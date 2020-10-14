Uber Technologies : Partners With GE Aviation for Upcoming Air Taxi

By Dave Sebastian

Uber Technologies Inc. has partnered with GE Aviation for the development of a flight-data monitoring program in Uber's air-taxi service, which it plans to launch in 2023.

The program will support Uber's electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, or eVTOL, the General Electric Co. unit said Wednesday. Flight data monitoring involves analyzing and reviewing recorded flight data.

Uber Air plans to use eVTOL aircraft in Dallas and Los Angeles for its launch.

