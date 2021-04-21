Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Technologies : Driving Change – Committing $2.6 Million to Combat the Global Crisis of Gender Based Violence

04/21/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In 2017, the world witnessed more than 12 million people in 24 hours find their voices and find each other through one viral hashtag: #MeToo. Seemingly overnight, families, celebrities, schools, and companies all over the globe began to grapple with the true magnitude of domestic and sexual violence, Uber included.

That same year Uber began a transformative journey centered on improving safety on our platform. By embarking on months of listening sessions with survivors and advocates, we began to understand how Uber could work to be a safer, more survivor-centered company, and how we could channel the scope of our platform to help prevent gender based violence in our communities.

This led to the launchof our Driving Change initiative, committing $5 million in grant funding over five years to support organizations working to prevent, address, and respond to gender based violence in the US. Not only have we recommitted these funds every year since, we've expandedDriving Change to every continent where Uber operates.

This year, in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we're announcing $2.6 million in funding for organizations working to end gender based violence and advance women's equity around the globe.

This year, we are not only proud to continue our longstanding partnerships with national anti-gender based violence organizations, we're also excited to announce four new Driving Change partners that are either survivor-led or providing culturally specific resources to communities in the US.

Survivors of color and those that are immigrants face additional barriers in seeking help through mainstream channels. That's why Uber believes it's critically important to support organizations that are responsive to survivors' intersecting identities. Furthermore, Uber firmly believes that survivors should be at the forefront of guiding change in this area.

And because a lack of transportation can often stand in the way of a survivor's safety and path to healing, this year we will also donate up to $200,000 to ten state domestic and sexual violence coalitions to provide free rides for survivors of violence.

Through these partnerships, Uber has been able to address women's safety across the different facets of our business and beyond. Advocates and survivors have helped inspire dozens of new innovative safety features, survivor support programs, educationfor our riders, drivers and customer support agents, and Uber's first-of-its-kind US Safety Report.

On the heels of a global pandemic, the #MeToo hashtag may no longer be on the front pages, but the need to address gender based violence has nevertheless intensified. And we're still working to play a role in ending it.

Here are the partnerships that make up our Driving Change initiative:

United States:

me too. International

me too. International serves as a convener, thought leader, and organizer across the mainstream and the grassroots to address systems that allow for the proliferation of sexual violence, specifically in Black, queer, trans, disabled, and all communities of color.

'me too. International is thrilled to receive support from Uber and be among the 2021 Driving Change partner organizations doing incredible work to end sexual violence and improve the lives of survivors. With the funding we receive, we plan to deepen our existing program offerings to survivors and grow engagement with under-resourced communities to ensure that they see themselves in our work.'

- Dani Ayers, Chief Executive Officer of me too. International

Ujima: The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community

Ujima is a national, culturally-specific organization founded to provide support to and be a voice for the Black Community in response to domestic, sexual and community violence.

'The invitation to partner with Uber is significant because it exemplifies corporate responsibility and a commitment to addressing anti-blackness internally and externally. This partnership allows Ujima to participate in Uber's transformative journey of being a thought leader in the corporate community and gives Ujima the opportunity to build its infrastructure in a way that is often unfunded and under resourced.'

- Karma Cottman, Executive Director, Ujima

Rise

Rise is a civil rights accelerator that has trained hundreds of rape survivors how to pen their own civil rights into existence. COVID-19 'Stay at Home' policies have spiked sexual and domestic violence rates across the world. In response, Rise launched 'Survivor Safe Haven' which creates safe havens at local restaurants and businesses to give survivors with no place to go access to resources.

'I'm incredibly grateful to Uber for their steadfast commitment in protecting survivors' agency and prioritizing our dignity. Their support will go directly toward our work in uplifting millions of survivors around the country.'

- Amanda Nguyen, CEO & Founder, Rise

Tahirih Justice Center

The Tahirih Justice Center is a national, nonprofit organization that serves immigrant survivors fleeing gender-based violence. By amplifying the experiences of survivors in communities, courts, and Congress, Tahirih's mission is to create a world in which all people share equal rights and live in safety and with dignity.

'Through Tahirih's partnership with Uber, we continue our work to improve the laws, practices, and attitudes that can help immigrant survivors vulnerable to abuse. With Uber's support, we provide each survivor with the resources they need to secure personal protection and support their agency in their healing journey. By working at both the systemic and individual levels, we seek to have a truly transformative impact on our justice system.'

- Archi Pyati, Chief of Policy and Communications, Tahirih Justice Center

RALIANCE

RALIANCE is a national partnership dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation. Through their resource center RALIANCE Business, they are helping businesses and organizations adopt consistent, evidence-based standards and strategies to improve how they measure, respond to, and prevent sexual violence.

Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (RAINN)

As the nation's largest sexual violence prevention organization, RAINN operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. Uber has partnered with RAINN to develop sexual assault and misconduct education for drivers and administers the Uber Survivor Resources Hotline.

National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV)

As the nation's leading voice for domestic violence victims and their advocates and Uber's very first national partner to address women's safety, NNEDV works with service providers, state coalitions, and corporations to understand the ongoing and emerging needs of domestic violence victims.

NO MORE

Dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action and fueling culture change, NO MORE has partnered with Uber to create and launch the #DontStandBybystander intervention campaign to educate the nightlife community and encourage people to prevent sexual assault before it starts.

Driving Change Globally:

As a global company, our teams around the world are privileged to work with and learn from organizations on how Uber can drive change in women's lives. This year, we're happy to announce just some of our Driving Change partners across the globe, with more to be established soon:

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 17:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:50pUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Driving Change – Committing $2.6 Million to Combat th..
PU
10:53aUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : UBS Adjusts Uber's Price Target to $75 From $72, Maintains ..
MT
09:25aSTREET COLOR : Uber Eats Set to Debut in Germany
MT
08:00aUber to Launch Food Delivery Platform in Germany
DJ
04/20SOFTBANK  : Vision Fund seen posting record earnings on Coupang
RE
04/20UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Nomura Initiates Coverage on Uber With Buy Rating, $80 Pric..
MT
04/20UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Bolt Reacts As Drivers, Uber Operators Begin Strike
AQ
04/20UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Several Drivers Boycott As Uber, Bolt Operators Begin Strik..
AQ
04/19LYFT  : British tech company Gett partners with U.S. taxi app provider Curb
RE
04/19MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Bonvoy and Uber Team Up for First of Its Kind Collabor..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 057 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 918 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 22 800
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 69,89 $
Last Close Price 55,48 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.43%107 653
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.37%763 818
NETFLIX, INC.2.54%243 402
PROSUS N.V.4.64%179 578
AIRBNB, INC.15.51%104 614
NASPERS LIMITED13.07%99 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ