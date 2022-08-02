Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Uber Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:40 2022-08-02 am EDT
28.23 USD   +14.76%
10:36aUber Reportedly Likely Seller of 8% Stake in Indian Food Delivery Firm Zomato
MT
10:22aUber Up Nearly 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit spooks markets
Uber Up Nearly 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

08/02/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is currently at $27.96, up $3.37 or 13.68%


--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $28.10

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 14.59%

--Currently up six of the past seven days

--Currently up five consecutive days; up 24.01% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 21, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 31.4%

--Down 33.31% year-to-date

--Down 55.74% from its all-time closing high of $63.18 on Feb. 10, 2021

--Down 34.65% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 3, 2021), when it closed at $42.79

--Down 42.17% from its 52-week closing high of $48.36 on Oct. 15, 2021

--Up 36.68% from its 52-week closing low of $20.46 on June 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $28.49; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $28.83

--Up 15.81% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 17.84%


All data as of 10:03:04 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1021ET

