Uber Technologies : CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2021 Evercore ISI TMT Conference

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Evercore ISI TMT Conference on Mon, June 7, 2021. Mr. Chai is scheduled to appear at 6:30 am PT (9:30 am ET).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

