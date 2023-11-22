It's the holiday season: time to get cozy at home, enjoy tasty treats and celebrate with family and friends. But what could make it better? Deals, deals, and a sprinkle of even more holiday deals-from Uber Eats of course.

Starting on November 20th, Uber Eats is giving you a new way to enhance your winter holidays with savings. Become the best host for a festive dinner, the most marvelous guest at anyone's party with a bottle of red on the doorstep, and the savviest stocking stuffer your family has ever seen.

Our Holiday Deals Guide gives you all the savings and potential prizes you can snag this holiday season in the Uber Eats app. Order last-minute groceries and you might even win a Live Nation or NFL.com $500 Gift Card***. The deals last through the season-and so will the savings.

From sweet treats to cozy sheets to wrapping paper you just can't beat-Uber Eats can help get almost anything delivered to your doorstep, giving you back precious time with the ones you love.

Week 1: Nov 20 - Nov 26

60% off an Uber One annual membership*

Week 2: Nov 27 - Dec 3

30% off eligible decorations and wrapping essentials at Party City and Big Lots

Shop Grocery and be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $500 Live Nation Gift Card (minimum purchase $50)**

Week 3: Dec 4 - Dec 10

Get up to 25% off select items at Edible Arrangements

25% off CVS orders $40+ (maximum discount $15)

Order Grocery on Uber Eats be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $500 NFLShop.com gift card (minimum purchase $50)***

Week 4: Dec 11 - Dec 17

Get 20% off Starbucks treats $20+ from Dec 11 - 14, 5am - 2pm (maximum discount $5)

40% off $45+ order at PetSmart (maximum discount $30)

30% off select Stocking Stuffers from eligible Grocery and Convenience stores

Week 5: Dec 18 - Dec 24

25% off Walgreens orders of $40+ (maximum discount $15)

30% off select prepared desserts and appetizers from eligible Grocery stores

*Terms and conditions apply to all offers. See app for availability and details. Offers are subject to change.

**Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Participating non-grocery stores: $15 minimum order for $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off. Participating grocery stores: $35 minimum order for $0 Delivery Fee & 5% off. Other fees and taxes still apply. View terms and conditions here.

***No Purchase Necessary. See alternate method of entry. Void where prohibited. 50 US/DC, 18+. See Official Ruleshere.

****No Purchase Necessary. See alternate method of entry. Void where prohibited. 50 US/DC, 18+. See Official Ruleshere.