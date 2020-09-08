Uber Technologies : GM Offering EV Discount to Uber Drivers

By Stephen Nakrosis

General Motors Co. on Tuesday said it would team up with Uber Technologies Inc. to offer special pricing for Uber drivers on electric vehicles and accessories.

GM said it would extend to eligible drivers on Uber's platform in the U.S. and Canada the same discount offered to the carmaker's employees on the purchase of a new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

GM also said U.S. drivers will also benefit from 20% below MSRP on accessories, including at-home charging equipment.

"Starting in Los Angeles and Denver, well-qualified drivers with Uber Diamond-tier status will also be eligible for special financing through a pilot program with GM Financial," GM said.

"Improving access to EVs for on-demand service providers can help reduce overall tailpipe emissions in cities across the country and help accelerate widespread EV adoption," said Sigal Cordeiro, GM executive director of sales and marketing for global innovation. "Our collaboration with Uber will facilitate drivers' switch to an EV, empowering these drivers, their passengers and communities to experience electric vehicles and contribute to cleaner air in our cities."

