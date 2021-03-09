Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber Technologies : New York City Sets Up $65 Million Fund for Taxi-Medallion Owners

03/09/2021 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Berger

New York City said Tuesday it will aid struggling taxicab-medallion owners by providing $29,000 in loans to help drivers restructure their debts.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the program, funded by $65 million of federal coronavirus relief, will help cabbies emerge from a yearslong crisis that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Driver advocates criticized the fund. They said it would enrich lenders while doing nothing to help drivers. "It's just a matter of time before everybody ends up in bankruptcy," said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

A medallion is a metal shield that gives a driver the right to pick up street hails in New York City. Medallions were once worth more than $1 million. Their value plummeted below $200,000 several years ago following an influx of tens of thousands of drivers working for ride-hailing companies such as Uber Technologies Inc.

Many medallion owners owe hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some paid too much for a medallion at city auction. Others borrowed against the medallion's value to finance a home or to put children through college.

City officials say the fund will provide a no-interest loan of up to $20,000 toward a down payment for a debt restructuring. It will also provide up to $9,000 in no- or low-interest loans toward up to six monthly loan payments of $1,500.

The head of the city's taxi regulator, Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk, said officials have been in discussion with lenders, who are receptive to restructuring loans.

A spokesman for Marblegate Asset Management LLC, a Greenwich, Conn., investment firm that holds the largest amount of New York City taxi medallion debt, said in a statement: "This is a surprising, but welcome development," The spokesman, Linden Zakula, said the fund will help stabilize the industry by allowing drivers to lower their monthly payments.

Marblegate, which holds thousands of medallion loans, began offering drivers the option of restructuring in 2019. So far, the firm has forgiven about $140 million of debt attached to about 800 medallions, according to Mr. Zakula.

In many cases, Marblegate has reduced loans by $250,000 or more, the spokesman said. Typically, a medallion owner pays Marblegate a lump sum of about $20,000 to restructure the loan to a maximum of $300,000. The restructuring reduces monthly payments to about $1,500 from $2,800.

Many taxi drivers have had to find new ways of earning a living during the pandemic after ridership plummeted as schools, offices and businesses were forced to close. Drivers have delivered food to seniors and shuttled people who had the virus and were suspected of having the virus to doctors' offices and dialysis centers.

City officials say the taxi industry is starting to rebound. But data suggests it still has a long way to go. About 5,400 drivers operated yellow cabs in the city in January, according to city figures, down from more than 20,000 drivers in January 2020. Average daily revenue per driver in January was $128, down from $169 a year earlier.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance says the best way to help drivers is to restructure medallion loans to $125,000 and to reduce monthly payments to about $750. The group has called on the city to act as a backstop by guaranteeing the purchase of medallions if borrowers default.

Drivers with the alliance protested outside the mayor's residence, Gracie Mansion, Tuesday afternoon. In a statement they vowed to protest every day until the mayor finds a better solution to their plight.

--Katie Honan contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Berger at Paul.Berger@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 1745ET

All news about UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:45pUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : New York City Sets Up $65 Million Fund for Taxi-Medallion O..
DJ
05:17pTech Rallies As Nasdaq Rebounds From Correction Territory -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/08UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Spanish food delivery riders want right to be self-employed
AQ
03/05UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Supreme Court Confirms That Uber Drivers Are Workers After ..
AQ
03/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Senior Vice President to Participate in Fireside Chat at Tr..
BU
03/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : CFO to Participate in Keynote at Deutsche Bank 29th Annual ..
BU
03/03California startup touts battery-swapping to juice demand for electric vehicl..
RE
03/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Spanish food delivery workers march for law on their status
AQ
03/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Lyft, Intel, Uber
03/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : British Uber driver win is promising, but gig workers still..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 168 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 752 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98 855 M 98 855 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 22 800
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 68,43 $
Last Close Price 53,20 $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.31%98 855
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.18%787 538
NETFLIX, INC.-8.77%218 494
PROSUS N.V.6.09%179 707
AIRBNB, INC.23.17%108 348
NASPERS LIMITED16.02%95 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ