sick pay for every 30 hours spent en route or with a passenger in the vehicle. Drivers will be able to access this bank at any time to offset lost earnings when they need to take time off to care for themselves or their loved ones.

Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance: Starting November 1, all drivers will be eligible for a quarter-end payment equal to half the cost of enrolling in the state's Paid Family Medical Leave insurance program. This payment will be made irrespective of whether the driver has opted into the program, with the first payment coming after the end of that quarter. For details on how to enroll, visit the state program website here .

Account Deactivation Appeals: Every driver in the state will continue to have access to our Deactivations Review Center in the event they feel their account has been mistakenly or wrongfully deactivated.

Multilingual Chat Support: Coming next year, Uber will provide all drivers with live chat support, available in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

This agreement is an example of what independent, flexible work with dignity should look like in the 21st century. We are thrilled to see more policymakers supporting portable benefits and innovative frameworks to improve independent work.

In taking this opportunity, we've resolved historical liabilities by constructing a new operating model that balances both flexibility and benefits. This allows both Uber and Massachusetts to move forward in a way that reflects what drivers want and demonstrates to other states what's possible to achieve.

Wehopeto engage other policymakers, drivers, advocates and stakeholders around the world to forge similar solutions.