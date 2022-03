Passengers will pay roughly the same fare for taxi rides as for Uber X rides, the report said.

Uber, whose shares were 5% higher before the bell, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move could help ease a driver shortage faced by Uber as demand for rideshare increases due to a return to the office and in-person gatherings.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)