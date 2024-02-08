UBER : price target raised by Jefferies

February 08, 2024 at 08:33 am EST Share

Jefferies reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Uber Technologies, with a price target raised from $75 to $85, following the publication of a 10th consecutive better-than-expected EBITDA, as well as better-than-expected forecasts.



"The results have consolidated Uber's transition to faster booking growth and lower margin gains, a trade-off we believe enables more sustainable EBITDA growth over the long term", the broker judges.



Despite these good results, Jefferies believes the stock could remain range-bound until next week's investor event, when Uber will update its long-term targets and capital return plans.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.