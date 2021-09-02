Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Technologies : Supporting Afghan refugees

09/02/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I was just nine years old when my family and I fled our home in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution. It was probably the hardest decision my parents ever had to make, leaving everything behind to start over in a new country.

Over the last few weeks, many families were confronted with a similar decision. As a result, more than 100,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan-and they need our help.

To start, we are increasing our previous donationsin support of Afghan refugee resettlement programs to $1 million. We will continue to work with key organizations such as the International Rescue Committee, Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Services, FWD.US, No One Left Behind, Women for Afghan Women, and Team Rubiconto distribute these funds to frontline organizations supporting Afghan families and those seeking refuge.

This morning, we also launched an in-app donation button to drive additional funds to the resettlement programs of the International Rescue Committee. Anyone who wants to support Afghan refugees can now do so via the donate button in their Uber app. Together, all of these funds will be used to provide free rides, food deliveries, and freight, as well as essential services for Afghans, including medical care, case management, and resettlement support. Uber plans to match all in-app donations, up to an additional $1 million.

Lastly, an important piece of resettling in a new country is finding a path to the workforce. Because of its flexibility, work on platforms like Uber has historically been a valuable option for immigrants-something confirmed by recent research. Still, barriers like language can make it tough to get started. We want to make it even easier for Afghan refugees to access economic opportunities, if and when they are ready to do so. To that end, we're updating the Uber Driver app as well as our key support pages in Pashto and Dari. We're also launching a dedicated phone support line in those languages as well.

We believe that empowering movement, whether physically, economically, or socially, changes the world for the better. Helping Afghans build a new life is part of this mission, and we will continue to support immigrants around the world who deserve the right to create a better future.

Dara
CEO, Uber

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:52pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Supporting Afghan refugees
PU
09/01UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Pointing Fingers Wouldn't Help Nigeria - Taking Responsibili..
AQ
08/30UBER TECHNOLOGIES : shares more details around labour model pitch, gig worker gr..
AQ
08/30JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : Uber proposes industry-wide gig worker benefits model ..
RE
08/30UBER TECHNOLOGIES : A blueprint for a Flexible Benefits Fund for app-based worke..
PU
08/30UBER TECHNOLOGIES : The Experience of Workers Using the Uber App During the Firs..
PU
08/30SOFTBANK : backed ride-sharing company Ola readies for up to $1 billion India IP..
RE
08/30UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Prices of Uber rides climb as app seeks more drivers
AQ
08/26Uber Pressures Rivals to Replicate UK Union Deal
DJ
08/26UBER TECHNOLOGIES : UK boss to meet GMB leader after driver representation deal
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 094 M - -
Net income 2021 -435 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -155x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76 542 M 76 542 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 23 700
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 40,62 $
Average target price 66,11 $
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.35%76 542
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.40%597 803
PROSUS N.V.-12.09%293 759
NETFLIX, INC.7.65%257 622
AIRBNB, INC.6.67%96 999
NASPERS LIMITED-14.22%73 291