Jefferies reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Uber Technologies, with a price target raised from $75 to $85, following the publication of a 10th consecutive better-than-expected EBITDA, as well as better-than-expected forecasts.
"The results have consolidated Uber's transition to faster booking growth and lower margin gains, a trade-off we believe enables more sustainable EBITDA growth over the long term", the broker judges.
Despite these good results, Jefferies believes the stock could remain range-bound until next week's investor event, when Uber will update its long-term targets and capital return plans.
Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates technology applications supporting a variety of offerings on its platform. The Company connects consumers with providers of ride services, merchants, and food delivery services as well as public transportation networks. Its segments include Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. Mobility refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. Mobility also includes activity related to its financial partnership's offerings. Delivery offering allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery as well as other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on its platform, gives carriers upfront, and enables to book a shipment.