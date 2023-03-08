Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
34.01 USD   -0.38%
05:52pUber Technologies Exploring Spinoff of Freight Unit, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
04:24pUber explores logistics unit sale, IPO - Bloomberg News
RE
04:05pUber Technologies Reportedly Considers Spinning Off Freight Logistics Unit: Bloomberg
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Technologies Exploring Spinoff of Freight Unit, Bloomberg Reports

03/08/2023 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


--Uber Technologies Inc. is exploring whether to spin off its Uber Freight logistics arm in a sale or as a separate publicly traded company to center its focus on ride hailing and food delivery, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The ride-hailing company is discussing options with potential advisers but a decision on the freight unit isn't imminent and plans could change, the report said

--An initial public offering is the more likely outcome, Bloomberg reported. If the company decides on an IPO, it may not happen until next year and will depend on market conditions, the report said.

--An Uber spokesman declined to comment on what he called rumors and speculation, according to Bloomberg.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-08/uber-technologies-is-said-to-consider-spinning-off-freight-logistics-division?srnd=premium&sref=b0us4KbN


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1751ET

All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:52pUber Technologies Exploring Spinoff of Freight Unit, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
04:24pUber explores logistics unit sale, IPO - Bloomberg News
RE
04:05pUber Technologies Reportedly Considers Spinning Off..
MT
03/07Vikings' Osborn helped pull man from burning car in Texas
AQ
03/07Uber Eats, Tampa International Airport to Jointly Support Mobile Ordering
MT
03/07Uber Eats, Tampa International Airport Collaborate to Allow Mobile Ordering
MT
03/07Uber Technologies : Making spring break travel more effortless
PU
03/06Transcript : Uber Technologies, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, M..
CI
03/03Uber Technologies, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
03/03Uber Technologies, Inc. Borrows $1.75 Billion in Aggregate Principal Amount of Loans
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 36 941 M - -
Net income 2023 -265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -426x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 68 357 M 68 357 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 34,01 $
Average target price 47,94 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sundeep Jain Chief Product Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Latha Maripuri Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.05%68 618
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.89%427 707
NETFLIX, INC.4.61%137 376
PROSUS N.V.5.46%92 511
AIRBNB, INC.48.47%80 141
NASPERS LIMITED16.20%36 281