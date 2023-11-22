Uber Technologies : Your holiday deals have arrived!
November 22, 2023 at 12:54 pm EST
Share
It's the holiday season: time to get cozy at home, enjoy tasty treats and celebrate with family and friends. But what could make it better? Deals, deals, and a sprinkle of even more holiday deals-from Uber Eats of course.
Starting on November 20th, Uber Eats is giving you a new way to enhance your winter holidays with savings. Become the best host for a festive dinner, the most marvelous guest at anyone's party with a bottle of red on the doorstep, and the savviest stocking stuffer your family has ever seen.
Our Holiday Deals Guide gives you all the savings and potential prizes you can snag this holiday season in the Uber Eats app. Order last-minute groceries and you might even win a Live Nation or NFL.com $500 Gift Card***. The deals last through the season-and so will the savings.
From sweet treats to cozy sheets to wrapping paper you just can't beat-Uber Eats can help get almost anything delivered to your doorstep, giving you back precious time with the ones you love.
Week 1: Nov 20 - Nov 26
60% off an Uber Oneannual membership*
Week 2: Nov 27 - Dec 3
30% off eligible decorations and wrapping essentials at Party Cityand Big Lots
Shop Grocery and be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $500 Live Nation Gift Card (minimum purchase $50)**
Week 3: Dec 4 - Dec 10
Get up to 25% off select items at Edible Arrangements
25% off CVSorders $40+ (maximum discount $15)
Order Grocery on Uber Eats be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $500 NFLShop.com gift card (minimum purchase $50)***
Week 4: Dec 11 - Dec 17
Get 20% off Starbucks treats $20+ from Dec 11 - 14, 5am - 2pm (maximum discount $5)
40% off $45+ order at PetSmart (maximum discount $30)
30% off select Stocking Stuffers from eligible Grocery and Convenience stores
Week 5: Dec 18 - Dec 24
25% off Walgreens orders of $40+ (maximum discount $15)
30% off select prepared desserts and appetizers from eligible Grocery stores
*Terms and conditions apply to all offers. See app for availability and details. Offers are subject to change.
**Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Participating non-grocery stores: $15 minimum order for $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off. Participating grocery stores: $35 minimum order for $0 Delivery Fee & 5% off. Other fees and taxes still apply. View terms and conditions here.
***No Purchase Necessary. See alternate method of entry. Void where prohibited. 50 US/DC, 18+. See Official Ruleshere.
****No Purchase Necessary. See alternate method of entry. Void where prohibited. 50 US/DC, 18+. See Official Ruleshere.
Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 17:53:38 UTC.
Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates technology applications supporting a variety of offerings on its platform. The Company connects consumers with providers of ride services, merchants, and food delivery services as well as public transportation networks. Its segments include Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. Mobility refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. Mobility also includes activity related to its financial partnership's offerings. Delivery offering allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery as well as other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on its platform, gives carriers upfront, and enables to book a shipment.