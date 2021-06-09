Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Technologies : Building a smoother experience from pickup to dropoff

06/09/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cities are moving again, and summer travel is in full swing. According to a studyconducted by World Nomads, most travelers are planning domestic trips, with 29% staying close to home and 66% going out of state. Whether people are getting ready to pack their bags for a nearby destination or somewhere farther away, the rebound of summer travel may have some new and familiar stressors. Now, finding rides with Uber at the pickup spot won't be one of them.

Drivers have told us that one of their biggest pain points when driving or delivering is navigation. This is equally stressful for riders-especially those who are visiting or unfamiliar with the area. They often don't know which direction their driver is coming from or if the driver will arrive at their pickup spot or across the street.

Examining the toughest pickup spots to improve the experience

Millions of trips daily show a rider's pin may drop in the middle of the street, so it's up to the driver to guess what side of the street the rider is on. To help reduce last-minute 'Where are you?' calls, we're introducing new app enhancements for drivers and riders that will help create a smoother pickup process, even in busy areas and confusing cross streets and adjacent streets.

[Link] First, we looked at some of the hardest pickup areas across the country. Based on wait times and the pin falling in the middle or wrong side of the street, we identified the following places as some of the most difficult pickup locations in the US:

  • Cloud Gate, Chicago
  • Jefferson Square, San Francisco
  • Regency Hotel, New York City
  • Sherman Circle, Washington, DC
  • Westchester Shopping Center, Miami

To help make pickups smoother, we've made changes in both the Uber rider and driver apps. Drivers will now be shown on their map what side of the street their pickup will ​be so there is no confusion - both at the icon at the top of the map and with a pin marking the side of the street along the route line. ​Additionally, drivers will be given a more descriptive label in the app of where the rider is. For example, the driver will see 'Pickup near Starbucks at 100 Market St' instead of 'Pickup on 100 Market St.'

There are times when a rider requests a trip while on the way to their intended pickup location. Even if the rider moves a little bit after requesting the trip, we will be able to distinguish between the two and make it easier for the driver to get to the rider's pickup location.

[Link]

Going forward, our maps team will continue to improve the navigation experience. By the end of the year, the app will be routing more drivers to arrive on the same side of the street as their rider, creating a more seamless and safe way for riders to reach the vehicle.

Improved navigation

To help drivers make better-informed decisions to find alternate quicker routes, we've launched a few additional improvements to the drivers' navigation experience. Drivers can now choose from up to two alternate routes provided by Uber Navigation and make the best decision based on time and distance. We're also working on traffic-based rerouting, which will be able to predict traffic congestion, so drivers will be given a less-congested route to help get riders to their destination faster. In addition, drivers are now able to change their navigation provider within the app to give them even more flexibility. As always, the rider can follow their trip in the app. [Link]After the last year, we're all looking forward to getting back out to our favorite places, finding new destinations to explore, and visiting friends and family. We are thrilled to make finding drivers even easier so riders can get wherever they're going safely and seamlessly.

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
08:15aUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Building a smoother experience from pickup to dropoff
PU
06/08Manhattan Bakery Accuses Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats of Illegal Fees
DJ
06/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Biogen, Halfords, J Sainsbury, Uber...
06/07UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Wolfe Research Adjusts Uber's Price Target to $67 from $65,..
MT
06/07Uber Bookings Recover To Pre-COVID-19 Levels As Lockdowns Ease
MT
06/07UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Digital Platform Workers In Europe - Recent Developments
AQ
06/05UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 Annual Meeting Q&A(opens in new window)
PU
06/03LYFT  : Biden intends to nominate Uber critic to oversee gig worker rights
RE
06/01UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Right to Pride
PU
06/01MARKET CHATTER : Uber Says US Drivers Slowly Returning, Curbing Wait Times Sligh..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 687 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 519 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93 363 M 93 363 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 69,43 $
Last Close Price 49,88 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.20%93 363
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%736 830
NETFLIX, INC.-8.94%218 327
PROSUS N.V.-3.30%167 471
NASPERS LIMITED-0.88%90 755
AIRBNB, INC.0.14%89 429