Uber Technologies has announced a partnership with Flytrex to launch a drone delivery service, with a pilot rollout planned on Uber Eats in the US by the end of the year. The operation combines Flytrex's autonomous technology, authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights, with Uber's global logistics platform.



The agreement includes Uber's first investment in drone delivery to accelerate the development and scaling of this solution. Uber says that it wants to bring "the speed and sustainability of drone delivery to scale".



Flytrex says that it has made over 200,000 deliveries in the US and estimates that this technology reduces time, costs, and emissions compared to traditional methods.