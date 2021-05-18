Log in
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Uber Technologies : CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2021 Evercore ISI TMT Conference

05/18/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Evercore ISI TMT Conference on Mon, June 7, 2021. Mr. Chai is scheduled to appear at 6:30 am PT (9:30 am ET).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 653 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 198 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 927 M 88 927 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,92x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 98,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 69,92 $
Last Close Price 47,51 $
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.84%88 927
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%735 605
NETFLIX, INC.-9.58%216 797
PROSUS N.V.-4.31%165 598
NASPERS LIMITED1.56%90 337
AIRBNB, INC.-9.74%80 603