UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : GM Offering EV Discount to Uber Drivers

09/08/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

General Motors Co. on Tuesday said it would team up with Uber Technologies Inc. to offer special pricing for Uber drivers on electric vehicles and accessories.

GM said it would extend to eligible drivers on Uber's platform in the U.S. and Canada the same discount offered to the carmaker's employees on the purchase of a new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

GM also said U.S. drivers will also benefit from 20% below MSRP on accessories, including at-home charging equipment.

"Starting in Los Angeles and Denver, well-qualified drivers with Uber Diamond-tier status will also be eligible for special financing through a pilot program with GM Financial," GM said.

"Improving access to EVs for on-demand service providers can help reduce overall tailpipe emissions in cities across the country and help accelerate widespread EV adoption," said Sigal Cordeiro, GM executive director of sales and marketing for global innovation. "Our collaboration with Uber will facilitate drivers' switch to an EV, empowering these drivers, their passengers and communities to experience electric vehicles and contribute to cleaner air in our cities."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 9.22% 32.79 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 4.36% 34.68 Delayed Quote.11.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 731 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 353 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58 257 M 58 257 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 22 400
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 42,35 $
Last Close Price 33,24 $
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
David I. Trujillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.77%58 257
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.38%627 097
NETFLIX, INC.59.49%227 586
PROSUS N.V.21.24%155 252
NASPERS LIMITED26.59%74 154
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.65.97%46 499
