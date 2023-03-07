Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
33.88 USD   -2.00%
07:04aUber Technologies : Making spring break travel more effortless
PU
03/06Transcript : Uber Technologies, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-06-2023 10:25 AM
CI
03/03Uber Technologies, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Technologies : Making spring break travel more effortless

03/07/2023 | 07:04am EST
Spring break is right around the corner, which means one thing: travel season has begun. And this year, experts predict spring break will be busier than we've seen in years - with the TSA anticipating pre-pandemic travel volume at airports.

Our goal at Uber is to help you go anywhere effortlessly, which is why we're thrilled to announce a series of new products aimed at making your airport experience smoother than ever.

Here's what's new:

Expanded Availability of Uber Reserve

Tap a button, plan your ride! When you book flights and hotels for upcoming trips, you can reserve your Uber rides at the same time, and know that all parts of your journey are set. Starting today, we're beginning to roll out a feature that lets you use Uber Reserve to book rides up to 90 days in advance, and you'll see the upfront price, and receive details about your driver in advance of the trip. Plus, we've expanded availability for Uber Reserve across most of the US and Canada so you can reserve the ride that best fits your budget, luggage and group size.

Directions to Pickup

Whether at your home airport or a new one, navigating your way through a busy terminal can be overwhelming. That's why we're adding step-by-step, in-app directions to guide you from the gate to the Uber pickup area. Our new wayfinding feature offers specific directions at more than 30 airports* across the globe and we'll expand further in the coming months.

Walking ETAs

We all know what it's like when you're waiting to deplane, wondering when to request an Uber ride and feeling unsure how long it will take to get to the pick up location. Say goodbye to that stress and hello to our new feature that will help you more accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim, soon available in more than 400 airports around the world.

Business Travel

Soon Uber for Businesswill be rolling out Business Comfort in select cities, an exclusive ride option for those traveling for work with a unique business-class experience.

We're even helping you save time when you grab food, coffee and more at the airport. With Uber Eats at select airports, you can place your order for pickup right in the app and skip the line when it's ready. Starting today Uber Eats at airports is now live at Tampa International in addition to Charlotte Douglas International, Columbus International and Toronto Pearson airports.

Traveling for spring break? We're giving Uber One members $20 Uber Cash back on your next Uber Reserve ride during the month of March with the code GORESERVE**.

###

*In-app directions to pickup are currently available in select terminals at the following airports:

US&C:Atlanta (ATL), Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Calgary (YYC), Dallas (DFW), Chicago (MDW, ORD), Fort-Lauderdale (FLL), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis (MSP), New Jersey (EWR), New York (JFK, LGA), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Toronto (YYZ), Washington DC (DCA, IAD)

International:Bangalore (BLR), Delhi (DEL), Hyderabad (HYD), London (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Melbourne (MEL), Mexico City (MEX), Paris (CDG, ORY), Rome (FCO), São Paulo (CGH, GRU), Sydney (SYD)

**Offer available for 1 Reserve trip per Uber One member with promo code GORESERVE. Offer is valid for all Reserve trip types. No minimum trip price required to qualify. Reserve ride must be completed by 3/31/23. $20 Uber Cash is issued within 24 hours of trip completion and valid for 30 days following issuance. To activate a promo code, apply it in the Uber app prior to requesting your ride. Uber Cash terms and conditionsapply.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 36 941 M - -
Net income 2023 -265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -424x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 68 096 M 68 096 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
