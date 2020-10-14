Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : Partners With GE Aviation for Upcoming Air Taxi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:22am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Uber Technologies Inc. has partnered with GE Aviation for the development of a flight-data monitoring program in Uber's air-taxi service, which it plans to launch in 2023.

The program will support Uber's electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, or eVTOL, the General Electric Co. unit said Wednesday. Flight data monitoring involves analyzing and reviewing recorded flight data.

Uber Air plans to use eVTOL aircraft in Dallas and Los Angeles for its launch.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1121ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.34% 6.84 Delayed Quote.-39.78%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.01% 35.855 Delayed Quote.19.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:22aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Partners With GE Aviation for Upcoming Air Taxi
DJ
10/13California appeals court hears arguments in Uber, Lyft gig worker lawsuit
RE
10/12UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Mexican cabbies block roads to protest ride-sharing apps
AQ
10/12UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
BU
10/08Waymo opens driverless robo-taxi service to the public in Phoenix
RE
10/08Mastercard backs card issuing start-up Marqeta
RE
10/07ARRIVING NOW : The New Uber Eats
PU
10/07EXCLUSIVE : Saudi PIF in talks to buy stake in UAE supermarket chain Lulu - sour..
RE
10/06Lyft gives loyalty members free Grubhub restaurant delivery
RE
10/05LYFT : Uber, Lyft spend big in California to oppose even costlier gig-worker law
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 729 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 214 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62 323 M 62 323 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,01x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 400
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 42,56 $
Last Close Price 35,56 $
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.57%63 550
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED48.30%683 766
NETFLIX, INC.71.24%238 065
PROSUS N.V.17.09%156 392
NASPERS LIMITED34.67%80 004
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.78.50%47 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group