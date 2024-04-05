Uber: share price rises as Jefferies expresses optimism

Uber shares rose on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, boosted by a positive opinion from analysts at Jefferies, who are optimistic about the group's prospects in transportation services.



In a note, the American broker points out that Uber has significantly expanded its mobility offering in recent years, and now offers some twenty different formulas, compared with two in 2011 (UberX/Black).



According to him, the expansion of its product offering will enable it to attract new users, a strategy that seems to be working, since these new modes of travel generated $8.5 billion in billings last year, or 12% of the total VTC business.



Features such as Uber Reserve (pre-planned rides), Taxis (cab rides) and XShare (shared rides) each generate more than a billion dollars in annual billings, according to Jefferies.



These developments should boost the company's growth and lead to positive earnings surprises, predicts Jefferies, which has consequently raised its price target for the stock from $95 to $100, while reiterating its Buy recommendation.



At 10:00 am (New York time), the California-based company's shares were up 2.8%, significantly outperforming a 0.5% rise in the S&P 500 index.



