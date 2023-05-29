Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
38.45 USD   +1.32%
04:14aUber executive says European taxis joining platform
RE
02:16aCalifornia Supreme Court Hears Employment Case That May Limit Viking River SCOTUS Opinion
AQ
05/26Thinking about buying stock in Uber, Lululemon Athletica, Axcelis Technologies, Micron Technology, or United Airlines?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber executive says European taxis joining platform

05/29/2023 | 04:14am EDT
A taxi roof sign is pictured in Paris

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Uber is seeing an influx of European taxi drivers joining its platform, an executive told Reuters, a surprising development given the history of tensions between the company and the traditional taxi industry.

In an interview, Uber's Anabel Diaz, who oversees the company's mobility (ride-sharing) business in EMEA, said business is strong in Europe despite lingering uncertainty about gig economy labour rules.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa "are growing fairly nicely with numbers that go from 10% to more than 50% growth in some of our geographies," she said.

Uber's biggest European markets are Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

These have "very solid business performance with a lot of innovation, including development of our taxi solution in all of those countries," she said.

Uber says European taxi drivers' usage of the app has doubled in the year ended April 30, from 5% to 10% of all rides. Taxi drivers who use the app consider it a supplement to their curb-side hailing business. All Uber trips must be booked online.

Conflict between taxis and Uber has lessened due to rules requiring private Uber drivers to have a commercial license.

Diaz said the company had initially struggled with staffing after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But right now drivers are back on the platform in all-time high numbers, frankly globally, and that's resulting in better service levels," she said.

Uber reports only group-level figures for its traditional ride-sharing business and for its delivery service (Uber Eats) -- each account for roughly half of sales. Europe accounted for $2.1 billion in group revenues in the three months ended March 31, about 24% of the company's total, making it the company's largest market outside the U.S.

Rules over when gig workers must be considered employees remain in flux in Europe, with different models in place in Spain, Germany and Britain. The E.U. countries will try to agree compromise rules at a meeting of the European Council in June.

Uber argues its drivers should be contractors. But "the reality is we will adapt ...(and) business will find a way forward," regardless, Diaz said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Toby Sterling


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.05% 439.39 Real-time Quote.-3.91%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.15% 140.97 Real-time Quote.-7.35%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.32% 38.45 Delayed Quote.55.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 37 568 M - -
Net income 2023 15,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -35 935x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 77 816 M 77 816 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 32 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 38,45 $
Average target price 49,43 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sundeep Jain Chief Product Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Latha Maripuri Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.55.48%77 816
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.47%390 728
NETFLIX, INC.28.49%168 428
PROSUS N.V.0.40%86 842
AIRBNB, INC.24.92%67 318
COSTAR GROUP, INC.1.57%32 066
